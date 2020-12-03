United logo
Ellen Robertson
Oxford
Sibyl Ellen Robertson went to her heavenly home November 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Regional Center where she was a resident for forty-five years. She was born August 2, 1948 to Norris Robertson and Ruth E. Denson. She was member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
The Robertson family is so grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for our sweet sister, Ellen. We are so sad, but so happy for her now, as she knows the joy of completeness that she could have never known here on Earth. Even though she didn't communicate well, she loved to sing the old hymns and Christmas Carols without missing a word. We all have special memories of our childhood with Ellen riding bikes, working in the garden, and singing around the piano. Our lives have been forever enriched by our God given gift, our special sister, Ellen.
Services for Ellen were Tuesday, November 24, at Macedonia Cemetery, with her brothers and brothers-in-law officiating. It was a private family service. United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by; three sisters Pat Wilson (Buster), Jane East (Jerry), and Mary Kathryn Sipes (T.J.), three brothers, Norris A. Robertson Jr. (Helen), James Ross Robertson, (Betty), and Dan Robertson (Jane), and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Keith Ray
Thaxton
Keith Wayne Ray, 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Keith graduated from Thaxton High School in 1966 and then went on to graduate from the School of Pharmacy at Ole Miss in 1971. Keith spent almost 50 years as a pharmacist with his last 20 at Walmart. After he retired, he spent his days riding his 4 wheeler with his dog Brownie, and making beautiful pictures of wildlife and nature. Keith was a great friend to those who knew him and he was not only intelligent but he had a great sense of humor. He was a blessing to all who were fortunate enough to know him and will be missed terribly.
Keith is survived by his uncle and aunt, Paul and Avis Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS; aunt, Mamie Gober, Nettleton, MS; a host of cousins he was fond of; special friends, Jennifer Russell and Brandie Thomas; and his best buddy, Brownie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verrell and Jewell Reynolds Ray.
Services were Monday, November 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial was in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Cecil Fitts, Toby Reynolds, Johnny Busby and Jace Russell.
Lawrence Hicks
Thaxton
Lawrence Hicks, 72, passed away November 19, 2020 at Regional One Medical Center, Memphis, TN. Lawrence was married to his wife, Deloris for 52 years. He was a truck driver for 40 plus years. He was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deloris Hicks; his daughter, Kim Mercer(Scott) of Ecru; his son, Kevin Hicks(Angel) of Black Zion; one granddaughter, Katie Werner(Justin); four grandsons, Hunter Hicks(Kayla), Keaton Mercer, Kaden Hicks, and Huston Hicks; great-grandchildren, Noah Werner, Ellis Hicks, Granger Werner, and Hadlie Hicks; and his sister, Vivian Kidd(Larry).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvie Hicks and Betty Boatner; brother, Bruce Hicks; and sister, Patricia Higgins.
Services were Monday, November 23, at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Bro. Steven Newell officiating. Burial was in Warren Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc wais in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Mercer, Danny Murrah, Terry Hale, Jeremy Redd, Al Britt, and Jimmy Holley.
Lemmie Cowsert
Houlka
Lemmie Cowsert, 89, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday November 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Old Cooke Cemetery.
Billie Ruth Stringer
Pontotoc
Billie Ruth Dillard Stringer, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at NMMC Pontotoc. She was born June 30, 1948 to Vardice and Minnie Evelyn Taylor Dillard. Billie was a graduate of East Union High School and later obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing from ICC. She was an RN at NMMC for many years. Billie was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery, with Rev. Jimmy Carr officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Stringer; daughter, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin); a son, Matthew Stringer (Courtney); four grandchildren, Andrew Rodgers, Rebecca Grace "Gracie" Rodgers, Emma Smith Stringer and Matthew Wood Stringer, Jr.; three sisters, Joyce Tyler (Mark), Elaine Carr (Jimmy) and Marilyn Rice (John).
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Elizabeth Kaye James.
Pallbearers were David White, Lee Graham, Jeremy Maxey, Sam Stringer, Andrew Rodgers and Matthew Stringer.
