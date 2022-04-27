Obits for April 27
Jimmy Angle
Randolph
Jimmy Dale Angle, age 72, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC Pontotoc. He was born October 26, 1949 to Earnest Agnew and Delma Alice Austin Angle. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Randolph High School and a member of County Line Baptist Church. He was retired, after working 32 years at Hanes Converting. Jimmy was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 16. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring vehicles and spending time with his family.
Services were Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Cobb and Rev. Donnie Finley officiating; burial followed in the County Line Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Dale Angle; one son, Kyle Angle (Ashley); three sisters, Patsy Moore, Jean Ferguson and Peggy Belk (John); two brothers, Johnny Angle (Elouise) and Gary Angle (Janice); and three grandchildren, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle and Baylie Gann.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers were Mike Angle, Jason Angle, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle, Derek Heatherly and Wesley Heatherly.
Mavis Robbins
Pontotoc
Mavis Harlow Dillard Robbins passed away on April 19, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, after a period of declining health. She was the fourth child born to Lester and Annie Reed Harlow on December 9, 1931. She recently turned 90 years old and was honored with a birthday party attended by all of her family and many friends. She attended school at Zion and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She married Wayne Dillard on March 8, 1947, and together they raised four children. Following his death in 1982, she married James A. "Pete" Robbins in 1990 and enjoyed almost 20 years before his death in 2009. She worked most of her life in the furniture industry. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and watching her Atlanta Braves play ball. She first saw the ocean at age 82, fell in love, and returned every year. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family every Sunday for many years. Her chicken and dressing was the best around and holiday meals were always plentiful and delicious and filled with love. Her family was her world.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Russell and Dennis Dillard, both of Pontotoc; her grandchildren that she loved so well, Amy Mansfield, Angie Akers, Allison Armstrong, Ashley Dowdy, Lindsay Foster, Callie McGregor, and Kirsten Foster; her adored great-grandchildren, Brandon Akers, Logan Passmore, Kaitlyn Passmore, Cade Armstrong, Conner Armstrong, Kinslee Ferguson, Lyge Dowdy, Ada Dowdy, Emi Peel, and Lawson McGregor; and two great great-grandchildren, Ridge Akers and Riley Kaye Akers, who will arrive in August.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Dillard and Pete Robbins; daughters, Kaye Akers and Lisa Foster; sons-in-law, Jerry Russell, Ralph Akers, and Perry Foster; her parents, Lester and Annie Reed Harlow; and her siblings, Gaylon Harlow, Hortense Sappington, Morris Harlow, and Jean Wilson.
Services were held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Carroll Austin, 304 E. Oxford St., Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Paul McCarver
Ecru
Paul B. McCarver, 82, of Ecru, Mississippi was born January 29, 1940. He passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with his family by his side. The recent loss of his best friend and dedicated wife, Wilma, had been difficult for them, but especially for him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, but his most cherished role was that of a great grandfather. When he told stories about them, his face could light up the room.
As a vice President and Funeral Director of Memphis Funeral Home, Paul served the Mid-South area for almost sixty years. He came out of retirement to partner with Brent Taylor forming Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors, a new concept in the funeral business. He was admired and respected by his co-workers and employees and will be greatly missed.
Paul is survived by his children, Teresa McCarver, Debbie Kleyla and Brian McCarver (Christy); his grandchildren, Chistopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burress (Alexander); and his treasured great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher Kleyla, Kai Kleyla, George Burriss and Henry Burris. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Wilma McCarver; his parents, Bernie and U.V. Gafford McCarver; his sister, Louise McCormick; and his two brothers, Billy Ray and Bobby Lee McCarver.
Services were Saturday, April 23, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent in his honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Shirley Chapman
Pontotoc
Shirley Jean Walls Chapman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Wingate, NC. She was born on February 23, 1937 to Dwight Mitchell"Bud" and Elizabeth Roberts Walls. Shirley was a former member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA and West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking for her family and friends.
A graveside service was held Monday, April 25, at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Griffin (Roger) and Renee Brock Hamilton; two daughters-in-law, Susie Chapman and Dee Chapman Wooley; a sister, Mary Alice Floyd (Roger), a brother, Dwight Walls; ten grandchildren, Chad Chapman (Sara), Drew Chapman (Jade), Will Chapman, Stephanie White (David), Amy Coleman (James Mark), Michelle Wykle (Mark), Jerrad Griffin, Morgan Pritt (Austin), Trent Griffin, Justin Brock (Tempest) and Johnathan Brock and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Edward Chapman, Sr., two sons, Larry S. Chapman and Robert E. "Bob" Chapman, Jr., and a grandson, Roger Ray Griffin.
Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
Garry Miller
Pontotoc
Garry Ray Miller, 70, passed away April 20, 2022. He was born June 13, 1951. He resided at Pontotoc Extended Care until he peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home with his family at his side. He enjoyed wood working and spending time with his family and his dog Bo.
