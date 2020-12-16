Has pic, veteran
Mike Franks
Pontotoc
Gordon Michael "Mike" Franks, 68, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He was born March 30, 1952. Mike was a Navy veteran and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed his family, especially playing with his grandbabies. He loved the coast, salt water fishing, crabbing and eating at Red Lobster. His favorite possession was his 1984 Blazer. He loved to hunt, especially with Michael Coy.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy "C.J." Butler Franks; daughter, Jessica Hill (Chad); sons, Michael Coy Franks (Megan), Michael David Wendler (Dottie), and Mitchell Ray Wendler; granddaughters, Emma, Audrey, Olivia, and Evelyn Franks, Marley Hill, Mikayla, Carley, and Sophie Wendler; grandson, Malachi Wendler; mother and father-in-law, Joyce and Ray Butler; sisters, Donna Cox (Billy Joe), Patti Shempert (Dan), and Mitchell Franks; sister-in-law, Linda Franks; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Frances Franks; brother, Bruce Franks; and nephews, Will "Joey" Sloan and Liam Butler.
Services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Bramlett Cemetery with military honors. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Michael Coy Franks, Michael David Wendler, Mitchell Ray Wendler, Jonathan Butler, Jim Shempert, and Kaelan Butler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Wilson and Rayburn Mapp
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 5-8 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, December 17, 1 p.m. until service time at West Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons in his memory.
John Sutter
Pontotoc
John Bernard Sutter, 86, passed away December 7, 2020 at his home. John attended St. Anthony Parochial School for 8 years and graduated Yoe High School in Cameron , TX in 1952. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. He worked in construction for the next 15 years and married Reba Jaggers in 1969. He worked as a crane operator and truck driver for B & B Concrete from 1973-1999. He was a faithful member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He enjoyed working outside in the garden and mowing the grass. He was a huge supporter of Students for Life, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners, The American Legion, and MS Trooper Association. He loved to watch Sarah play soccer and Jonathan play baseball and was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
John is survived by his wife, Reba Sutter; his daughter, Laura Whitt(Scott); his grandchildren, Sarah and Jonathan Whitt; and his sister, Katherine Cox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Sutter; brother, Wilbert Sutter (Beverly); sister, Magdalen "Mickie” Lang (Orlo); brother, Edward Sutter (Joey) and a brother-in-law, Jack Cox.
Services were Thursday, December 10, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Reverend Timothy Murphy officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Pete Fava, Albert Kotrola, Dale Garner, Tim Roberts, Kippy Kemp, and Steve Knight.
Sue Carroll
Pontotoc
Sue Kenney Carroll, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence at Traceway Retirement Community. A native of Union county, she was born August 2, 1929 to Willie Parmer and Cora Scott Parish. When she was an infant, her family relocated to Tupelo where she grew up attending Tupelo Schools and was a 1947 graduate of Tupelo High School.
Following her marriage to Clark Kenney in 1948, she moved to Amory. In 1958, she and Clark moved to Pontotoc where they raised their family until his death in 1993. She married Henry M. Whitfield and they later made a home with at Traceway Retirement Community Cottages. Following Henry's death, Sue was reunited with her high school classmate, Bill Carroll, whom she married in 2010 and remained so until his death.
She enjoyed traveling, sewing, knitting, painting, reading and working puzzles as well as spending time with family friends.
Survivors include her children, Linda Kenney Caldwell (Jimmy), Jimmy Kenney (Angie) and Melissa Kenney; step-sons, Bill Carroll (Joel) and David Carroll (Laura); grandchildren, Ashley Butler (Christy), Ken Butler (Buffie), Kris Butler (Rebecca), Jake Kenney (Donna) and Katherine Kenney; five step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Jean Cone; brother, Tracy Parish; a host of nieces and nephews; her very best friend and travel partner, Kathleen Armstrong; and many other very close friends including Mrs. Ruth Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and father of her children, James Clark Kenney, Sr. who died in 1993; second husband, Henry Whitfield who died in 2006; and her third husband, Bill Carroll who died in 2018; brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Russell and Roger Parish.
Services were Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Embra Jackson and step-son, David Carroll, officiating. Graveside services will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Ashley, Ken, and Kris Butler, Jake and Brooks Kenney and Broc Butler.