Per Billie's request, memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street-Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Cyrstal Drive-Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, www.diabetes.org.
Gwenda Whittington
Memphis
Gwenda Frank Stewart Whittington died November 22, 2020 at home in Memphis after a long illness. Although her health brought physical challenges, she remained informed and alert until the end and drew great strength and comfort from her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Graveside service were Tuesday November 24, at Carey Springs Cemetery in Randolph, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Gwenda was born to Clara "Pink" (Boyd) and James Noel Stewart on May 1, 1935 in Randolph, Mississippi, where the family lived until moving to Rena Lara, Mississippi in 1943. In her younger years, she enjoyed carpentry projects, an interest she developed as a result of her close bond with her father who was a skillful carpenter. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Paul Whittington, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Carol Lloyd, her son, Paul Landon Whittington, Jr. (Donna), her three grandchildren: Ashley Lloyd Rosen (Scott), Paul Landon Whittington, III, and Luke Andrew Whittington, three great-grandchildren: Harper Rosen, Olivia Rosen, and Everett Rosen, all of the greater Memphis area. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Stewart (Agnes), nieces and nephews Karen Giordano (Chris), Addie Giordano, and Dominic Giordano all of Brandon, MS and nephews Keith Stewart and Carter Stewart of Naples, FL, Wade Ross Whittington (Theresa) of Sidney, OH and niece Kelly Whittington McGinnis (Dan) of Fishers, IN. Memorials may be sent to Love Worth Finding Ministries or Turning Point Ministries.
Jonathan Middleton
Batesville
Jonathan Paul Middleton, age 23, passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Region One Medical Center in Memphis, TN.
A celebration of Jonathan's life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville with the family receiving friends prior the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. The committal service will be concluded at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Germantown Road in Memphis, TN.
Jonathan was born July 3, 1997 in Memphis, Tennessee to Dr. Paul Anthony and Cynthia Brooks Middleton. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville, MS, and a 2015 graduate of South Panola High School. Jonathan was a lover of the outdoors. At an early age, he was shown the beauty of God's creations while hunting with his father where he became an avid hunter of turkey and deer. His greatest accomplishment was when he became a follower of Christ.
Those that will cherish Jonathan's fun and loving memory include his daughter, Ellie Beth of Batesville, MS; parents, Dr. Paul and Cynthia Brooks Middleton; sister, Lauren Middleton of Batesville, MS; grandparents, Tony and Shirley Sanders Middleton of Hernando, MS. Shirley was a native of Pontotoc, the daughter of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders.
Jonathan was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Jack and Bonnie McElyea Brooks.
The family ask, that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, P.O. Box 1505, Batesville, MS 38606.
Dorothy Grisham
Pontotoc
Dorothy Grisham, 85, passed away November 29, 2020 at NMMC Extended Care, Pontotoc, MS. Dorothy was the wife of Ted Grisham, marrying in the little town of Pontotoc in 1952. During their marriage they grew a family of three children: Linda, Kay, and Johnny. Dorothy enjoyed her children and the memories she made with them She sewed in a factory for many years in Okolona until she decided to start babysitting children. She was close to the children she kept, affectionally known as "Grandmother Dorothy". After babysitting children, she then decided to start caring for elderly people during the day and also enjoyed crocheting and quilting. The beauty of the precious blankets is still admired by the families. The beauty of her family continued to grow, as she became a grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Being around her family was what she liked to do more than being in her flowerbed and that says a lot for anyone who knew her. Dorothy was a member of the Church of Christ in Pontotoc where she grew remarkably close to her church family. After getting sick she became close to another family, PNH where she grew to love more people. During her stay there she became "Grandmother Dorothy" to them as well. Her beauty was remarkable and she could light a room with her smile. She was very outspoken but had a heart of gold and she believed the best thing in life was walking with Jesus. Even though her time on earth is done "Grandmother Dorothy" is a beautiful soul that still holds a spot with everyone she met. Today her story continues as she talks about Jesus. It's never goodbye, as she would say, it's just "see ya later".
