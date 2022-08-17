Gail Patterson
Pontotoc
Gail Ann Patterson passed peacefully away on August 15, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Gail was born on July 22, 1953 in Des Plaines, IL to Guy and Deloros Bush. Gail was a graduate of Shannon High School where she excelled in basketball and cheerleading. Gail also had great success as a softball pitcher for a Barber's Milk Company team. Gail graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Education. She homeschooled her 4 boys for many years and then spent 28 1/2 years teaching first at South Pontotoc School and then Pontotoc City Schools. After her retirement, Gail enjoyed working at Kay's Kreations in Tupelo. Gail married Ben Patterson of Pontotoc on August 21, 1976. They had a beautiful marriage built on loving God and loving each other. Gail and Ben enjoyed many years serving the Lord until Ben's passing on September 10, 2020. Gail's spiritual birthday was June 12, 1970. This was the day she stepped out of the Shannon High School bleachers and gave her life to Jesus. Gail said recently "this was the date I drove a stake in the ground as a reminder to myself and the enemy that my life now belonged to Jesus. I'm a pilgrim passing through. I'm listening for the trumpet. I'm headed home but until then I want to be salt and light, an encourager and serve others." Gail served the Lord faithfully from that day on! Gail had a heart for women's ministry and loved pouring the Word of God into young women. Gail was the proud mother of 4 boys: Brandon, Adam, Scotty, and Tyler. She enjoyed following their sports activities and in later years their work endeavors. She was most proud that they had given their lives to the Lord and the wonderful daughters in law that joined her family. Gail texted this to family and friends in June. God has been faithful, good, kind, and merciful with me through this journey. Gail was speaking of her cancer journey. Gail is now victorious over cancer.
Gail's survivors include: sister, Gigi Bistrow (Jimmy) and her 4 children: Ana Marie, Jo, Belle, and Guy; her sons, Brandon (Emily), Adam, Scotty (Amber), and Tyler (Hailey); her grandchildren: Lincoln, Bentley, Mary Erin, Valerie, Levi, Peyton, Maddux, Parker, and Carson.
Services celebrating Gail's life will be TODAY, Wednesday. August 17, at 10 a.m. at Hope Church Tupelo with Pastor Scooter Noland officiating. Visitation will continue today at Hope Church from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be members of the Beagle Club: Jackie Brown, Matt Collins, Bill Russell, Nicky Tutor, Leon Wilson, and Gar Moorman.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has loved on them and Gail during this time and request that memorial donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS.
Steven Duke
Pontotoc
Steven L. Duke, 51, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2022, at his home in Tupelo. He was born November 28, 1970. Services will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, August 19, 1 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Redland Cemetery.
Franklin Swords
Ecru
Franklin Devear Swords, 74, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. He was a friend to everyone. He will be missed very much, but know he was welcomed home by God's open arms.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda of Tupelo; his wife, Clara Sue Swords; son, James Patrick Swords (Tonya); daughter, Bonnie Kay Swords; and granddaughter, Brianna Swords.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Frank Swords; mother, Margie Swords; and sister, Rebecca Hendrix.
Services were Tuesday, August 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Marty Browning officiating and Bro. Matt Parker reading the obituary. Burial followed in Cairo Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Carl Sudduth, Bobby Gann, Brody Hendrix, Lee Tallant, Tyler Starnes, Cason Starnes, and Bo Gregory.
