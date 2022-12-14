Linda Craig
Crowder
Linda Fay Bullocks Craig, 71, passed away December 6, 2022. She was born May 21, 1951. Linda was a hard worker and retired from Arkell Springs after 43 years. She as a great mother and even better grandmother. Linda was loved by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Terry Craig (Jacque), Misty Craig, Maribeth Tapley, and Linda Thomas; grandchildren, Kayla Craig, Christopher Black, Stanley Black, Amber Kilgore, Leann Kilgore, Ethan Wages, Katelynn Thomas, Mason Sheffield, Bradley Thomas, Sabrina Thomas, Anna Norton, Cecily Norton, Nicole Benefield, Tyler Gifford, Adrianna Hamblin, and Jennifer Basham; brothers, Paul Cox, Jr. and Randy Cox; special brother-in-law, Johnny Craig; and special daughter-in-law, Angie Inman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Paul Cox; husband, Jimmy Craig; and her sister, Debbie Houston.
Services were Thursday, December 8, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Stevie McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Old Robbs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jerry Tapley, John Thomas, Christopher Black, Bradley Thomas, Eli Norton, and Tyler Gifford.
Honorary pallbearers were Carl Ray Mooneyham, Jim Prewitt, Bo Gregory, Danny Gregory, and Jimmy Tucker.
Terry Moore
Pontotoc
Pete Terry Moore, 79, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. He was born May 14, 1943. He was a graduate of Randolph High School and married the love of his life, Faye, and they enjoyed 58 years together. Terry enjoyed working a number of years for Caterpillar (Taylor Machinery) and John Deere (Barton Equipment) selling heavy equipment. He also enjoyed cooking for and feeding the county supervisors and many logging companies over the years, time spent with family and friends, and stories from something that happened through the years.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Scott Moore (Janie) of Pontotoc; daughter, Staci Rushing (Derik) of Mooreville; brothers, Nicky Moore (B.J.) and Mike Moore (Patricia) all of Pontotoc; stepmom, Patsy Moore of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Tyler Moore (Regan) of Pontotoc, Deven Moore of Houlka, Eli and Emily Rushing of Mooreville, and Drew Cunningham of Pontotoc; his great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Lottie Jones.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Holloway Moore; his parents, Pete and Willie B. Moore; and his sister, Jane Moore Pickett.
Pallbearers will be Tyler, Deven, Paul, and Matthew Moore, Eli Rushing, Drew Cunningham, Chuck McLarty, and Grant Jones.
Charles Austin
Pontotoc
Charles Franklin Austin, 87, of Pontotoc, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2022.
Charles was born on July 22, 1935, to Winnie Mae Johnstone Austin and Carson William Austin. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jane Ponder Austin. He was father to four children: Joy Austin Cox (Phillip), Jill Austin, Jane Austin Chamblee (BJ), and Joe C. Austin (Tracy). He is survived by grandchildren Kelli Cox White (Jeremy), Jacob Chamblee (Michelle), Logan Chamblee (Holly), Molly Chamblee Nanney (John), Mabry Chamblee, JoAnna Austin Kizer (Cory), Megan Austin Hames (Jordan), Jay Austin (Grace), Will Austin, and Hailey Austin. He was proceeded in death by granddaughter JorjAnne Chamblee. He is survived by seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Charles is survived by brother Carson Lee Austin (Charlotte) and was proceeded in death by sister Mary Etta Moor Reeves and brother Ernest (Bozy) Austin.
Charles was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc where he served as deacon for more than 30 years. He was also a Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador leader, building committee member, Vacation Bible School volunteer; he even served as hamburger griller for church events. He started the church outreach ministry in 1963 by setting up radio broadcasts of church services. Through the years, he led the development of this outreach as a member of the audio-visual committee and leader in the development of broadcasting of church services on TV. He was named deacon emeritus in 2016.
His mother recognized Charles' lifelong love of mechanical things when as a child he took apart clocks and radios to learn how they operated. This interest led Charles to work in radio and TV repair, and over the years he owned businesses for electronics repair and TV and appliance sales. He was part of a team that installed the first TV cable in Pontotoc and northeast Mississippi. In the 1970's he purchased the Joy Theater and operated the business for several years with the full support of his wife and children. His interest in the theater business began in his teenage years when he operated the projectors at the Joy Theater and later at the Pontotoc Drive Inn. Charles spent eight years after his first retirement making custom frames at the Town Framer. After his next retirement, Charles drove a tour bus to locations around the United States including Denver, Washington DC, and Orlando. During these trips, he enjoyed getting to know new people and site-seeing; his favorite adventure during that time was riding a snowmobile across the Continental Divide.
His kind heart led him to help others and his love for his hometown inspired his service in local activities such as volunteering for Pontotoc Park and Recreation, serving on the Bodock Committee, and his service in organizations such as Pontotoc Historical Society, Lions Club, Civitan Club, Rotary Club, and Jaycees. He was often behind the video camera at community events; he was the audio engineer for Christmas parades and for WSEL radio. Charles was quick to lend a helping hand after natural disasters including trips on his own and as a member of the Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief program. His service to the Pontotoc Gideon Camp included serving as treasurer, cooking breakfast before Saturday meetings, and making trips to churches on behalf of the Gideons.