Memorials may be made to the Sunday Fund at Traceway Retirement Community, P. O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
The family wishes to express their sincerest thank you to the Comfort Keepers caregivers, Michelle Sheffield and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the care and comfort they offered Mrs. Sue and her family.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Tackett
Pontotoc
Mary Lynn Russell Tackett, 84, passed away December 8, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care. Mary Lynn Tackett was born and raised in Pontotoc County. She was married to J.C. Tackett and was a devoted wife for 54 years. They lived in the Delta for most of their lives before retiring and moving back to Pontotoc.
Mary Lynn is survived by her son, Phillip Tackett (Linda); her grandchildren, Vanessa Bozeman (Jonathan), Amanda Sorrells (Gary), Jessica Smith (Rick), Crissy Lawson (Drew), Melissa Tackett, Wes Tackett (Lauren), Ray Tackett (Andrea), Russell Tackett (Jessica), Ryan Tackett, Nickie Moore, Tara Moore, Lana Casserino(Philip), and Teresa Rippee; brothers, James Russell (Lois) and Leon Russell; sister, Melinda Bray; sister-in-law, Jennie Russell; 27 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; J.C. Tackett; her parents, Melton and Corrina Russell; her son, Danny Tackett; her daughter, Patricia Rippee; brother, Lawrence Russell; sisters, Jeanette Perkins and Jean Herndon; grandson, Anthony Rippee; and great granddaughter, Victoria Grace Tackett.
Services were Friday, December 11 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Fred Hartley officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Wes Tackett, Ray Tackett, Russell Tackett, Ryan Tackett, Jonathan Bozeman, Gary Sorrells, and Rick Smith.
Carroll Stewart
Pontotoc
Carroll Ray Stewart, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab Center in New Albany. Services were Saturday, December 12, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Van Belk
Randolph
Van Delane Belk, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. Van was a farmer all his life and loved his cattle. He was an avid fox and deer hunter and dog runner.
Van is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Sue Belk and his sister, Velia Hankey; brother-in-law, L.A. Frasure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mattie Belk; and sister-in-law, Barbara Frasure.
Services were Friday, December 11, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial was in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Bobby Chrestman, Matt Staten, Justin Garrison, Delynn Cummings, and Paul Cummings.
James Stepp
Ecru
James Robert Stepp, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1924 to Homer Lee and Francis McLaughlin Stepp. James was an auto mechanic and sewing machine mechanic and retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. He was a member of Cairo Baptist Church, a Mason and a member of the Woodmen of the World in Ecru. James was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He enjoyed "junking", puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services were Saturday, December 12, at Cairo Cemetery with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; one son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; two daughters-in-law: Marsha Stepp of Tupelo and Jane Stepp of Myrtle, MS; a sister, Doris Sweet of Pinedale, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chase Pannell, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Flora Stepp, parents; a sister, Opal Graves; a brother, Homer Franklin Stepp and a son, Don Stepp.
Pallbearers were Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix, Adam Johnson and Chase Pannell.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Rhenee Grisham
Pontotoc
Rhenee Grisham, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born November 10, 1956 to W.C. and Stella Bramlett Long. Rhenee was a 1974 graduate of Pontotoc High School. She worked at Ashley Furniture for over 20 years before her health failed. Rhenee was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and spending time with her pets, Lulu, Squirt and Pinky.
A graveside service was held Friday, December 11, Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Grisham; a daughter, Kimberly Grisham (Austin Burton); two sons, Chris Grisham (Meredith) and Charlie Grisham; one brother, Bennie Long; two brothers-in-law, James Grisham (Shelia) and Ricky Grisham (Kay); two grandchildren, Olivia Burton and Jareth Grisham; nieces and nephews, Jay Grisham (Beth), Kalista Stanford (Clint), Christian Long, Brooke Grisham, Ashlee Layton (Theo) and Karlee Grisham and five great nieces and nephews, Caleb Grisham, Presley Stanford, Cas Stanford, Walker Brooks, Malachi Layton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Jean Grisham, father-in-law, Bill Grisham; a sister-in-law, Sharon Jean Grisham and twin great-nephews, Peyton Alexander and Lexton Elijah Stanford.
