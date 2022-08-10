Mary Ferguson
Pontotoc
Mary Ruth Hadaway Ferguson, 74, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born August 9, 1947. Services will be on Wednesday, August 10, [TODAY] at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church-Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Veteran
Edwin McMillen
Pontotoc
Edwin G. McMillen, 84, passed away August 5, 2022, at Oxford Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. He was born November 20, 1937, in Brunswick, GA to C.G. "Red" and Marion Hardy McMillen. He was a retired farmer and was a kind and giving person who loved helping people. He was a member of Toxish Baptist Church.
Edwin is survived by his great-granddaughter, Lennox Vanlandingham; his brother, Bobby McMillen(Lanelle) of Columbus; and his caregivers, Rodney and Brenda McMillen, J.R. Kirkpatrick, and Judy Fooshee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne Russell McMillen; his daughter, Leigh McMillen Hickam; son-in-law, Edward Hickam; granddaughter, Amber Hickam; grandson, Jason Hickam; sister, Linda Winters; and a brother, Charles Wayne McMillen.
Services were Monday, August 8, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts. Burial followed in Midway Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Martin
Algoma
Bruce Martin, age 70, passed away at his home in Algoma, MS on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born to Blake and Dorothy Martin on September 17, 1951. He was the loving husband of Rhonda Martin for 40 years. Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Algoma High School. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in industrial engineering. He worked many years with his dad doing carpentry and loved to crappie fish. Bruce's grandchildren were the light of his life, and nothing made him happier than being their Papaw.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Little Martin, two sons Cody Martin (Kayla) and Devin Martin (Autumn), four grandchildren Peyton, Cason, Allie, and Easton Martin, and sister, Sheila Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blake and Dorothy Martin, his parents-in-law, William & Juanita Little, and granddaughter Ava Grace Martin.
Funeral services were at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Sunday, August 7. Graveside services followed at Old Monroe Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Has pic, Payton logo
Shana Nelson
Pontotoc
Shana Nelson was born in Chicago, IL on February 13, 1971. She attended Grammar High School and graduated with honors. She met Rick Nelson at the age of 17, married him, and started her life with him in Sardis, MS. She attended Mt. Level Church, they started a family, and Mississippi became her home.
Shana Nelson leaves to cherish her memory, three living children, Rickey Nelson, Ricknissa Nelson, and Jasmine Nelson; seven grandchildren: Dezmond Nelson, Jimmia Nelson, R'Jaye Nelson, Messiah Nelson, Chloe Nelson, Rickey Harris Nelson, Kaison Nelson; six sisters, Anna Faye Ware, Margret Walker, Linda Ware, Diana (Albert) White, Stevetta Owens, and Towanda Ware; four brothers, Michael Ware, Tyrone Lewis, Jerome Lewis, and Christopher Ware; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lanzy Mae Ware; father, Tely Henry Lewis; son, Jorge Levesque; brother, Ricky C. Ware; two nephews, Isaac Lewis III and Marcel Ware; and niece, Georgetta Ware.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 6, at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ in Pontotoc, MS. Interment was in the Mt. Level MB Church Cemetery in Como, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has pic, Payton logo
Willie McKinney
Tupelo
Willie Joe McKinney "Bay Bay" was born on March 24, 1958, in Lee County to the union of A.C. McKinney and Edna Earl Richardson, and reared by his late stepmother, Shirley Mae McKinney. He graduated from Pontotoc High School and entered the workforce immediately upon graduation. He enjoyed and had a love for football, as well as old school cars and trucks. He was known for his delicious fried catfish.
Willie worked at Mid-South Packers, Daily Journal, Southern Quality Meats, and for 24 years at Southern Motion. He joined Rising Star M.B. Church at an early age. He later joined College Hill C.M.E. Church, where he served on the board of trustees, adult choir, and male chorus.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Mckinney; grandparents Cara and Alice McKinney; and brother John Thomas McKinney.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jackie Pegues McKinney and to this union, they had two children, Trinity McKinney Ellington of Killeen, TX, and Theus McKinney of Pontotoc, MS. He leaves: one grandson, Chancellor Ellington, who was his heart; former son-in-law, Cedric Ellington; father, A.C. McKinney; three sisters, Rena Harden (Leonard), Chervy Lesure, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy); mother and father-in-law, Lois and Jessie Duff of Pontotoc, MS; four aunts, Shirley Johnson (Charlie) of GA, Billie Ezell (Charles) of Memphis, TN, and Hattie McKinney and Flora McKinney, both of Toledo, OH; six sisters-in-law, Shirley McKinney of Pontotoc, MS, Kimberly Littles (Brian) and Karen Duff, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Linda Ball and Renita Graham, both of Albany, NY, and Marie Hester (Steve) of Pontotoc, MS; brother in law, Pastor Brian Littles; four very special friends, Odie Johnson, Charlie Patton, and Shane and Pasley Moorman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 7, at College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment was at College Hill CME Church Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Shirley Rutledge
Pontotoc
Shirley Ann Rutledge, 76, passed away Thursday, August 04, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, August 6, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Edington Cemetery.
Browning
Sarah Rayburn
Pontotoc
Sarah Catherine Parker Rayburn, age 80, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born April 15, 1942 to Houston Alfonso "Jack" and Beatrice Alice Collins Parker. Sarah was a graduate of East MS Community College and worked as a bookkeeper at Tupelo Auto Sales for many years. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Sarah enjoyed gardening, flowers and taking care of her chickens.
A private family graveside service was held Saturday, August 6, at Midway Cemetery, with Blake Lovell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine "Cathey" Rayburn Ware (John Allen); two sons, Fred "Al" Rayburn, Jr. (Liz) and Jeffrey Thomas Rayburn (Dawn); one sister, Shirley Mooney; seven grandchildren, Josh Rayburn (Bobbie), Hannah Rayburn Smith (Casey), Tommy Ware (Peyton), Sarah Catherine Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn and Ben Rayburn; and six great-grandchildren, Braxton Henson, Kaden Rayburn, Marlee Ann Rayburn, Josie Beth Rayburn, Parker Smith and Carter Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Allen Rayburn, Sr. and a brother, Harold Parker.
Pallbearers were Josh Rayburn, Tommy Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn, Ben Rayburn, Braxton Henson and Kaden Rayburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker and Carter Smith.
Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams, Memphis, TN 38103.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Browning
Shirley Patterson
Randolph
Shirley Lou Manning Patterson, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Bruce Community Living Center. She was born January 18, 1940 to Farno Clark and Virginia Gibson Manning. Shirley was a graduate of Delta State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and taught school for several years. She was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed gardening and working outside.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, August 3, at Old Robbs Cemetery, with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, William Rex Patterson; three daughters, Tamasin Patterson, Karen Robuck (Alan) and Rebecca Patterson; two sisters, Carol Sue Manning and Nancy Dodd; one brother, Clark Manning and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Ann Ford.
Pallbearers were Dave McCormick, David McPherson, Darrel Henry, Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight and Ricky Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.