Standley McKinney, Sr.
Belden
Standley McKinney, Sr. was born March 20, 1958 to the late T.P. Jr. and Nervie Jane McKinney in Lee County, MS. He was the 10th child born into this union. After 63 years of sunsets, his sunset on this earth was on the 28th day of November 2021 in Forest Park, GA.
"Stan the Man'' or "Mac" as some affectionately called him enjoyed the company of others. He grew up in rural Belden, MS along the shady hills and open fields of Chesterville Road. He received Christ at an early age at the family's home church Mt. Pleasant Chesterville MB Church. After graduating from Belden High School in 1976, that same year he joined the United States Army and moved to Kentucky. In 1978, he married Gertrude and started a family from which one daughter and two sons were born. Professionally, he continued to elevate in rank. He earned his certification as a Combat Medical Technician and worked as a Motor Transport Operator. He excelled in rank to Sergeant. He divorced shortly before he retired from the service. He'd father two daughters. He retired from the Army with full military honors and was decorated for his service. In 1994, he retired and settled into Cleveland, OH with his second wife, Audrey. Not content with retirement life, he went back to work as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines continuing his love for traveling and meeting new people. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines. He traded the city life for a more humble pace and returned home to Belden, MS. He rekindled a past love with Gail, and they were married in 2007. In February of this year, he was elated to meet the eldest of his 6 children. Always embracing his children; he fostered a beautiful bond with her creating new memories up until his death.
On November 28th, the body and spirit were no longer galvanized. He yielded to the call of his name from the Great Book of Life. Standley loved his children and his family. He cherished and adorned his mother's memory with praises; it was her tenderness, compassion, and faith. He loved the Lord and words which flowed from His mouth and the Book of Life. He loved to smile; it was his laugh and jovial nature. He understood the value of a man will be measured by the sweat of his brow; it was rooted in his hard work. He demonstrated his spiritual gift of charity through service, whether it was to his country or the person on the side of him.
His memories will be cherished by children: SirKeather "KeKe" (Brian) Barham of Nashville, TN; Le`Toree Ceon (Denormus Sr.) Jackson of Mabelvale, AR; Standley McKinney, Jr. of Alabaster, AL; Marraell McKinney of Little Rock, AR; Chenae Jean (Ryan) Day of Smethport, PA; Stanecia McKinney of Oakland, CA; and 12 grandchildren. His affectionately esteemed siblings: Marie (Lonnie) Brownlee of Memphis, TN; Thressa Spears of Belden, MS; Earlene (Narvel) Nesbit of New Albany, MS Paulette McKinney of Conway, AR; Mary Partlow of Tupelo, MS; Sharon Kilgore of Pontotoc, MS, Debra (James) Tuggers of Tupelo, MS; Early (Gwen) McKinney of Belden, MS; Willie (Roberta) McKinney of Memphis, TN; Nelson McKinney of Yazoo City, MS; Lance (Brenda) McKinney of Collierville, TN; Robert (Sharon) McKinney of Atlanta, GA; Tommy Ware of Tupelo, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Standley was preceded in death by his beloved brothers James "Monkey Joe" McKinney, Toy Lee McKinney, and Charles "Bud" McKinney, and his beautiful sister Gennie "Puddin" McKinney-Bradley.
Funeral service for family only was Saturday, December 11, at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville MB Church in Belden, MS. Interment was Monday, December 13, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, AR. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Wayne Lessel
Ecru
Robert Wayne Lessel, 57, passed away December 7, 2021 at his home. Wayne did mechanic work and body work. He loved his nieces, hunting, and fishing. Wayne also enjoyed traveling with friends.
Wayne is survived by his two brothers, James Lessel (Sheila) and Joey Lessel (Evonna); his nieces, Taylor Parker (Devin), Tori Lessel (Bryce), and Jade Bridgman; his nephews, Kevin Lessel (Lisa) and Chris Morris (Patricia); several great nieces, one great nephew; and several special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Lessel and his father, Curnie Lessel.
Services were Friday, December 10, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Lee Dillard and Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial followed in Harmony Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Friends served as pallbearers.
Geraldine McCullough
Houlka
Geraldine McDonald "Jerry" McCullough, 96, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was a retired educator and guidance counselor after having served Chickasaw County School District in excess of three decades. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served in various capacities over the years. Additionally, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at Trace Regional Hospital and Floy Dyer Manor. This was a service that she dearly enjoyed because it allowed her to do two of her favorite things: help others and socialize. Jerry completed her education at Holmes Junior College and Mississippi State University. An avid Bulldog fan, she kept up with many MSU sports teams. Jerry loved her family, friends, and Butterfingers candy bars. Ever the lady, she was prim, proper, and stylish while at the same time showing kindness and acceptance to all. Unless, that is, you made a grammatical error. No doubt she has corrected many of you as she has our family.
Survivors include her three daughters, Angela Tunnell (Jackie), Marybeth Dendy (Harold), and Janine Freeman (Andy), all of Houlka; six grandchildren, Adam Tunnell (Kristy) of Starkville, Audra Rogers (Will) of Nolensville, TN; Cullen Dendy (Katherine) of Tupelo; Garrett Dendy (Audra) of Fulton; Gabe Freeman ( Breanna) of Pontotoc; and Darby Freeman of Houlka; ten great grandchildren, Logan, Sawyer, and Wyatt Tunnell; Anna Rogers; Carter, Emma, Charlotte, Avery, Ella, and Tucker Dendy. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Derwood McCullough, longtime Chickasaw County Chancery Clerk; her parents, Hubert and Lowry McDonald; her grandson, Joshua Tunnell; and her nephew, Jimmy Guy "Coach" McDonald.
A Service celebrating her life was held Thursday, December 9, at Shiloh Baptist Church near Davis Lake with Bro. Jon Haimes officiating. Burial followed in Halsell Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers were Ma Jerry's grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Halsell Cemetery Fund, 1322 CR 413, Houlka, Ms. 39950 or to Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS. 39157. Condolences may be e mailed tohollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net