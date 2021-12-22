Allen Morris
Randolph
Allen "Woody" Morris, 74, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born July 22, 1947 to Loyce and Thersia Morris in Randolph, MS. Woody was a longtime Pontotoc County 3rd District employee and a member of Hwy 15 Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Morris; and his two sons, Robert Morris and James Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyce and Thersia Morris; his brothers, Travis Morris, Billy Morris, Junior Morris, and Tommy Morris; and his sister, Bobby Nell Sledge.
Services were Tuesday, December 21, at Hwy 15 Church of Christ in Pontotoc with Bro. Justin Beard officiating. Burial followed in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
The men of Hwy 15 Church of Christ will serve as pallbearers.
Veteran
Phil Little
Saltillo
Phil Huron Little, 84, passed away December 20, 2021 at NMMC-Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. He was an Army Veteran and was retired from Emhart in Clarksdale, MS. After his retirement he worked at South Pontotoc School in maintenance. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include his son, Cameron Little (Becky); daughter, Stephanie Butler (Randy); 6 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; and 2 sisters, Cheryl Bailey and Dorthy Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Little; his parents, and 9 siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 12PM-1:30 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. in Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Little, Lance Little, Bradley Little, Patrick Elder, and Shawn Easley.
Veteran, pegues logo
Leon Russell
Tupelo
Leon Lamar Russell passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 71. Leon was born in Pontotoc on February 1, 1950, the son of Lawrence Melton Russell and Martha Corrina Sappington Russell. After his graduation from Algoma High School, Leon proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then began his career as a UPS driver which lasted 30 years until his retirement. Leon loved being outdoors and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Leon lived life to the fullest and showed compassion and love to family and friends alike. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Leon leaves behind three children, Beth Black and her husband, Andy, of Tupelo, Emily Faulkner of Hernando, and Daniel Russell and his wife, Maria, of Montgomery, Alabama; seven grandchildren, DruAnna, Riley, Brodie, Cooper, Ethan, Evan, and Eliza; brother, James Russell and his wife, Lois; sister, Melinda Bray; sister-in-law, Jeannie Russell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary LynnTackett, Jeanette Perkins, and Jean Herndon: and a brother, Lawrence Russell.
A celebration of his life was Tuesday, December 21, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo, Jefferson Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to the American Diabetes Association
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Irby
Pontotoc
Mary Ann O'Barr Irby, 83, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services were Monday, December 20,at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Margaret Lipsey
Pontotoc
Margaret Fay Key Lipsey was born August 11, 1948 to the late Evans Key and Marian Crudup Key. She graduated from Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1966, and went on to attend Rust College. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age, and was a faithful member of Springville Chapel Missionary Baptist Church until death.
She was united in marriage to A.B. Lipsey on December 6, 1968. To this union they were blessed with a son, Donnell, and two daughters, Cami and Autumn.
Margaret's life was filled with love for her family, friends, and most importantly her Lord. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Springville and did so as long as she was physically able. After retiring from Bellsouth after twenty-eight years, she devoted the rest of her life to serving God and others. At her church she had served as Sunday School Teacher, Missionary President, Choir Member, and whatever she was asked to do. Although she loved her husband and children, her favorite role was being Grandma and "Grammy" to her grands and great grands. She was so much to so many and leaves a huge legacy of love.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, her son, and two sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters: Camille Lipsey and Autumn Beckley (Larry), both of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters: Ruby Arrington of Chicago, IL, her twin Eula Key of Pontotoc, MS, and Valerie Keys of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers: Evans Keys, Jr. (Eugenia), Dennis Keys, and Tyrone Keys (Theah) all of Indianapolis, IN; a special god brother Tommie Hilliard of Pontotoc, MS; a daughter in law Jacqueline Lipsey of Tupelo, MS; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were Sunday, December 19, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has pic, Payton logo
Ellis Gardner
Pontotoc
Ellis E. Gardner was born September 28, 1932 in Snow Lake, Arkansas. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at an early age at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Snow Lake, Arkansas.
In August 1962, he married Doris Faye Davis, and to this union came four beautiful children: Michael (Staci), Brenda, Patricia, and Pam, who preceded him in death. He was also father to Dennis Gordon, Alice Faye Gordon Roberson (Willie), and Kenneth Gordon.
Ellis lived in Chicago, Illinois most of his life. He was employed by the Chicago Housing Authority as manager of maintenance. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Funeral services were Saturday, December 18, at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Ethan Enis
Palmer, Texas
Ethan Bradley Enis, 21, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at home in Palmer. Services were Monday, December 20, at Palmer Chapel.
