Gary Dedeaux

West Point



Gary was a humble, considerate and giving man. He gave in ways nobody will ever know and he wanted it that way. Gary loved his family deeply. Of all of his hobbies, his love for flying was very close to the top of the list. Other things he enjoyed were shooting, racing dirt cars for a while and driving his tractor doing farm work. Gary was a godly man who lived his life in a way that pointed others to Christ. He supported all law enforcement agencies and served the City of West Point proudly as a Selectman.

Funeral services will be August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church in West Point, Ms. with Pastor Doug Stokes officiating, assisted by Brother Ben Yarber. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Natalie Dedeaux of Cedar Bluff, MS; one daughter, Gina Dedeaux Reed (Tommy) of Starkville, MS; one son, Richard Stafford of Cedar Bluff, MS; one grandson, Thomas Lane Reed. Those preceding him in death were his parents, one daughter, Ginger Dedeaux Bryan and one grandson, Douglas Luke Reed.

Pallbearers will be Larry Fretz, Joe Murray, David Orman, Mike Fretz, Mike Pearson, Andy Pearson and Ty Bissett.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Thigpen and Larry Barnett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843.

Visitation will be 11:00-2:00 prior to service time.

Stacy Morrison

Pontotoc

Stacy Wanelle Morrison, age 53, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 22, 1967 to Donald Miller and Wanelle Dodson. Stacy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked at Sunshine Nursing Home as a nurse's assistant, and worked in the deli at Wal-Mart and Brooks Grocery Store. She worked hard to provide for her family. Stacy enjoyed cross stitching, reading, watching "Dr. Phil", collecting snowmen, playing video games and eating each week at Huddle House with Carl.

Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Carl David Morrison; a daughter, Danielle Morrison and a son, Christopher Morrison; a sister, Raina Belknap; a half-sister, Kathleen Denise Miller; a brother, Travis Miller and a half- brother, Stephen Bigham; her father and mother in law, Walter and Jean Morrison.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pallbearers will be Raina Belknap, Christopher Morrison, Leslie Wilson, James Mahan, Wesley Belknap and Gary Higgins.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at the church.

Marjorie Warren

Randolph

Marjorie Virginia Warren, 92, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home in Randolph. She loved her husband of 73 years, who preceded her in death in December 2020. Marjorie loved to sew, cook, garden, her flowers, fish, her church, and visit with her family.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Stephen Warren (Michelle) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Thomas Lane Warren, Sandra Weeks (Tray), Jon Warren(Angel), Max Warren(Peggy), and Alexis Hollis (John); great-grandchildren, Chris Brown, LCP Colton Weeks, Kacie Warren, Joseph Warren, Emma Warren, Jonathan Warren, Stephen Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Jeremiah Hollis, Eli Warren, Becka Love, Hazelee Warren, Rider Brown, Logan Warren, Kaydin Smith, Cooper Smith, and Daisy Mae (cat); brother, Cecil Tutor (Kathy) of Georgia; sister, Jessie Mae Murphy; and special friends, Donna Strickland and Hope Gouine.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Grover Warren; son, Thomas Warren; 4 brothers; her parents; and grandson, Stephen Collums.

Services were Tuesday, August 10, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial followed in Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were: Max Warren, LCP Colton Weeks, John Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Rodney Tutor, Timmy Tutor, and Jerry Tutor.

Honorary pallbearers were Chris Brown, Jeremiah Hollis, and Stephen Hollis.

Michael Fitts

Tupelo



A private family graveside service was Friday, August 6 at Harmony Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

Mr. Fitts was born February 26, 1964 in Indianola, MS and is the son of Yvonne Roberts Fitts and the late Carmon Fitts, Jr. He was a graduate of South Pontotoc High School and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.

A Christian, Mr. Fitts served as United States Post Master for 20 years before retiring from the Shannon Post Office in May 2021. He will be remembered as a family man who loved cooking and the outdoors that included camping trips in Benton County.

An avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed watching his favorite driver, Kyle Busch and also had an interest in Drag Racing.

Memories will also continue to be shared by his wife, Donnie Pannell Fitts of Tupelo, one daughter, Ashley Baggett (Justin) of Oxford, four sons, Nathan Fitts (Katelyn) of Pontotoc, Coley Wommack (Christine) of Tiplersville, Torry Tucker and Jake Tucker, both of Mooreville, one sister, Sherryl Anderson (Ronnie) of Pontotoc, brother, Tommy Fitts of Saltillo and a grandson, Beau Baggett.

Wyoma Ivy

Saltillo

Wyoma Barnes Ivy was born to Charlie C and Violet Jean Barnes August 20, 1961. She departed this life August 1, 202 at North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo, MS.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined with Red Oak Grove M.B. Church of Saltillo, MS where she remained faithful until departure. She was the Mission

President, Choir President, and a member of the Culinary Ministry.

She attended Tupelo Public Schools and participated in various sports. She worked at Reeds Manufacturing for seventeen years and assisted at Precious Little People

Daycare Saltillo, MS. She united in Holy Matrimony to Melvin Ivy in 1989 and to this union one child was born (Jaquanza P. Ivy).

She enjoyed going to church, singing, cooking, inspiring others, shopping and taking care of children; especially, her grandchildren, great niece and great nephew.

