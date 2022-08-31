Willie Swan
Houlka
Willie Lee Swan, 71, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 12 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Dr. Richard Russell
New Albany
Dr. Richard H. Russell died on August 28, 2022. He was born on May 3, 1942 in his family home in the Hurricane Community in Pontotoc County. He was the youngest child born to Robert Kendall Russell and Ida Warren Russell, who were 63 and 42 respectively on the date of his birth. He had nine siblings whom he knew and two who died before his birth. He survived all of them. He leaves his wife, Jackie Bass Russell, three children, Regan Russell (Mary Jennifer); Sandy Sullivan (Vic) and Melissa Russell, and four grandchildren, Sylvie Russell, Will Sullivan, George Sullivan and Paige Carruth.
Dr. Russell graduated valedictorian from the Hurricane school system in 1960, top of his class at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1965, and in 1971 from the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, where he simultaneously worked as a part-time pharmacist and taught pharmacology to nursing students at St. Dominic Hospital. He served a one-year internship in Savannah, Georgia, where a staff physician called the Mississippi doctors (including Dr. Sam Creekmore) the best interns they had ever had, before choosing New Albany as his forever home. He never thereafter doubted that he had made a wise choice.
At the Union County Hospital, later Baptist Memorial-Union County, he proudly delivered approximately 2,000 babies, co-ran the emergency room night and day for seven years, served as New Albany's first I.C.U. Director, served three terms as Chief of Staff, and played an instrumental role in convincing Baptist to take over the Union County Hospital. He was very proud that the New Albany Medical Community grew from five doctors the day before he and Dr. Creekmore arrived to a thriving local medical community with a hospital recently voted the Best Small Hospital in the State of Mississippi. He also served his community in various ways, including as the Union County Republican Chairman and on the New Albany School Board.
Richard was born into a rich community where he was surrounded by family and friends, and he carried a love of community all through his life. During his thirty-nine years of practice as a Family Practice Physician in New Albany, Verona and at the University of Mississippi, he rarely passed a day without meeting someone he called a cousin, and he never went a day without meeting someone he called friend. He was loved by many of his patients because of his fondness for them, his familiarity with their families and family histories, and his gentle and friendly spirit. A pharmaceutical salesman once added that you could always count of Dr. Russell to tell you "one good joke - and two bad ones".
In his later years Dr. Russell often reflected upon how lucky he had been to know so many people, to serve them and their families, particularly in their times of deepest need, many times to sit with them in their last moments, and to enjoy his patients' frequent expressions of appreciation and affection for him. In his retirement he greatly enjoyed hearing of the many people who would ask about him and more specifically would request that he be told they sent their best wishes. They nearly always said, "He will remember me". His response to such news was invariably to smile and say that person was his friend. If anyone counts themselves as one of those, please know that he valued your friendship greatly.
The funeral will be at the First United Methodist Church in New Albany on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you offer a donation in his memory to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo or to the American Heart Association.
Margaret Moore
Pontotoc
Margaret Griffin Moore, 70, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home. She served as a nurse for many years and was beloved by many friends and family. She adored all her grandchildren. She was born September 19, 1951.
Services were Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiated. Burial was in the Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors, husband, C W Moore; daughter, April Moore Burgess; son, Shawn Moore (Sherry); grandchildren, Mallory Burgess, Toni-Morgan Burgess, Hannah Burgess, Claudia Moore and Titus Moore; brother, Alvin Griffin (Linda); sister, Geraldine Taylor, sister in law, Charlene Richards of Jackson, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Bessie Griffin; brother in law, Jim Richards.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Pennington, Tommy Pennington, Gary Taylor, Shawn Moore, Titus Moore and Jerry Sartin.
browning
Christopher Earl Waters
Pontotoc
Christopher Earl Waters, age 58, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1963 to Early Alonzo Waters and Barbara Ann Coleman Waters Houge. Christopher worked in the tool and die industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and race cars.
Funeral services were Monday, August 29, 2022 with Rev. Charles Wright and Rev. Floyd Lamb officiating; a private family graveside service followed at Waters Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Waters; a daughter, Megan Reeves (Jessie Reeves); a son, Christopher Waters (Shauna Waters); six grandchildren, Madison Waters, Hayden Hughey, Jaxten Reeves, EverLeigh Waters, Brinsley Reeves and Landon Waters; his Mother, Barbara Ann Coleman Waters Houge; two sisters, Lisa Sanders (Terry Sanders) and Tammy Dunn (Mike Dunn) and a brother, Kerral Waters (Donna Waters).
He was preceded in death by his father, Early Alonzo Waters.
Pallbearers will be Larry Grant, Dylan Washington, Christopher Waters, Justin Rosentreter, Dustin Hughey and Mike Dunn.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Ruby Goggans
Hurricane
Ruby Jeaul Goggans, 90, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born January 2, 1932. Services were Monday, August 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Clifton Reed Harlow
Pontotoc
Clifton Reed Harlow, 74, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born October 9, 1947. Services were Saturday, August 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