Has pic
Avis Porter
Thaxton
Avis Corley Porter, 85, passed away December 15, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was gifted in writing poetry and had numerous publications of her work. She was a Lung Force Hero and set records in her battle with cancer.
Survivors include her son, Adrain Porter (Jan); two grandchildren, Mandy Horton (Jonathan) and Blake Porter (Kelsie); numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Corley (Debby) and Danny Corley (Michelle); one sister, Laverne Becker; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Johnny Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Corley and Mamie McGovern Corley; her husband, Preston Porter; son, Randall Porter; grandson, Ryan Porter; a great-granddaughter, Kaley Horton; and her brother, John Paul Corley.
Services were Saturday, December 18, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Luc Michaud and Bro. Allen Drewrey officiating. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sumner, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Horton, Blake Porter, Ben Holcomb, and Allen Brewer. Honorary Pallbearer was O'Neil Warren.
Rev. Jimmie Lee Washington
Houston
Rev. Jimmie Lee Washington, 85, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Nursing Home in Calhoun City, MS. Services were Friday, December 17, at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS wan charge of arrangements. Burial followed at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Veteran
Lannie Browning
New Albany
Lannie Ladell Browning, 87, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 13, 2021. He was a retired butcher and grocery store owner. Lannie was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church, Union County. He enjoyed being outside, especially gardening and camping. His happy times were when he got to love on his grandchildren and his great grands. He loved the Lord and singing his praises.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Cora Etta Browning; his two daughters, Freda McLaughlin (Karol) of Pontotoc and Janet Jamison of New Albany; his son, Gary Browning (Shelley) of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Sonya, Greg, Christi, Daniel, Sabrina, and Tanner; eleven great grands; two sisters, Faye McMillen of Memphis, TN and Doris Marie Covington of Collierville, TN; and one brother, Floyd Browning of Arlington, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Ruddell Browning; one sister; and two brothers.
Services were Thursday, December 16 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeremiah McMillen and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Karol McLaughlin, Greg McLaughlin, Daniel McCollum, Dawson McCollum, Tanner Browning and Bruce McCoy.
Browning
Ester Martin
Ester Martin, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born January 26, 1931 to Johnny and Jennie Munlin Galloway. Ester was a retired RN having worked for 27 years at NMMC in Tupelo. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Ester enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cooking for her family.
A private family service was held Thursday, December 16 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Baggett officiating. Burial followed in the Old Cooke Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two sons, Steve Martin (Connie) of Pontotoc and Kevin Martin (Margaret) of Rienzi; three grandchildren, Mary Frances Malatesta (Kirk), Sara Beth Martin and Daniel Martin; and one great grandson, Steven Malatesta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Wayne Martin; a granddaughter, Melissa Martin and nine siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church, 4121 McCullough Blvd., Belden, MS 38826.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Has pic, heart logo
Charlene Goolsby
Pontotoc
On Monday, December 13, 2021, Charlene Bumpus Goolsby, 82, resident of Pontotoc, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Union County Health & Rehabilitation.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Goolsby was Wednesday, December 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private burial is planned.
Mrs. Goolsby was born May 19, 1939 in Hickory Flat, MS, the daughter of the late William Bumpus and Cora Denham Bradford. She received her education in the Hickory Flat Public School System and was married on July 1, 1955 to her beloved husband, Earlwin Ray "Squirrel" Goolsby who preceded her in death.
A Christian, Mrs. Goolsby was affectionately known as "Nanny" to many children throughout the area. She will be remembered for interests in Queen Elizabeth and her contagious personality, a "straight shooter" of sort.
Enjoying coffee every morning with her son, Mrs. Goolsby also enjoyed cooking for others, making sure no person went hungry. She will be greatly missed.
Memories will continue to be shared a daughter, Charlotte Thomas , two sons, Timmy Goolsby and Joe Goolsby (Selena), all of Pontotoc, two sisters, Blanche Riles (Johnny) of Potts Camp and Eloise Stephens (Steve) of Red Banks, two brothers, Fred Bradford of New Albany and Jimmy Bradford (Cheryl) of Hickory Flat, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, family friend, Johnny B. Ware (Essie) and K-9 Companion, Bo.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila "Kathy" Kenworthy, two sons, Marvin Ray Goolsby and James Mike Goolsby, a sister, Betty Bradley, a brother, Willis Bradford and a granddaughter, Amy Watkins.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.