Veteran, has pic
William Winter
Jackson
Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, who championed education initiatives, job creation, and racial harmony throughout his life, died Friday Dec. 18, 2020, at age 97.
Known as Mississippi’s Education Governor, Winter secured passage of landmark educational initiatives in 1982 bringing kindergartens, compulsory school attendance, and a range of other key reforms to a state plagued by poverty and illiteracy. During his remarkable 75 years of public service, Winter linked education with economic development in the nation’s poorest state, observing, “The road out of the poor house, runs past the school house.”
After service in the U.S. Army during World War II, Winter was elected to the Mississippi Legislature in 1947 while still a student at the Ole Miss Law School. In a bid for progressive reforms, Winter ran for Speaker of the House against the long-serving and powerful House Speaker Walter Sillers. The bid was unsuccessful but solidified Winter’s reputation as a courageous advocate of political, economic, and educational reforms.
Winter went on to serve as State Tax Collector, State Treasurer, Lt. Governor, and ultimately as Governor from 1980 to 1984.
In 1956 he was appointed State Tax Collector by Gov. J.P. Coleman. As State Tax Collector Winter was responsible for collecting the state’s black-market tax on whiskey and liquor at a time when alcohol sales in the state were outlawed. In that position Winter was the second highest paid officeholder in the nation right behind the President of the United States. As a good government initiative Winter successfully advocated abolishing the position of State Tax Collector. He went on to be elected State Treasurer.
In 1971 Winter was elected Lt. Governor, continuing his advocacy of education enhancement and job creation. In 1975 he ran a second time for Governor losing to Cliff Finch whose campaign was high on theatrics.
After returning to his law practice, Winter ran for Governor again in 1979, this time successfully. Winter’s slogan in that campaign was, “William Winter for Governor: The Toughest Job in Mississippi.” That slogan foretold the tough, complex battles Winter faced in dealing with the Mississippi Legislature on his signature education reforms. When Winter became Governor, Mississippi was the nation’s only state without compulsory school attendance and was one of only two states without a statewide system of kindergartens.
Winter was an early and longtime advocate of changing Mississippi’s state flag to rid it of the Confederate battle emblem. He and Tupelo businessman Jack Reed headed an effort to change the flag through a statewide referendum in 2001. Although unsuccessful, this effort led to renewed focus on changing the flag which was accomplished in 2020 by action of the Mississippi Legislature. Commenting on banning the flag, Winter said, “I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state.”
To highlight the cultural accomplishments of Mississippi, Winter and his wife Elise launched a series of conversations at the Governor’s Mansion with accomplished Mississippians including Shelby Foote, Eudora Welty, Leontyne Price, Willie Morris, Walker Percy, Margaret Walker Alexander and many other literary, musical, and scientific luminaries. After a performance by opera diva Leontyne Price at the Governor’s Mansion Winter changed the Bilbo Room at the Mansion to the Leontyne Price Room, a testament to the advances in racial harmony and inclusiveness fostered by Winter.
A passionate student of history and government, Winter served on the Board of the Mississippi Department of Archives & History for 50 years and as Board chairman for over 30 years. The States Archives & History Building in downtown Jackson is named for Winter.
Winter, a devoted family man, is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elise Varner Winter, who played a pivotal role in education reform and worked relentlessly on all of her husband’s campaigns. She also successfully led Habitat for Humanity efforts in Mississippi resulting in the construction of hundreds of homes for the working poor. Governor Winter is also survived by three devoted daughters Anne Winter, Lele Gillespie, and Eleanor Winter along with five grandchildren Dr. Winter Williams, Dr. Zach Williams, Ty Gillespie, Caroline Gillespie, and Grace Gillespie and five great grandchildren. Governor Winter was the son of William Aylmer Winter, who served in the Mississippi Legislature, and Inez Parker Winter a devoted Grenada County school teacher.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation for Mississippi History. Gov. Winter was the leading force behind the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. His goal was for every Mississippi student to visit these museums at least once. Over the last years of his life, Winter helped raise funds to endow field trips to both museums for schools with limited resources. With his help the Foundation for Mississippi History has raised half of the $4 million endowment to make this possible. Contributions in Winter’s memory can be made to the William Winter Education Fund, FMH, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS 39205.