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda Clayton (Frank); son Johnny Grisham (Amy); grandchildren, Junior Clayton(Jammie), Mitzi Jenkins(Jimmy), Angie Russell White, Tina Miller, John Smith(Allan), and Joni Whitehead(Miles); 15 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Acie Gresham and Inez Graham; daughter, Kaye Grisham Russell; husband of 65 years, John "Ted" Grisham; and sisters, Betty Walker, Sarah Hayeth, Cuple Oaks, and Lela Dillard.
Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jon Tyler White officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jimmy Jenkins, Brady Jenkins, Branden Jenkins, Miles Whitehead, Colton Jenkins, and Joseph White.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 12 p.m. until service time.
Veteran
Jesse French
Pontotoc
Jesse Dwight French, 86, went to his heavenly home November 28, 2020. Jesse was a Marine who served in the Korean War. He was a member of Algoma Baptist Church and loved to study the Bible. He was married to Yvonne Hitchcock French for 63 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, target shooting, and amateur boxing. Jesse loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hitchcock French; one son, Shawn French; two grandchildren, Jesse Clay and Halie French; one sister, Donna Kay Tune; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Goldie French; brother, Joe French; two sisters, Pat and Gloria Jean; and his in laws, Dean and Alma Hitchcock.
Services were December 1, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jody Riddle, Doug Wilson, Chris Harmon, Gabe Harmon, Walter Chittom, Tim Baker, Jim Bevill, and Ken Hitchcock.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Brown, James Cruse, Jimmy Cruse, Gene Freeman, Henry Hitchcock, Junior Hitchcock, and Bro. Owen Hitchcock.
Jimmy Wise
Pontotoc
Jimmy Frank Wise, 79, went to be with Jesus, Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Ackerman, Mississippi, on January 6, 1941, to John David and Jimmie Aline Wise. Jimmy graduated from Provine High School in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1959, where he played all sports. After graduation, Jimmy attended Mississippi State University where he played on the 1960 freshmen basketball team and then became manager for the MSU 1961, 1962 and 1963 SEC Men's basketball champions. In 1963, the team participated in the NCAA tournament for the first time and played against Loyola in what became known as The Game of Change.
Jimmy graduated from State in 1963 and came to Pontotoc, Mississippi, to coach boys and girls basketball, football and tennis. He loved coaching and enjoyed the many girls and boys he taught and coached. While in Pontotoc, he met his wife, Beverly Hester. They married June 20, 1965, and had fifty-five wonderful years together. After moving to Greenwood, Mississippi, he worked for Gold Bond Gypsum for seven years. While in Greenwood, two sons were born, Rhett and Scott. Jimmy and family moved to Memphis where he began his forty year career with Temple Inland, Inc. and where son, Reagan, was born. He then located his family to Pontotoc where he continued his career and where son, Josh, was born.
Jimmy loved all sports and coached Little League baseball. He loved nothing more than to watch or coach is sons. He enjoyed going to MSU football, basketball and baseball games. He traveled extensively and he and Beverly had many wonderful trips all over the United States. His greatest love and blessing was his family. He proudly attended all of his ten grandchildren's activities.
Jimmy was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and served on many committees at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo where he also served. He was blessed with family, friends and many wonderful co-workers. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories to treasure.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Beverly, sons Rhett (Angie), Scott (Sydney), Reagan (Leigh Ann) and Josh (Miley). Grandchildren Lexie, Liza, Anna Grace, Sam, Walker, Charlotte, John David, Meg, Catherine and Mary Campbell, all of Tupelo. Sister Linda Crain (Mike) of Raymond, brother in law Steve Hester (Martha) of Tupelo, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hoyle and Merle Hester.
Visitation will be at 12 noon, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and continue until service time of 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Baptist Church, Tupelo, Mississippi. Bro. Chuck Hampton and Dr. Ed Deuschle will officiate. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons and nephew, Chris Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerrell Dearman, Neal Huskinson, Nickey Browning, Bubba Herrington, Terry Black, H. L. Robinson, Ciro Jimenez and the men of the Mike Ferris Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Barbara Pardee
Pontotoc
Barbara Pardee, 63, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services were Tuesday, December 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Post Oak Cemetery.
