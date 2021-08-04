Ruth Shoemake
Chesterville
Ruth Lucille Simmons Shoemake, 92, passed away July 22, 2021 at her home in Chesterville. Lucille was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very beloved member of the Chesterville Community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her pastime activities were fishing, gardening, and gospel music. Lucille was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She was a God fearing woman who lived her faith daily and instilled it in her family. She was generous beyond measure and devoted her entire life to her faith and family and will truly be missed. Lucille is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Shoemake; her daughter, Linda Daugherty; her four sons, Allen Simmons, Dwight Simmons (Carolyn), Andy Simmons and Ronnie Shoemake (Dana); her sister, Annie Laura Sheffield; 17 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 28 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kate Duke; her father, James Duke; her late husband, Earnest M. Simmons; and her brother, Harold Duke. Services were Saturday, July 24, at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Bro. Wesley Stephens and Bro. David Westmoreland officiated. Burial followed in Chesterville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were: Chad Simmons, Adam Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Brad Simmons, Dylan Simmons, and Samuel Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers were: Jolan and John Mark Mills, Will and Austin Thompson, Gaige Todd, Joey King, Wade and Cade Simmons, and Jordan Bishop.
Paula Chunn
Pontotoc
Paula Chunn, 52, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, August 3, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Oak Forest Cemetery.
Shirley Lowry
Pontotoc
Shirley Ann Thompson Lowry of Pontotoc, went to be with her Savior and Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the only child of the late Loyd and Earline West Thompson. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1954 as valedictorian and attended Itawamba Jr. College. She married the love of her life, Carl C. Lowry, on April 4, 1959. Shirley was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, where she taught Church Training Union, Girls in Action and served on various committees in her younger years. She was a faithful prayer warrior for her family and her friends. She retired from First National Bank in 1999 after 18 years as secretary. She was previously employed as bookkeeper at Houston Public Schools and Three Rivers PPD. After retiring Shirley enjoyed attending antique auctions and estate sales. She loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Beth Greenhill (William); her son, Mark Lowry (Stacey); seven grandchildren, Collyn Greenhill Morgan, Micah Greenhill (Emily), Noah Greenhill, Samuel Greenhill, Cara Lowry, Laina Lowry and Andrew Lowry and two great-grandchildren, Anderson and Corrie Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years. Memorials may be sent to Living Water Fund, First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Deanna Paul
Austin, Texas Deanna Whitlow Paul, 41, passed away on July 12, 2021, at home in Austin. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Marilyn Tutor
Pontotoc
Marilyn Newland Tutor, 90, passed away July 25, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. Marilyn enjoyed being with her grandchildren, woodworking, and painting. Marilyn is survived by her brother, John Newland (Joy) of Opelika, AL; daughter-in-law, Delese Tutor of Tupelo; grandchildren, Richard Tyler Tutor (Courtney) of Tupelo, Allison Tutor of Corinth, and Andrew Tutor of Gulfport; great grandchildren, Michael Hiram Tutor of Tupelo and expecting Charlotte Mae Tutor in September. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Esther Scott Newland; her husband, James Lee Tutor; and her son, James Michael Tutor. Service were Saturday, July 31, at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Bro. Mickey Gentry officiated. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Lee “Bo” Tackitt
Pontotoc
Bobby Lee “Bo” Tackitt, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at NMMC Women’s Clinic in Tupelo. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Varnon officiating; a private burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lillian Rose Wilder Tackitt and Hunter Sean Tackitt; grandparents, Kerry and Tammy Armstrong Tackitt, Lisa and Roy Page and Mele Wilder; great-grandparents, Diane Tackitt, Robert and Violet Armstrong and Rosie Nell Bramlitt; aunts and uncles, Kaleigh and Cody Roberts, Jessica and Jonathan Moss, Tasha and J.J. Swan and Allan Page; cousins, Barrett and Waylon Moss, Hannah Swan, Natalie Page, Finley and Ollie Roberts. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bobby Tackitt, Junior Bramlitt, Robert and Lillian Grace Wilder. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.