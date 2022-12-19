Has pic, browning
Linda Martin
Pontotoc
Linda Dowdy Martin, age 73, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford surrounded by her family. She was born February 5, 1949, to Maymon and Marie McCord Dowdy. Linda was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with her Wednesday night kids. She was a 1967 graduate of Ecru High School, obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Blue Mountain and her Master’s in Education from Ole Miss. Linda taught school at North Pontotoc Elementary for 43 years, 32 years as a third grade teacher and 11 years as the Reading Curriculum Director for K-6 grades. She was currently serving as the First District Election Commissioner in Pontotoc County, having been appointed in 2012 after the death of her father. Linda enjoyed working in her yard and with her flowers, and ministering to youth at church, especially her Wednesday night kids.
Services were Sunday, December 18, at Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Carr and Rev. Mike Reeves officiating; burial followed in the Harmony Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Bennie Martin; her son, Mike Martin (Penny); her mother-in-law, Syble Martin; sister-in-law, Ann Abbott; three brothers-in-law, Owen Martin (Velinda), Bill Martin (Lou Ann), Steve Martin (Shirley) and Randy Martin (Renea); several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maymon and Marie Dowdy; her daughter-in-law, April Caldwell Martin; her father-in-law, Johnnie Martin; and a brother-in-law, William “Dub” Abbott.
Pallbearers were Sam Hall, Daniel Forman, Chad Chism, Bennie McCord, Steve Martin, Sammy Sappington, Sid Russell and Tracy Clayton.
Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Grant, Terry Wise, Charlie Wayne Swords, Larry Anderson, Tony McCord, Pat Patton and Randy Horton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund, 3534 Hwy. 345, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Joel White
Pontotoc
Joel Lyndon White, 59, passed away December 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, New Albany, MS. Joel was a Pontotoc native who was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He worked in the tool and die industry, working for himself, Pontotoc Spring, and Southern Automation and Controls. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and being active in all of his boys' activities. Joel enjoyed motorcycles, woodworking, guns, and playing with his beloved granddaughters.
Joel is survived by his wife, Kaye Self White; sons, Tyler Evan White and Kyle Lyndon White(Chloe); 2 granddaughters, Lyla and Aria White; brother, Johnny White(Amber); sister, Lois White Orr(Mike); several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lloyd and Omelia Prater White; and his brother-in-law, George Shanks.
Funeral services were Friday, December 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton and Bro. Donald Austin officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Johnny Wilder, Ronnie Hatcher, Artie Prater, Steven Young, Kevin Seale, and Jeff Holloway.
Jimmy Dale Hobson
Dallas, Texas
Jimmy Hale Hobson, 81, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services were held at Beech Hill Church of Christ in Ripley, Mississippi, Thursday, December 22. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dallas, Texas in January of 2023.
Jim was born March 3, 1941 to James and Johnnie Elizabeth Hale Hobson in Ripley, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Anita Gail Hobson Winter. Jim attended Shady Grove School, Ashland High School and Northwest Mississippi Community College where he played basketball.
He went on to earn his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering from Mississippi State University. Jim moved to Huntsville, Alabama, and later Cape Canaveral, Florida where he worked on the Apollo Program for NASA.
He later started what would be a 35 year career with IBM that took him to Jackson, New Orleans, Chicago and Memphis, before settling in Dallas in 1977. Along the way, he married Daryl “Dee” Park in 1974.
After his retirement from IBM, he grew his love of wood working and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for many years. He also was committed to genealogy and helped many friends and family with research. Jim will be remembered as a consummate storyteller with a great sense of humor. He was hard working and a kind friend and neighbor always willing to help others. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather and the legacy of his love for his family will live on.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Dee Hobson; his son, Richard Matthew “Matt” and Nicole Hobson of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Kate Hobson Crozier of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Barry and Brenda “Rose” Hobson of Ripley, Mississippi; his 5 grandchildren, James, Jacob, and Jack Hobson and Kennedy and Kipton Crozier. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in honor of Jim to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dallas, TX.
Veteran
Burtis Alan Nelson
Pontotoc
Burtis Alan Nelson, 68, died on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born February 20, 1954. There will be no formal services. He was a veteran.
