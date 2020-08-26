Obits for aug 26
William Taylor
Banner
William Taylor , 51, passed away on August 23, 2020, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home .
Bud Hadley
Pontotoc
Asher Charles "Bud" Hadley, 83, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, August 25, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in West Height Baptist Church Cemetery.
Betty Austin
Randolph
Betty Austin, 73, passed away on August 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Veteran
John Lowell Kidd
Oxford
John Lowell Kidd, 88, died August 24, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veteran's Affairs Home in Oxford, MS. Visitation for Mr. Kidd will be held today, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Waller Funeral Home with the funeral service following in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Fish Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, MS. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Pontotoc, MS to the late Idella Moody and John Kidd, Mr. Kidd was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Staff Sargent. He retired from the University of Mississippi where he worked in the Accounting Department, and he was a retired Bookkeeper for University Sporting Goods. Mr. Kidd attended North Oxford Baptist Church and was a member of the O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially enjoyed Ole Miss Football.
Mr. Kidd is survived by his brother, Gerald Kidd and his wife, Mildred of Pontotoc, MS and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lessie Dowdy and Judy Walsh, a nephew, and his special lady friend of 43 years, Naomi Fleming.
Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Kidd's memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655, or O.D. Smith Masonic Lounge, 618 McLarty Rd, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Robbie Jo Millwood
Oxford
Robbie Jo Millwood, 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Oxford, MS on February 16, 1942. She graduated from Yocona High School Oxford, MS in 1960. She worked multiple positions at Sears in Oxford after high school until the early 1980's. She married Edward L Millwood on July 21, 1981. They both retired and moved to Winona, MS. They wanted to be closer to family and moved to Hurricane, MS in 2010 and then Pontotoc in 2020. She always had a smile and made everyone feel happy and loved in her presence. She was always a lady and full of grace.
Services were Tuesday, August 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Don Locke officiated. Burial was in the Midway Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband-Edward Leon Millwood of Pontotoc; brother-Doug Gean of Oxford; step son-Kenneth Wayne Millwood of Foley, AL; step daughter-Tina Lynn Jones of Collierville, TN; 2 nephews; 1 niece and numerous cousins who love and will miss her dearly.
Preceded in death by-father-Harold Gean; mother-Lucille Gardner Gean; and sister-Patsy Gean Tuttle.
Pallbearers-step son-Kenneth W Millwood, son-in-law-James Allen Jones III, grandson-Nick Millwood and nephew-Jeff Tuttle.
John Michael Merritt
Buchanan
John Michael "Mike" Merritt, 49, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He loved spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren, Harlee and Haygan. He enjoyed playing music, fishing and hunting. He spent many weekends with his two sons, working on their trucks. He also farmed all of his life with his uncle Jimmy. He spent his Saturdays mowing his yard. He spent his afternoons on the front porch with his dog Trixie. He spent his last few days celebrating and showing off pictures of his newest granddaughter, Shiann Merritt.
A private family service for immediate family members and invited friends, was held Sunday, August 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. J.W. Owens and Bro. Jason Watts will officiated. Burial was in the Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his two sons-Michael Merritt and Brandon Merritt; two sisters-Michelle Gray and Deborah Merritt; 3 grandchildren-Harlee Merritt, Haygan Merritt and Shiann Merritt; four nephews-Cody Merritt, Blake Stout, David Blystone and Justin Gray; niece-Summer Gray; great niece-Kinsley Merritt; brother-in-law-Randy Gray and a daughter-in-law-Kelly Swords.
He was preceded in death by his father-Johnny Merritt; mother-Linda Merritt; grandparents-Jack and Maxine Merritt and Harry and Eva Wood; and uncle Jimmy Merritt.
Pallbearers were Michael Merritt, Junior Reed, William Mathis, Billy Joe White, Darrin Nichols and Josh Merritt.
