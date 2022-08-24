Barbara Kathleen King Prince, age 84 of Draper passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Radford Health and Rehab Center. Born May 25, 1938 in Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Oscar King and Lucille Hale King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lawrence Prince and one brother, Elwood “Woody” King.
She was a member of the Max Creek Baptist Church in Draper, Virginia. She was a graduate of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and received her double master’s degree at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Mrs. Prince was a retired schoolteacher with Atholton Elementary in Howard County, Maryland.
She is survived by her son - Terry Charles (Sara Margaret Butler) Prince of Draper; her daughter - Tammy Teresa Osborn of Mooresville, NC; Grandchildren - Charles Lawrence Prince, II, and Vann Tyler Prince; Sisters - Dorothy Sutton, Sylvia Long and Wanda Ulmer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12:00 noon, August 27, 2022 at the Max Creek Baptist Church in Draper. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow in the Max Creek Church Cemetery, Draper. Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Goggans
Hurricane
Ruby Jeaul Goggans, 90, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services were Monday, August 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Brenda Hitchcock
Pontotoc
Brenda Hitchcock, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Winona Manor Nursing Home in Winona. Services were Saturday, August 20, at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Burial followed at Judah Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