Services were Saturday, April 23, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Dr. Ken Hester officiated. Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mantachie, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife-Kathy Miller; son-Brian Miller (Katrina) of Tupelo; daughters-Michelle Sheffield of Dorsey and Carla Chism (Chad) of Pontotoc; grandchildren-Hannah, Mackenly, Jada, Ashton, Morgan (Walter) and Brooke; great grandchild-Aiden; brothers-Allan Miller (Sharon) and Tim Miller both of Tupelo; sisters-Sheila Sheffield (Bill) and Lycrecia Harris; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Jimmy and Willow Dean Miller.
Pallbearers were Allan Miller, Tim Miller, Tommy Miller, Jimmy Gray, Chad Anthony and Jason Angle.
Lera Evans
Pontotoc
Lera Evans, age 92, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born December 23, 1929 to Albert and Mary Doyle Warren Pannell. Lera worked for many years at West Town Restaurant and she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Lera enjoyed gardening, and maintaining her yard.
Services were Saturday, April 23, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating; burial followed in the Macedonia Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Julia Turner and Kay Hendrix (David), both of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Steve Evans (Becky) Poplarville, MO and Ray Evans (Linda) of Washington, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a grandson.
Pallbearers were Chris Wages, Evan Kemp, Zack Wages, Jimmy Pennington, David Hendrix and Daniel Hendrix.
Bro. Ronnie Sutton
Pontotoc
Bro. Ronnie Sutton, age 81, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born August 6, 1940 to Arthur and Esaline Beshears Sutton. Bro. Ronnie was a member and pastor of Watchman Baptist Church. He was instrumental in spreading the gospel for sixty-one years. Bro. Ronnie enjoyed preaching, spending time with his grandchildren and fishing.
Services were Monday, April 25, at Watchman Baptist Church with Bro. Curtman officiating; burial followed in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Sutton; three sons, Ronnie D. Sutton (Rebecca), Wade Sutton and Brian Sutton (Michelle); one sister, Martha Sue Langlois; his twin brother, Donnie Sutton (Jean); seven grandchildren, Jeremy Sutton (Rebecca), Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Amber Gray (Mark), Caroline Sutton, Erin Washington (D.J.) and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton and Easton Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Sutton, Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Kaden Washington and Mark Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Erin Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton, Easton Sutton, Amber Gray, Caroline Sutton and Rebecca Sutton.
Paul Willard
Pontotoc
Paul Nelson Willard, 55, passed away April 21, 2022. He was born January 31, 1967. He was a truck driver since 1991. He was an amazing husband, father to three children and papa to four grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family.
Services were Tuesday, April 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. David Hall will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years-Beverly A Willard; two daughters-Sadie Scott (Daniel) and Destiny Rinehart (Chance); son-Christopher Moss; brother-David Willard (Teresa); grandchildren-Kody and Cooper Moss, Lakeley and Ryder Scott; aunts-Jessie Miller and Huey and Mary Ruth Willard (Rual).
He was preceded in death by his parents-Shirley and Travis Willard; brother-Dean Willard; grandparents-Boyd and Willie Tallant.
Pallbearers were Wesley Brown, Mitch Brown, Daniel Scott, Chance Rinehart, Matthew Willard and Corey Willard.
Edna McQuay
Pontotoc
Edna Louise McQuay, better known as "Weezy", passed away on April 18, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born on January 26, 1946 and was originally from Lake County Florida where she lived life large and to the fullest! She owned her own painting business for years and she worked hard and played hard. She loved spending time with family and friends. You never had to wonder what was on her mind because she was always quick to let you know. She loved to hear and tell a good joke. She was an amazing cook and loved a cold beer. Although she never learned to swim, on or near the water was one of her favorite places to be. She loved fishing and boating, whether it was driving them or sinking them. She played out the fast and furious in the three corvettes she owned, and she managed to get every four wheel drive she ever owned stuck, loving every minute of it. In the ending days of her life, she spoke of her guardian angel named Theophilus. I have no doubt she is in Heaven with Jesus. She never did win the Publishers' Clearing House, but she had a golden ticket to enter through the gates of Heaven.
She is survivored by her children, Ricky Doby (Tammy), Deborah Tutor (Bradley) and Pete Peters (Gina); her grandchildren, Kevin Gilbert (Caroline), Levi Tutor (Kourtney), Desiree Tutor, Amber Peters, Brianna Peters (Anna) and Austin Doby; her great grandchildren, Hayze Edwards, Case Edwards, Emberly Grace Tutor, John Ripley Tutor, Jacob Cade Jamison, Bryce Doby, Kendrie Doby and Nolan Doby; brothers,Wayne Doby, Cleaston Doby and Ronnie Doby; sisters, Kay James, Phyllis Schrader, Jackie Doby, Connie Leavell and Kim Rector.
She was preceded in death by her mother-Edna Christine Cole Doby; father-James Dewight Doby; husbands,Gene Peters and Bob McQuay; brother, Doug James Doby; sisters, Sue Scruggs, Joyce Mull and Vickie Chastain; and grandson, Ricky Doby, Jr.