Rex Smith
Houston
Rex Edward Smith, 89, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Sunshine HealthCare in Pontotoc. Services were Monday, November 30, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS.
Andrew Voyles
Pontotoc
Andrew "Junior" Howell Voyles, Jr., 76, passed away November 25, 2020 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was retired from Wonder Bread in Memphis after 29 years and moved to Mississippi after retirement. He met and married his wife, Sue in 1963 and together they had two children they raised in Memphis. The youngest, Shelia died in 1976. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and he was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Voyles; daughter, Cynthia Voyles Ford; granddaughter, Danielle Davis (Brad) of Haughton, LA; grandson, Zach Ford of Columbia, MO; grandson, Chase Ford; great grandson, John Davis; great granddaughter, Clara Jo Davis of Haughton, LA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelia Ann Voyles; mother, Eliza Bridges Voyles; father, Andrew Voyles, Sr.; brothers, Troy Voyles and Robert Voyles; sisters, Ressie Carraway and Ruth Hurt; son-in-law, Robert E. Ford, Jr., and baby sister, Lovey.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Harmony Cemetery, Walnut, MS with Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
His grandsons and nephews will service as pallbearers.
O.L. Finley
Randolph
Obern Lamar "O.L." Finley, passed away on November 26, 2020 at a family home in Randolph. He was born January 4, 1928, to Ted Finley and Eula Todd Finley. He went to school at Toccopola. He married Wilma Ward on March 16, 1947 and they spent the next 67 years together. He was a former member of the Pontotoc County School Board, a Farm Bureau board member, and was elected to 2 terms as a member of the Board of Supervisors for Pontotoc County. He was a Christian and a member of County Line Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and music director for many years.
O.L. was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents, Ted and Eula Finley; and his parents-in-law, Delma and Attie (Douglas) Ward. He was preceded by 2 grandsons, Greg Finley and Joe Finley; 2 great grandsons, Landen Finley and Grayson Finley; and 1 daughter-in-law, Kaye Cummings Finley. He was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Melba Smith, Ruby Tutor, Irma Winter, and Dell Ward and 3 brothers, Marvin Finley, Jack Finley, and Gene Finley. He was also preceded in death by 11 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He is survived by 6 sons, Robert (Bubba) Finley, Sherald (Faye) Finley, Gerald (Kaye) Finley, Billy Finley, Donnie Finley, and Champ (Kim) Finley; 4 daughters, Elouise (Johnny) Angle, Judy (Tommy) Luttrell, Janet (Chad) Sartin, and Joy (Jon) Vanlandingham. He is survived by 25 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 8 brothers-in-law and sister-in-law. And a whole host of nieces and nephews.
Services were Sunday, November 29, at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Gerald Finley officiated. Burial was in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Mike and Jason Angle, Lane and Derick Finley, Dusty and Rusty Finley, Trae and Tanner Luttrell, Collin Sartin, and Jeremy Vanlandingham.
William Lee Pruitt
Pontotoc
Mr. William Lee Pruitt was born October 7, 1940, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis and Jimmie Lee Pruitt in Nettleton, Mississippi. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined New Prospect M.B. Church of Nettleton, Mississippi, under the leadership of Reverend Davoil. He later united with College Hill CME Church, where he remained a faithful member until his transition. He was a member of the male chorus. William worked for many years as a concrete finisher. He enjoyed hunting and gardening in his spare time. William leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Barbara Rainey of Amory, Mississippi, Shelia Pruitt of Racine, Wisconsin, and Willie Jean Owens of Okolona, Mississippi; three sons, William Pruitt of Alabama, Larry (Latonia) Pruitt of Tennessee, and Tommy Gene Conoway of Okolona, Mississippi; three sisters, Sally Miller of Verona, Mississippi, and Ola Pruitt, and Essie Golden, both of Pontotoc, Mississippi; twenty-two grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two aunts, Johnnie M. Mattlock of Memphis, Tennessee, and Lossie D. Donaldson of California; special caretaker and nephew, Terrell Pruitt of Pontotoc, Mississippi; a special pharmacy tech/niece, Tashunda Conway, of Pontotoc, Mississippi; two special friends, Druzilla Harden and Thomas Chewe, both of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and relatives.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jimmie Lee Pruitt; grandparents, Robert and Daisy McIntosh; son, Larry Pruitt; and two brothers, John Robert Pruitt and David Lee Pruitt.
