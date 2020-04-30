Mr. Robert Bradley leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Jessie Barnett Bradley, 2 sons: ChaRon Bradley of Flint, MI, Chevez Bradley of Lawrenceville, GA, grandson, Chavon Bradley of Chicago, IL; 3 sisters-in-law's Freddie Ruth Bradley; Evelyn Scales, Roberta Barnett, and 2 brother-in-law's George(Elaine) Barnett and Wilma(Katoris) Barnett; Special nephew Johnny(Paulette) Agnew and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and god-children. Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charlie Bradley and Gus Bradley: sisters Blanche Brown, Clara Tramel, and Lena Mae Agnew (sister/cousin) and one special niece Cheryl Brown.
Graveside services were Saturday April 25, at Mt Nebo Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Dobbs (Gary) Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Lesley Warren (Brad) and Lisa Roye (Patrick); two step-grandchildren, Ethan Dobbs (Katie) and Elizabeth Deatherage (Keith); three great-grandchildren, Liam Warren, Lauren Butler (Dalton) and Landon Roye; and five step-great-grandchildren, Destiny, Harlee, Marley, Slade and Kane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Ladell McDonald, and a step-great-grandson, Abel Haze.
Memorials may be sent to Old Monroe Cemetery, C/O Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
He is survived by his children, Cyndi Cox(David) and Michael Williams(Merissa); and his grandchildren, Amy Kate Cox, Faith Grisham(John), Allison Cox, Grace Williams, and Hope Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williams; son, John Kevin Williams; parents, Leonard Preston "Jack" and Carol Olean Williams; and his siblings, Wanda Jean Douell, Kenneth Ray Williams, and Dennis Wayne Williams.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 25, at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Doug Jones and Bro. Neil Perry officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Buchanan Cemetery with Bishop Murray Galloway officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wilson (Dale) of Brookhaven, MS; two sons, Mike Wray and Chris Wray (Beth) both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Gloria Gordon (Bobby) of Sherman, MS; seven grandchildren, Stephen Wilson (Gail), Jenny Wilson, Jason Wray, Isaac Wray (Jennifer), Amber Wray, Evan Wray and Allison Wray; and nine great-grandchildren, Armando Rodriguez, Kira Coleman, Emma Wray, Ben Wray, Leah Wray, Tytus Wray, Amos Wray, Caeley Wray Parcell and Lily Wray-Papp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Waymon Wray and a brother, Chucky Tatum.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family will hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be sent to Church Street Manor, C/O Activity Fund, 36 Elm Lane, Ecru, MS 38841
She is survived by her son, Herman "Trey" Aron; sister, Patti Williams(Mitch); niece, Jean Ann Austin; and great niece Dabria Mendoza.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Edward Moore; and brothers, Terry Douglas Walls and Michael Scot Walls.
A Graveside Service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Millport, AL with Bro. Hunter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gregory; his two daughters, Christy Staser(David) and Tracey Denham(Jamie); three stepsons, Brandon Montgomery, Zach Montgomery (Autumn), and TC Marion (Tiffany); eleven grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Murphree and James Gregory; and one brother, Jimmy Gregory.
Graveside services were Saturday, April 25, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating.
Pallbearers will be Billy Voyles, Jimmy Logan, Tommy Harrison, Johnny Pettit, George Berry, and David McGregor.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny Murphree.
Mildred Wilder Park, 92, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She attended school at Longview and graduated from Pontotoc High School where she played basketball. After high school, she attended business college in Memphis, TN. She then married her husband Verlon Park in 1946. She was a Christian and a lifetime member at Longview Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Sunday School with her friends and was also a member of the Joy Club. For many years she prepared Sunday lunch for her entire family. She loved working in her garden and with her flowers.
A Private graveside service will be held at Longview Cemetery with Brother Drew Richardson officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family with arrangements.
Survived By: Her sons- Danny (Mary) Park, Dudley (Debbie) Park, and Johnny (Tracy) Park; 8 grandchildren- Paul (Angela) Park, Kevin (Rachelle) Park, Chris (Katherine) Park, Shandra (Aric) Graham, Caleb Park, Cody Park, Sarah Philpot, and Tanner Rimmer; 12 great grandchildren- Ethan (Gabby) Park, Evan (Katie) Park, Laura Kate Park, Hannah Park, Joshua Park, Elijah Park, Izzy Park, Suzy Park, Josie Park, Aiden Park, Lakyn (Chase) Owen, and Chloe Graham; 3 great great grandchildren- Easton Park, Weston Park, and Cannon Owen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: Her husband, Verlon Park. Her parents, Henry and Leasie Wilder. Her sister, Dora Westmoreland. Her great grandson, Noah Alan Park. Daughter in Law, Tongi Park. Her special niece, Annette Smith.
Pallbearers: Her grandsons- Paul Park, Kevin Park, Chris Park, Caleb Park, Cody Park, and Tanner Rimmer.
A special thanks to her personal caregivers and Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Baptist Church, 406 Dozier Hill Rd, Belden, MS 38826.