Billie Dove Graham
Thaxton
Mrs Billie Dove Graham, age 93 passed Sunday April 4, 2022 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home after an extended Illness.
Mrs Graham was the daughter of Johnny Bevill and Dovie Irene Hodge Bevill. She was born on Sept, 26, 1928 in Ms. Mrs Graham was a former cook and server at Thaxton School, and a life long member of Thaxton Methodist Church. Billie Dove love to garden and was a collector of Red Fox keepsakes. In later years she was a homemaker who loved and took care of her family.
Funeral Services were Monday, April 4 at Thaxton Methodist Church with Interment in Thaxton Community Cemetery. Bro William Montgomery officiated . She leaves her Son, Zane Moody of Thaxton and her daughter Susan Moody Winters, of Thaxton. 4 grandchildren and 5 grandchildren. She also leaves a very special niece, Tami Lorick.
Billie Dove was preceded by her parents, her husband, Hanon Graham, a daughter in law, Shelia Moody, Sisters Rudell Gooch, Mae Dillard, Ilene Dillard, Otie Carwyle, and a brother Otto Bevill. Our family at Associated are very greatful to have been chosen to serve the Graham/Moody family. Associated Family Funeral Home of Tupelo had charge of all arrangements. You may leave your condolences and messages @ associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the tributes link.
Browning, veteran
William ‘Bill’ White
Pontotoc
William "Bill" Stratton White, age 73, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 15, 1948 to Earl Stratton and Mary Lola Fritch White. Bill was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was a meat cutter for over 50 years having worked at Piggly Wiggly and Price Cutters. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran where he served in the Army. He enjoyed playing and watching golf.
Services were Monday, April 4, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marcus Coward officiating; burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Grace Hester White; his children, Linda, Richard, Jennifer and William; two sisters, Arlyss Friddle and Mary Catherine White; two brothers, David White and Earnest White; and a hose of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deborah Kay White; three brothers, Ralph White, Richard White and an infant brother.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
veteran
Dennis Pannell
Randolph
Dennis Pannell, 86, passed away Friday, April 01, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 24, 1935. Services were Tuesday April 5, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Eddington Cemetery.
Ollie Hobson
Pontotoc
Ollie Louise Castleberry Hobson, 73, was born on July 23, 1948 in Sledge, MS to the late Mary and Vernon Castleberry. She passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on March 31, 2022. Ollie, widely know as Memaw, was a praying, God-fearing Christian woman who loved sitting outside and enjoying peace and quiet, talking on the phone with her family, watching her shows on TV, tending to her plants and feeding and playing with her animals on the farm. Ollie was first a Christian, second a wife to the late Bill Hobson, and third a mama and homemaker. Later in life, Ollie defied all odds and went back to school and accomplished her dream of becoming a nurse. She loved her residents and treated them as if they were her own family until she retired. She then spent her days taking care of and loving on her grand and great grand babies. She recently moved to Texas and spent her days relaxing and enjoying the farm animals.
Services were Tuesday, April 5, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. L D Gillespie and Bro. Jimmy Flake officiated. Burial was in the Pinecrest Memorial Garden in Water Valley, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her brothers; one sister; 5 children-Sandra Howard (Johnny), Bobby Hobson, Danny Hobson, Kathy Hobson and Christy Hobson; grandchildren-Christina Hobson, Jeremy Roberts, Brandon Hobson, Tiffany Wood (Bryan), Alex Hobson (Kim), Amber Loggins (Rodney), Jessica Pinkston, Emma Johnson and JJ Johnson; 14 great grandchildren that include Kagan and Keelyn Hobson.
Memaw loved all of her babies dearly, and she prayed for them all regularly. She had a special gift of encouragement, never met a stranger, and always pointed everyone toward the Lord in prayer.
Pallbearers were Johnny Howard, Jeremy Roberts, Bryan Wood, Alex Hobson and Marcus Johnson.
Bobby Delaney
Pontotoc
Bobby Dulaney, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Saturday, April 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Oasis of Love Cemetery.