She leaves to cherish her memories, (2) daughters: Alvita R. Barnes of Tupelo, MS and Jaquanza P. Ivy of Tupelo, MS; (1) god son Robert Leo Harrris III, Tupelo, MS; (3) grandchildren: Malik A. Rogers of Tupelo, MS; Myia R. Barnes of Tupelo, MS; Semaj J. Rogers of Tupelo, MS; (3) great- grandchildren: A'Zara R. Barnes, Ta'lyn

K. West, Tatum R. Rogers all of Tupelo, MS.

Parents: Charlie C and Violet Jean Barnes of Saltillo, MS; (7) siblings, Margie Bowdry of Saltillo, MS; Mary (James) Tolbert of Saltillo, MS; DeeArthur (Sherry) Barnes Red Bay, AL; Vasser (Floyd) of Saltillo, MS; Rev. Dr. Charlie Barnes (Dovie) of Starkville, MS; Cynthia (Ray) Thompson of Baldwyn, MS; Patrick Barnes of Saltillo, MS; a host of nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts; family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Frank and Violet Mae Allen; Charlie and Margie Barnes; husband (Michael S. Young Sr.) and son; Michael S. Young Jr., sister; Patsy Barnes Harris; brother; Carl S. Barnes; Nephews; Charlie F. Barnes Jr., Craig L. Tolbert; and great-niece; Emileigh R. Davis.

Graveside services were Saturday, August 7, at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com

Danny Murphree

Buckhorn

Danny Buford Murphree, 70, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born August 2, 1951. Danny was the most loving father that thought the world of his children and grandchildren. He was a man of many trades over the years, but his time was most enjoyed hunting, fishing, or on the CB radio. No matter which of those things he was doing, he most likely had a good buddy by his side and a cold Dr. Pepper in his hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Gaye Winter(Mark); son, Danny Wayne Murphree(Heather); grandchildren, Hayden, Leah Grace, Gabe, AnnaLynn; special friend, Donna Ferguson; brothers, Donald Murphree and Stephen Murphree; sister, Elisabeth Lance; and a host of loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gladys Murphree; mother, Trudie Murphree; brothers, Lynn Murphree and Laborn Murphree; and sister, Charlotte Maxey.

Services were Saturday, August 7, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Lane Galloway and Bro. Danny Washington officiating. Burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Hayden Winter, Landon Murphree, Doug Bennett, Brad Hogue, Chris Pettit, and Bub Collums,

Honorary pallbearers were all his beloved hunting and CB radio buddies.

Alene Hodges

Algoma

Alene Hodges was born to Harvey P. and Ruth Wood Campbell on February 27, 1919, in Algoma, MS. She was called to her heavenly home on August 6, 2021, at the age of 102. She was the second of six children and growing up, learned the value of hard work alongside her family in the fields of the family farm. After graduating from Algoma High School, she moved to Memphis, TN, to take courses at Draughon's Business College and work at Sears. While in Memphis she met Harold W. (Wayne) Hodges, Sr. and they were married on January 21, 1942. Shortly thereafter Wayne was called to duty for WWII. While at Fort Bragg, NC, their first son, Harold, Jr. was born. She followed Wayne from camp to camp until he was sent overseas in 1944. She and Harold Jr. spent his time overseas at her parents' home in Algoma. After WWII they settled in Memphis, TN, and their second son Bill was born. The family moved to Jackson, MS in 1953. Their marriage lasted for fifty-eight years until Wayne's death in 2000. While her sons were young, she was a stay-at-home Mom. When they were old enough to take care of themselves, she returned to the work force using her bookkeeping skills to work for Robert Parker, CPA, in Jackson, MS. She retired in 1981, after twenty-five years of service. While living in Jackson, she was a member of Alta Woods Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the WIC, serving as a circle leader, and as President of the WIC. She was a long-time member of the Eastern Star in Jackson, and served in numerous offices including Grand Worthy Matron. She loved gardening, raising both flowers and vegetables. In 1992 she and Wayne moved back to her family farm in Algoma, MS. In Algoma she was an active member of the Old Monroe Presbyterian Church serving for many years as treasurer. At the time of her death, she was the oldest member ever of the church. She was also active in the Eastern Star in Pontotoc, MS and was a member of the Algoma Homemakers Club, serving as president in 1998-1999. She won hundreds of blues ribbons at the Pontotoc County fair for her needlework, canning and vegetable gardening.

In 2002 she was named the Pontotoc County Humanitarian of the Year at the age of 83. Upon turning 100 in 2019, the City of Algoma declared February 27, 2019, Alene C. Hodges Day and she was presented the Key to the City by Mayor Harry Neal Corder. She enjoyed cooking and her delicious meals were enjoyed by her entire family. She prepared many Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners serving from six to twenty-six. She prided herself on her independence and self-reliance and lived by herself, driving her own car until just before her passing.

She is survived by her sons, Harold W. Hodges, Jr. (Kathy) and William H. (Bill) Hodges (Patti), two grandsons, Wesley Hodges (Jeannie) and Wade Hodges (Belinda) and eight great grandchildren, Harrison, Rachael, Briana, Hunter, Warren, Bethany, Hovan and Wren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hodges, Sr., her parents, Harvey and Ruth Campbell, four brothers, Eugene Campbell, Edward Campbell, Harold Campbell and Harvey Allen Campbell, one sister, Frances Taliaferro and one grandson, Harold Wayne Hodges, III.

Pallbearers were Tommy Caldwell, Johnny Campbell, Harry Neal Corder, Cecil Fitts, Wesley Hodges and Harrison Hodges. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Miller and Don Alexander.

Browning Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS is in charge of arrangements. Services were at Browning Funeral Home Tuesday, August 10. Burial was at Old Monroe Cemetery, Algoma, MS. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Old Monroe Cemetery Association, c/o Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Rd., Algoma, MS 38820.