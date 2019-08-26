Judith English
Belmont, Alabama
Judith L. English, 77, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services were Monday, August 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Jane Wood Luther
Pontotoc
Jane Wood Luther, 91, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Church Street Personal Care Home in Ecru, MS. She was born October 9, 1927. She attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College and The University of Mississippi. She was a retired school teacher in Pontotoc County. She was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Barney L. Luther (Sandy), her daughters, Linda Luther Windham (Wally) and Lisa Luther Magro, her son, Dennis W. Luther (Dana); sister, Martha Wood Nelson; grandchildren, Justin Luther, Lacey Keen, Emily Palmier, Rachel Windham, McKinley Windham, Reid Luther, Hannah Magro and Hayden Magro; great grandchildren, Gabby Black, Gage Luther, Ella Jane Keen, Beau and Hunter Rose Cochran.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Luther; her grandson, Hunter Vincent Magro; her parents, Charles and Cecilla Jane Wood; brothers, Charles and Joseph Wood; and her sister, Bobbie Wood Cotton.
Services were Sunday, August 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Kevin Wallace officiating. Burial followed in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were: Justin Luther, Reid Luther, McKinley Windham, Jared Keen, Gary Moorman, and Ricky McGregor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to West Heights Baptist Church, 328 West Oxford Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 for the Banah Pregnancy Center. “Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.” Psalm 127:3
Belinda Faye Butler Pannell
Blue Springs
Belinda Faye Butler Pannell, 58, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Blue Springs . Services were Tuesday, August 27, at Waters Funeral Home.
Janis Whitworth
Pontotoc
Janis Mae Whitworth, 66, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc.
Janis is survived by her daughter, Shawna Tutor; her granddaughter, Shelby Tutor; sisters, Kathie Barnett and Sherry DeFoor(Mike); great grandson, Michael Ryder Crocker; and various nieces and nephews.
Janis was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Etta Weeks and a nephew, Randy Pennington.
Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, from 12 noon until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Brownign
Geneva Prewitt
Pontotoc
Geneva Jane Washington Prewitt, age 98, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1921 to Thomas Doran Washington and Miney May Segars Washington. Geneva graduated from high school, Nursing School and Beauty School and worked for many years. She lived for her husband Ottis, and for her "boys" which included her grandson, Bryan.
She taught young children at church, served as a Cub Scout den mother, and was available to fill any need at school, for which her "boys" were quick to volunteer her services (homeroom mother and anything else that would come along).
Her home was always open to visitors, and often included a meal of home-grown home-canned vegetables or her famous biscuits that she had learned to make at age twelve, from her mother.
Geneva lovingly cared for her husband during his illness, and in his absence again started to hand quilt. Today her quilts are dispersed to family and friends all over the world.
She was always willing to share her knowledge and skills, but with the caveat, "I won't do it for you, but I'll tell/show you how, and watch you do it. " She must have realized long before we did that she was actually showing us how to live.
Services were Tuesday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating with burial in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, James Ottis Prewitt and wife Regina and Samuel Newell Prewitt and wife Ellen; one sister, Frances Janette W. Hood; a self- adopted daughter/ dear neighbor, Billie Holloway; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Geneva is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ottis Newell Prewitt; and four brothers, Sherman O'Neal Washington, Gurney Atwell Washington, Corbett Rayburn Washington and Clifford Donald Washington.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Larry Lamar Dobbs
Blue Springs
Larry Lamar Dobbs, 68, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will continue Wednesday, August 28, 1 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Linda Luker
Randolph
Linda Kay Snider Luker, 66, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home in Randolph. Services were Tuesday, August 27, at Ecru Cemetery.
Micah Moore
Pontotoc
Micah Moore, 22, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Ecru.