Robert J. ‘Bulldog’ Bradley
Flint, Michigan
On April 17, 2020 Robert James (Bulldog) Bradley, passed away peacefully at his home in Flint, MI. Robert was born September 7,1948 in Baldwyn, MS to the late Elbert and Vina Bradley. He joined Mt. Nebo C.M.E church in Baldwyn, MS at an early age. He graduated from Lee Prentiss High School in Baldwyn, MS. He relocated to Flint, MI and began his career working for Fisher Body and Buick City, a division of General Motors where he worked for 33 plus years until he retired. He was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle Church in Flint, MI for over 50 years. When visiting Baldwyn Robert worked at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home. He was united in holy matrimony to Jessie Barnett Bradley for 49 years. To this union two sons were born ChaRon, and Chevez.
Mr. Robert Bradley leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Jessie Barnett Bradley, 2 sons: ChaRon Bradley of Flint, MI, Chevez Bradley of Lawrenceville, GA, grandson, Chavon Bradley of Chicago, IL; 3 sisters-in-law's Freddie Ruth Bradley; Evelyn Scales, Roberta Barnett, and 2 brother-in-law's George(Elaine) Barnett and Wilma(Katoris) Barnett; Special nephew Johnny(Paulette) Agnew and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and god-children. Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charlie Bradley and Gus Bradley: sisters Blanche Brown, Clara Tramel, and Lena Mae Agnew (sister/cousin) and one special niece Cheryl Brown.
Graveside services were Saturday April 25, at Mt Nebo Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.
 
Ann McDonald
Algoma
Ann McDonald, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born June 11, 1932 to William Hobert and Mildred Frances Polk Rickman. Ann was retired from Stegall Ford where she worked as a bookkeeper She was the town clerk for Algoma for many years. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with her friends.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family had private graveside services Thursday, April 23,at Old Monroe Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Todd officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Dobbs (Gary) Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Lesley Warren (Brad) and Lisa Roye (Patrick); two step-grandchildren, Ethan Dobbs (Katie) and Elizabeth Deatherage (Keith); three great-grandchildren, Liam Warren, Lauren Butler (Dalton) and Landon Roye; and five step-great-grandchildren, Destiny, Harlee, Marley, Slade and Kane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Ladell McDonald, and a step-great-grandson, Abel Haze.
Memorials may be sent to Old Monroe Cemetery, C/O Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
 
John Williams
Pontotoc
John Sidney Williams, 77, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was employed at Keystone Metal Moulding for many years and later opened Williams Garage, serving the public until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for over 40 years. He enjoyed visiting local businesses and talking about old times.
He is survived by his children, Cyndi Cox(David) and Michael Williams(Merissa); and his grandchildren, Amy Kate Cox, Faith Grisham(John), Allison Cox, Grace Williams, and Hope Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williams; son, John Kevin Williams; parents, Leonard Preston "Jack" and Carol Olean Williams; and his siblings, Wanda Jean Douell, Kenneth Ray Williams, and Dennis Wayne Williams.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 25, at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Doug Jones and Bro. Neil Perry officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
 
Immogene Wray
Ecru
Emogne Wray, age 87, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 24, 1932 to Amos and Jettie Chapman Tatum. Emogene was the Fabric Department Manager at Wal-Mart for over 20 years. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Emogene enjoyed quilting, sewing, flower gardening and activities at Church Street Manor. 
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Buchanan Cemetery with Bishop Murray Galloway officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wilson (Dale) of Brookhaven, MS; two sons, Mike Wray and Chris Wray (Beth) both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Gloria Gordon (Bobby) of Sherman, MS; seven grandchildren, Stephen Wilson (Gail), Jenny Wilson, Jason Wray, Isaac Wray (Jennifer), Amber Wray, Evan Wray and Allison Wray; and nine great-grandchildren, Armando Rodriguez, Kira Coleman, Emma Wray, Ben Wray, Leah Wray, Tytus Wray, Amos Wray, Caeley Wray Parcell and Lily Wray-Papp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Waymon Wray and a brother, Chucky Tatum.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family will hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be sent to Church Street Manor, C/O Activity Fund, 36 Elm Lane, Ecru, MS 38841
 
Jacque Moore
Pontotoc
Jacque Kim Walls Moore, 65, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1955 to W.T. and Dorothy J. Walls. She was a 1973 graduate of South Pontotoc High School and a 1975 Nursing School graduate of Northeast Community College. She worked as an RN at Pontotoc Hospital until 2004, when she became disabled. She loved riding horses, spending time with her family, dog, and friends.
She is survived by her son, Herman "Trey" Aron; sister, Patti Williams(Mitch); niece, Jean Ann Austin; and great niece Dabria Mendoza.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Edward Moore; and brothers, Terry Douglas Walls and Michael Scot Walls.
A Graveside Service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Millport, AL with Bro. Hunter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
 
Iris McLarty
Oxford
Iris Wale McLarty , 90, passed away on April 24, 2020, at residence in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
 
Billy Jo Gregory
Pontotoc
Billy Joe Gregory, 67, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Nascar fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gregory; his two daughters, Christy Staser(David) and Tracey Denham(Jamie); three stepsons, Brandon Montgomery, Zach Montgomery (Autumn), and TC Marion (Tiffany); eleven grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Murphree and James Gregory; and one brother, Jimmy Gregory.
Graveside services were Saturday, April 25, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating.
Pallbearers will be Billy Voyles, Jimmy Logan, Tommy Harrison, Johnny Pettit, George Berry, and David McGregor.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny Murphree.
 

Mildred Park
Longview
Mildred Wilder Park, 92, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She attended school at Longview and graduated from Pontotoc High School where she played basketball. After high school, she attended business college in Memphis, TN. She then married her husband Verlon Park in 1946. She was a Christian and a lifetime member at Longview Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Sunday School with her friends and was also a member of the Joy Club. For many years she prepared Sunday lunch for her entire family. She loved working in her garden and with her flowers.
A Private graveside service will be held at Longview Cemetery with Brother Drew Richardson officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family with arrangements.
Survived By: Her sons- Danny (Mary) Park, Dudley (Debbie) Park, and Johnny (Tracy) Park; 8 grandchildren- Paul (Angela) Park, Kevin (Rachelle) Park, Chris (Katherine) Park, Shandra (Aric) Graham, Caleb Park, Cody Park, Sarah Philpot, and Tanner Rimmer; 12 great grandchildren- Ethan (Gabby) Park, Evan (Katie) Park, Laura Kate Park, Hannah Park, Joshua Park, Elijah Park, Izzy Park, Suzy Park, Josie Park, Aiden Park, Lakyn (Chase) Owen, and Chloe Graham; 3 great great grandchildren- Easton Park, Weston Park, and Cannon Owen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: Her husband, Verlon Park. Her parents, Henry and Leasie Wilder. Her sister, Dora Westmoreland. Her great grandson, Noah Alan Park. Daughter in Law, Tongi Park. Her special niece, Annette Smith.
Pallbearers: Her grandsons- Paul Park, Kevin Park, Chris Park, Caleb Park, Cody Park, and Tanner Rimmer.
A special thanks to her personal caregivers and Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Baptist Church, 406 Dozier Hill Rd, Belden, MS 38826.