Pallbearers were Clint Stanford, Chris Grisham, Caleb Grisham, Ricky Grisham, Jay Grisham and Austin Burton.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Bobby Joe Bass
Valley Grove
Bobby Joe Bass, 82 years old, passed away on December 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 31, 1937, to Noah and Annie Lois (Lann) Bass. He was the eighth child out of ten brothers and sisters. Bobby married Janice Ann (Wilder) Bass on June 29, 1957. From this union two children were born, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Bobby was a member and inactive deacon of Valley Grove Baptist Church and a Mason and Shriner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bobby retired from Northwest Airlines that merged with Delta Airlines December 31, 1993. He owned Bass Upholstery and rental properties for many years. He was always a very understanding landlord and helped many renters through hard times unselfishly.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Ann (Wilder) Bass; his children: Bobby Glynn Bass, Sr. and Alisa Jan (Bass) Ferguson; grandchildren, Kristy (Chris) Dowdy, Kayla (Cody) Cummings, Anna Bass, and Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brylee Ann Dowdy, Adalyn and Audrey Cummings, Kolby and Kaden Bass, and Channing and Kate Bass; his sisters, Pamela Jane Coggins of Memphis, Martha Ann (Don) Stewart and Patty Burks both of Tupelo; a sister-in-law, Sadie Bass of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Chester and Annie Lois Bass; his brothers and their wives, Alonzo (Mary Ruth) Bass, Thomas (Morie) Bass, Paul Bass, and Billy (Margaret) Bass; two sisters and their husbands, Gertrude (Holland) Russell and Jimmie (Kermit) Russell; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Coggins and Billy Burks.
Services were Wednesday, December 9 at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Bro. Greg Herndon officiated with interment at Valley Grove Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr., Chris Dowdy, Cody Cummings, Bubba Bass, Kelly Stewart, and Noah Bass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Center of North Mississippi in honor of his great-grandson, Bentley Dowdy, or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of his caregivers. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Connor Zepernick
Pontotoc
Connor Joseph Wilson Zepernick, 0, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services were Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mantachie, MS.
Steven Crausby
Pontotoc
Steven Maxwell Crausby, 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with his sisters by his side at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. He was born on May 24, 1956, in Pontotoc MS. Steve graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1974, where he won a drafting award, and was a member of the PHS Band 5th through 12th grades. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed listening to rock music and attended numerous concerts over the years, seeing many artists in concert several times each. He was a very gifted person and very creative. He loved life and loved his family. He was very brave in his last days and had a strong will to live.
There will be a private, sunrise, graveside service on Friday, December 11, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Holste of Potts Camp; his father and stepmother, Max and Jane Crausby of Pontotoc; his sisters, Barbara Biffle and Lisa Corder (Gary) of Pontotoc, Karla Parham (Greg) and Teresa Fulgham of Mooreville, and Michelle Lail of Tupelo; his nieces and nephews Brook Long (Jason), Britnei Clowers, Natalie Allen (Dean), Zach Corder (Shrie), Madison Parham, Max Parham, Molly Parham, Nicole McCollum, Brandon Fulgham (Julianna), Mathilda Lail, Mackenzie Lail, his special niece and primary caregiver, Summer Corder, and several great nieces and great nephews. He also left behind his furry and feathered babies: Molly, Louie, Bob, Dylan, and Sarge.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Lonnie Walls; his paternal grandparents, Mallie and Beaulah Crausby; his brother-in-law, Mike Lail; and his special friend, Troy Gillespie.
Pallbearers will be Zach Corder, Max Parham, Jed Fitts, Cole Allen, Ryan Allen, and Dean Allen.
Steve's family would like to extend their thanks to all of his caregivers, doctors and nurses, especially his home health nurse, Dana and the NMMC Hospice Unit team. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Ayden Lavender
Pontotoc
Ayden Josiah Lavender, 19 months, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11AM at Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 14th, 10AM until service time at Williams Cemetery.
Richard Fallin
Randolph
Richard Lee Fallin, 65, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Alcorn County and was self employed as the owner of Randolph Grocery for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, and doing his yard work. He was a member and was baptized at County Line Baptist Church. He loved his wife, children, and family very much. He had many friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Georgie Fallin; children, Al Fallin(Misty), Kerri Huffman(Dustin), Ariana Fallin(Andrue), and George Thompson; grandchildren, Saylor Fallin, Baylor Fallin, Dakota Huffman, Eli Huffman, and Zach Huffman; 4 nieces, Angie, Katlyn, Eden, and Ciera; 2 nephews, Dusty and Kyle; one sister, Rita Ann Ward; and 2 brothers, Gary Dale Fallin(Tina) and JR Reed(Melinda).