Services were Sunday, November 29, at College Hill CME Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Melvin Putt
Longview
Melvin Leon Putt, 77, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his home. He loved riding his gator, deer hunting, fishing and above all, his family. He was a member of Longview Baptist Church.
Services were Friday November 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Matt Russell officiated. Burial was in the Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife-Delone Putt; children-Scotty Putt (Cindy), Gary Putt, Tammi Alexander (Tim), Jason Putt (Jessica) and Justin Putt (Jessica); sister-Mary Jo Patterson (Billy Rex); 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Clifford and Leola Putt; son-Michael Putt and brother Douglas Putt.
Pallbearers were Cody Putt, Shane Putt, Nathan Putt, Tyler Putt, Colton Harris, Ethan Watts and Michael Delprete.
Brittany Phillips
Starkville
On the night of Saturday, November 21, 2020, the Lord carried our earthly angel, Brittany Rhea Phillips, 26, to her heavenly home. Brittany was born June 3, 1994 and was the loving daughter of Brad and Lane Phillips of Guntown and Stacie Kot Phillips of Starkville. Brittany was a Christian that loved her Lord and Savior. She attended Adaton Baptist Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist and founder and owner of Beauty Perfected. Brittany was given the opportunity to travel the world and visit many beautiful countries with her career in modeling which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious children. When time allowed, she was furthering her education working towards earning a degree in the medical field at Mississippi State University.
Brittany leaves her parents; daughter, Carley Rhea Carroll of Starkville; son, Kaleb James Kitchens of Starkville; grandparents, Claudia Kot of Starkville and Hoyle B. Phillips, Jr. and Dianne Phillips of Guntown; two step-sisters, Sadie and Jessi Sherrill; and two special uncles, Brian Phillips of Guntown and Duane Kot of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wendell Kot.
A candle lighting service was held Saturday, November 28,at the Unity Community Center in Guntown.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
In honor of her memory, the family is making preparations for the Brittany Rhea Home for abused women.
Richie was known as a kind, loving husband, father and granddaddy. He was a selfless provider who put others' needs and wants before his own. His life could be summed up in one word...sacrifice. He sacrificed his time in order to bless others. Richie's daily prayer was, "Ok God, who can I bless today?" He was a friend to all who knew him. Rich was Vice President of Operations for Harcros Chemical. He enjoyed golfing, hunting but most of all spending time with his family.
He was a 1983 graduate of Pontotoc High School, where he was an outstanding baseball player. He continued his education at Itawamba Junior College and was second baseman for one of Coach Roy Cresup's champion squads! He was selected to play in the Mississippi Community College All-Star Game, received a baseball scholarship to Delta State University and completed his business degree at University of Mississippi in 1987.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years Anita Holloway Wingo, one son Jacob Wingo (Hope), one daughter Carol Anne Wingo McKnight (Rusty), three grandchildren who loved him as "Pop" Payton Claire Wingo, Dawson Hampton and Carson Leigh-Anne McKnight, and one sister Melanie Sellers (Donnie).
He was preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Linda Jones Wingo and grandparents Hugh and Mary Wingo, Billy and Evelyn Jones.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, from 2:00 to 3:00 at First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Services will follow at 3:00, with Bro. Rob Sevilla officiating. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery with no graveside services. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Service will also be livestreamed on First United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Duff, Michael Holloway, Cody Taylor, Bill Jones, Donnie Sellars, and Chris Grubbs.