Charles and Betty were high school sweethearts and they enjoyed sixty-eight years of loving companionship. Charles was known as "Pop" by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The youth at First Baptist Church began calling him "Pop" when he drove the church bus for summer trips. During the ten years he drove a school bus for the city schools, he also became "Pop" to those children who rode the bus to and from school.
Honorary pallbearers are Pontotoc Gideon Camp, FBC Audio Visual Committee, Rick Burgett, Mark Crenshaw, Steve Montgomery, George Stegall, and Mike Vance. Pallbearers will be family members.
Special thanks to Home Care Hospice for their loving care.
A celebration of life was held at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 13, burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to The Gideons - Pontotoc Camp, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or First Baptist Church, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Frances Sneed
Pontotoc
Frances "Granny Franny" Graham Sneed, of Pontotoc, went home to be with Jesus and Daddy on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center, hospice unit. She would have been 92 on January 9.
Frances attended school at Hurricane High School and this is where she met the love of her life, Walter Sneed, and they were married in 1948. She worked at Deans Furniture and Deville Furniture before changing her career to the retail business, by working at Michael's Department Store for over 30 years. She loved her family and always had a "happy" for the little ones when they came to visit.
She was a very compassionate lady that loved helping others. She was always sending cards and notes of encouragement to a lot of people. She loved working in her yard and loved doing flower arrangements for churches, weddings and just for individuals when they were experiencing hard times. She was also known as the cake, pink lemonade and pink lemonade pie lady to many families, especially during holiday season. Also she was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially enjoyed Ole Miss basketball. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until her failing health. She was a Christian lady and knew she was going to meet Jesus.
Services were Tuesday, December 13, at West Heights Baptist Church, with Bro. Dan Robertson, Bro. David Hamilton and Bro. Greg Herndon officiating, Bro. Doug Jones was an honorary minister. Burial followed in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Sneed Bass (Jerry) of Furrs, Marsha Sneed Carnes (Barry) of Pontotoc; one son, Phil Sneed (Diane) of Ecru; three grandchildren, Kevin Spears (Penny), Adam Carnes (Ali) and Amelia Robbins (Kyle); six great-grandchildren, Haley Holloway (Drew), Trace Spears, Jadyn Spears, Culley Ann Carnes, Neeley Ross Carnes, Millie Rae Robbins and Langley Robbins; and two great-great grandchildren, Boe Holloway and Ada May Holloway; a sister, Jimmie Graham Warren and two brothers, Charlie R. Graham (Reba) and Gary Graham (Linda).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ozella Graham; her husband, Walter F Sneed; and her in-laws, Park and Opal Sneed.
Pallbearers were Jeff Warren, Howard Hill, Johnny Mitchell, Graham Lyons, Mike Simon, Kyle Graves, Josh Ray and Spencer Davis. Honorary pallbearer was Jimmy Vaughn.
Memorials may be sent to West Heights Baptist Church, 328 W. Oxford Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Quay Bland
Pontotoc
Quay Bland, 82, passed away Sunday, Dec 11, 2022, in Oxford at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. He was born January 29, 1940. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time Cooke Memorial Baptist Church.
Sophia Danielle Bailey
Pontotoc
Sophia Danielle Bailey, 3, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born March 5, 2019. Sophia loved to dance, play on her phone, be with her best friend, Mimi, riding 4-wheelers, and being outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with Memaw and Pepaw and loved her mommy and daddy and being with family more than anything.
Sophia is survived by her father, Micheal Bailey, Jr.; mother, Alexis Bailey; sisters, Molly and Harlee; grandparents, Micheal Bailey, Sr., Michelle Wright, Shane Hollands, Barbara and Gary Griffin, Sr. and Edith Brewer; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her uncle Jonathan Nicholas; grandfathers, Glen Brewer and Irvin Bailey, Jr.; and grandmother, Jhonnie Ruth Wright.
Funeral services were Sunday, December 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Pastor Jimmy Bailey and Pastor Tori Naugle officiating. Burial followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Deandre Allen, Patrick Westmoreland, Frank Florez, Travontae Sisk, Tim Bailey, and Chase Derrick.
Honorary Pallbearers were Luke Gordon and Michael Bailey, Sr.
Veteran
Joe Fitts
Pontotoc
Joe Edward Fitts, 75, passed away December 9, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo. He was born May 26, 1947 in Pontotoc to E.V. and Rennie Mae Fitts. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he began his business of building and maintaining water systems. He also enjoyed raising cattle and spending time with his family and friends.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Teresa Clark; two grandsons, Austin Clark(Annie) and Jacob Clark(Caitlyn); four great-grandchildren, Brantley, Adilyn, Weston, and Dawson Clark; one brother, Dalton Fitts; three sisters, Francis Henry(Bobby), New Albany, Dorothy Hodges, and Liz Sledge(Glenn) both of Pontotoc; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Turner Fitts; parents, E.V. and Rennie Mae Fitts; son, Scotty McCombs; one brother-in-law, Watson Hodges; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Fitts.
Funeral services were Monday, December 12, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Bobby Cossey and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Austin Clark, Jacob Clark, Billy Bagwell, Daniel Russell, William Sloan, Scott Sloan, Robert Henry III, and Joey Fitts.
Honorary pallbearers were Randy McWhirter, Rex Mooney, Rex Franks, and C.W. Moore.