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Fallin; mother, Venice Clemons; brother, Michael Fallin; son, Dan Thomson; grandmother, Velma Willis; granddaughter, Cassie; and brother-in-law, Lathel Ward.
Services will be 3PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Al Fallin, Dusty Ward, Dustin Huffman, Scott Roye, James Earl Aston, and Tyler Hollings.
Ollis Dean White
Pontotoc
Ollis Eudean "Dean" White, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 29, 1937 to Ollis Lavirl and Lodia B. Walker White. Dean was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, watching Ole Miss Football and he loved playing music on the piano, harmonica or any other instrument he wanted to play.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 14, 2020 at Oak Forrest Cemetery with Rev. Pat Ewing officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include the Mother of His Children, Pat White of Amory, MS; a daughter, Jenifer Lynn "Jenny" Smith of Amory, MS; a son, James Anthony "Tony" White (Heather) of Birmingham, AL; a sister, Maxine Matthews of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Ashley White, Harley Smith, Hunter White, Madison White, Dalton White and Ryan Bearden; and six great-grandchildren, Bella Childers, Liam Childers, Tristan Childers, Kaleb Plunkett, Sadie Grace Holly and Adison French.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wanda Lane Campbell; a son, Barry Lavirle White and a son-in-law, Michael Todd Smith.
Pallbearers will be David Matthews, Bobby Glen Matthews, Jeff Matthews, Nathaniel Campbell, Hunter White, Britt Savage and Mike D. Williamson.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Shelia Owen
Pontotoc
Shelia Owen, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 29, 1947 to Novel and Millie McCarver Baker. Shelia graduated from Ecru High School in 1965, she then attended Itawamba Junior College and Blue Mountain College, later earning her Specialist Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. Shelia taught school at New Albany for one year and at North Pontotoc for 32 years, where she was the first generation School Resource Officer. She worked for a year at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and then fourteen years at the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department and Verona Police Department. Shelia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, the Pontotoc Woman's Club and Delta Kappa Gamma. Shelia worked for several years with the MS Pontotoc pageant. She was an avid "Ole Miss" fan and enjoyed football games, "facebooking", talking on the phone with her friends and family and spending time with her grandson, Baker.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Danny R. Owen of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Dan Owen (Jordan) and their son, Baker, all of New Albany; and her lifelong friend and special caregiver, Vickie Dyer; and caregivers, Cindy Gregory, Cheryl Sullivan, Sandra Wiesner, Lou Gaston, Laurie Harlow and Jodie Heatherly.
Pallbearers will be Blake Sullivan, Brady Sullivan, Hayden Cummings, Johnny Gregory, Jason Dyer and Jim Harlow. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department Deputies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rodney Baker.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Melvin Stokes
Pontotoc
Melvin Dean "Bud" Stokes, 88, passed away December 12, 2020 in Hamilton, AL. He was born to Roy and Dollie Stokes on November 9, 1932. He married Jean Abbott Stokes on April 14, 1956 and made their home in Pontotoc, MS where they raised their two boys. He was a member of Westside Pontotoc Church of God of Prophecy, He was a poultry farmer for 25 years then worked in management at Wilton Casting until his retirement. HE spent his retirement helping watch his three grandchildren and tending to his land. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor or piddling in the shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful father, grandpa, and great-grandpa and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Stokes (Sharolyn) of Modesto, CA and Randy Stokes of Pontotoc, MS; his grandchildren, Nichole Carter, Michelle Pettit (Chris), and Robert Stokes (Michele); great-grandchildren, Caddie, Emily, Leeah, Kori, Sam, Brendan, Ethan, Skyler, and John Alan; and one sister-in-law, Ida Mae Shinall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Jean Stokes; brothers, Charlie Stokes, Jack Stokes, and Stanley Stokes; and sisters, Myrtis Gann and Marie Watts.
Services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Robert Stokes, Chris Pettit, Lloyd Sellers, Kameron Chism. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
Special thank you to NMMC-Hamilton staff for their tender care.
