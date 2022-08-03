Has pic, Parker logo
Bro. Robert ‘Bob’ Weldon
Houlka
Bro. Robert "Bob" Lee Weldon, 75, of Houlka, MS departed from this life on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1947, in Crowder, MS to the late William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon. Bro. Weldon received a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Temple Bible College. He spent many seasons of life proclaiming the gospel of Christ surrendering to preach on November 15, 1968, and pastored for 50 years.
Bro. Weldon pastored and served Copperas Branch Baptist Church as Pastor Emeritus (Leoma, TN), Trinity Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Temperance Hill Baptist Church (Potts Camp, MS), Midway Baptist Church (Brevard, NC), and 2nd Baptist Church (Tupelo, MS). In addition, he founded and pastored Grace Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Lebanon Baptist Church (Fort Payne, AL), and Fellowship Baptist Tabernacle (Pisgah Forest, NC).
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Pittsboro, MS. Bro. Weldon was also an avid Ole Miss Rebel and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Bro. Weldon leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life; wife, Wilda Virginia Bagwell Weldon of Houlka; six children: Jeremiah (Tammy) Weldon of Batesville; Rachael (Jody) Rock of Houlka; Rebekah (Ronnie) Galloway of Lawrenceburg, TN; Deborah (Dustin) Moss of Murfreesboro, TN; Michael (Sarah) Weldon of Louisville, KY; David (Abby) Weldon of Gulfport; 17 grandchildren: Adrian, Lillian, Alex, Kaitlyn, Luke, Hayden Grace, Nathan, Mycah Claire, Brock, Leland, Corban, Ethan, Caleb, Cameron, Emily, Gabriella, and Campbell. Sister, Nell Winstead of Greenwood, MS; brother, Pete Weldon of Houlka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon; four sisters: Janette Goss, Ruth Ann Croft, Sue Aaron, and Helen Brown; brother, Joe Weldon.
The funeral service honoring Bro. Weldon's life was Tuesday, August 2, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. Philip Jackson, Bro. James Taylor, and Bro. Jody Rock officiating.
Grandsons Alex, Luke, Nathan, Brock, Leland, Corban, Caleb, Ethan, Cameron, and Campbell carried Bro. Weldon to rest in Oak Forest Cemetery.
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21 Memorials can be made in Bro. Weldon's name to Wall of Grace Ministries: 495 Sycamore Ln, McKenzie, TN 38201. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weldon family as they walk through this season of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their loved one.
United logo
David Keith Akers
Pontotoc
David "Keith" Akers, 54, of Pontotoc passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN.
He was born April 21, 1968 in Hamilton, AL, to the late William "Donald" Akers and Helen Jean Akers Fanning who resides in Kilgore, TX with her husband Jimmy Wayne Fanning.
He was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany.
Known by many by his nickname "Hitler" because of his moustache, Keith never met a stranger. His bright blue eyes and a big smile always lit up the room. An avid Alabama fan, Keith loved going to/watching the games and loved anything that included "Roll Tide." He loved his children, his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He loved to tell stories and kept all his family and friends laughing. He will be missed terribly by all.
Keith is survived by his wife, Alice Page Akers of Pontotoc and his five children: Shannon Akers Sowell (Joey) of Senatobia, MS, Cameron Akers of Olive Branch, MS, Jace Akers of Pontotoc, MS and Blaklee and Maylee Akers, also of Pontotoc, MS. His six grandchildren, Peyton Morgan and Vada Sowell of Senatobia, Mia MaKinley Jade and Marlee Rose Rose Akers of Olive Branch, and Jax Akers of Florida. His parents Jim and Jean Fanning of Kilgore, TX, his brother Wayne Akers (Jan) of Hamilton, AL, his sister Sandra Akers of New Albany, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shelby and Leota Nix of Hamilton, AL and his father, Donald Akers of Hamilton, AL.
Pallbearers will be Shane Bramlett, Kevin Dowdy, Perry Matthews, Colten Smith, Caleb Smith, Preston Broom and Will Jaggers.
Funeral services were Wednesday, July 27, with Bro. Justin Varnon and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.