Korey Causey
Memphis, Tennessee
Korey Denzell Causey, son of Timothy (Givinia) Causey and Akeisha Corrie was born on January 19, 1993 in Tupelo, MS. He departed his life Monday, August 17, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He gave his life to Christ at the age of nine and joined Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS, where he actively participated as a youth. Korey spent many happy summers and weekends riding his four-wheeler and soaking up nature. A country boy in his own right, Korey enjoyed spending time with his family and eating his great grandmother's desserts. His great grandmother played a vital role in his upbringing and instilled in him qualities he would never lose.
Dedicated and loyal to anyone who had the pleasure to call him a friend, Korey had a quiet, loving disposition that allowed him to create life-long friendships. He went on to graduate from Germantown High School (Memphis, TN) in 2012 and joined the United States Navy in 2013. He served his country for four years and resided in San Diego, California until November 2019 before moving back to Memphis, TN. On August 17, 2020, God
called Korey to his eternal home leaving behind a legacy of love.
His memory will be cherished forever by his loving parents, Timothy (Givinia) Causey & Akeisha Corrie; His wife: Brittany Teague-Causey; Sisters: Cora Causey, Destenee & Uniqueka Causey; Grandmothers: Betty Taylor & Darlene Warren; Great Grandmothers: Martha Hammons & Daphney Varela; Grandfathers: Willie (Patricia) Sampson & Duane (Barbara) Warren; Uncles: Jonathan (Sonya) Hawkins, Chris (Arrisha) Sampson, Eddie Corrie, Darin Corrie, Scott Varela, Calvin Warren & Aaron Frier; Aunts: Robyn Taylor, Shena (Rick) Sorrell, Jessie Nevels, Bridgette Warren, Tawan (Peyton) Marbury, Kimberly
Smith; Special Niece: Kali Johnson, and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, the late John Hammons "Big Daddy" who also held a special place in his heart. Services were Sunday, August 23, at Spring Hill M. B. Church in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
James Burchfield
Belden
James Rhuel "Jim" Burchfield, 59, resident of Belden and former resident of the Ingomar Community, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A Private Family Service was held Friday, August 21 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Pastor Russell Trim officiated and a private burial followed in the Ingomar Cemetery.
Jim was born July 4, 1961 in New Albany, the son of the late Melvin and Shelba Brown Burchfield. He was a graduate of the Ingomar Public School System and was employed as an independent long distance truck operator for much of his life.
A Christian, Jim will be remembered as a family oriented person who adored his grandchildren. Known as a "people person", he enjoyed fishing, ball games and working in his shop.
Survivors include his son, Shayne Burchfield of Belden and two grandchildren, Nick and Bradley Burchfield.
The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Jim's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)538-9000
Minnie Todd
Pontotoc
Minnie Agnes "Pete" Todd, 93, stepped from this world into Glory on August 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born January 11, 1927 to Arthur and Floy Holcomb Kennedy of the Furrs Community. She married her husband, Robert Todd, on January 3, 1946, a bond that lasted until his passing on October 8, 1993. They were blessed with 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was a loving and hardworking housewife and mother, known for never meeting a stranger and for her love family and friends. She was fondly known by her many nieces and nephews as "Aunt Pete" and by countless friend simply as "Pete”.
She will be sorely missed and her memory cherished by her family and by all those who knew her.
She is survived by 4 children; Gail Hester (Larry) of Tupelo, Judy Salyer (Harry) of Tupelo, Randy Todd (Alicia) of Furrs, and Brent Todd of Verona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Todd; her mother and father, Arthur and Floy Kennedy; sisters, Gladys Rackley and Evelyn Fredrick; brother, Bud Kennedy; two children, son Ricky Todd and daughter Belinda Todd; and one great grandson, Brandon Spears.
Graveside services were held at the White Zion Cemetery August 21, with Pastor Steve Cohea officiating.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, gifts, and food and a very special thanks to everyone at Sanctuary Hospice House for their kindness and passion.