A memorial service will be held once the dangers from Covid-19 abate and it is safe to gather for a service. Condolences to the Winter family may be mailed to P.O. Box 427, Jackson, MS 39205.
Has pic
Melvin Stokes
Pontotoc
Melvin Dean "Bud" Stokes, 88, passed away December 12, 2020 in Hamilton, AL. He was born to Roy and Dollie Stokes on November 9, 1932. He married Jean Abbott Stokes on April 14, 1956 and made their home in Pontotoc, MS where they raised their two boys. He was a member of Westside Pontotoc Church of God of Prophecy, He was a poultry farmer for 25 years then worked in management at Wilton Casting until his retirement. HE spent his retirement helping watch his three grandchildren and tending to his land. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor or piddling in the shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful father, grandpa, and great-grandpa and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Stokes (Sharolyn) of Modesto, CA and Randy Stokes of Pontotoc, MS; his grandchildren, Nichole Carter, Michelle Pettit (Chris), and Robert Stokes (Michele); great-grandchildren, Caddie, Emily, Leeah, Kori, Sam, Brendan, Ethan, Skyler, and John Alan; and one sister-in-law, Ida Mae Shinall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Jean Stokes; brothers, Charlie Stokes, Jack Stokes, and Stanley Stokes; and sisters, Myrtis Gann and Marie Watts.
Services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Robert Stokes, Chris Pettit, Lloyd Sellers, Kameron Chism. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
Special thank you to NMMC-Hamilton staff for their tender care.
Bobbie Nell Roye
Pontotoc
Bobbie Nell Roye, 91, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Pontotoc County to Dave Thomas and Leona Fisher Long. She was a retired homemaker. She was a member of McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and flower beds and spending time with her family. She always had a smile and was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt who will be greatly missed.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial was in Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one son, Phillip Roye (Cathy), of Pontotoc; one daughter, Ramona Miller of Ecru; Daughter In-Law Becky Roye of Pontotoc, Son In-Law Ron Britt of Florence, AL; nine grandchildren, Selena Goolsby (Joe) of Pontotoc, Lori Lindsey (Danny) of Florence, AL, Jody Miller of Ecru, Karen Weatherly (Josh) of Hamilton, AL, Noble Roye of Pontotoc, Joey Britt of Florence, AL, Dave Roye (Michelle) of Algoma, Lori Harrelson (Chris) of Columbia, TN and Kim Wanasek of Spring Hill, TN; eleven great-grandchildren, Kaylen and Kiana Rainer of Pontotoc, Jayden Miller of Ecru, Thomas Reed Roye of Mantachie, MS, Jackson Roye of Pontotoc, Kyleigh Marie Roye of Algoma, Andrew Lindsey of Florence, AL, Evan and Luke Weatherly of Hamilton, AL, and Elijah and Arabella Harrelson of Columbia, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Neal Roye; children, David Neal Roye and Dianne Roye Britt; three grandchildren, Shane Miller, Megan Roye and Connie Marie Roye.
Pallbearers were Jody Miller, Noble Roye, Dave Roye, Joey Britt, Danny Lindsey, Josh Weatherly and Joe Goolsby. Honorary Pallbearers were the Pontotoc Nursing Home Staff who took excellent care of "Ms. Bobbie" during her stay. She loved them all and they shared many laughs and hugs.
Charles McKinney, Sr.
Memphis, Tennessee
Charles Edward McKinney Sr. was born December 6, 1955 to the late T.P. Jr. and Nervie Jane McKinney in Lee County, Mississippi. He was the 9th child to this union. He passed away on December 12, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Charles confessed a hope in Christ at an early age. He graduated from Belden High School in 1975. During his life he obtained knowledge and skills in a variety of industries including: Cosmetology, Transportation, and Theology. He became an ordained minister on August 28, 1994 under the leadership of Pastor Donald L. Johnson. Most of his career was dedicated to driving trucks across the USA for more than 15 years. Charles, known as "Bud" to his family, was always the life of the party. He possessed an energetic personality. He loved being around family and friends; joking, competing, and making memories.
Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by: his son, Charles McKinney Jr., his brothers: James McKinney & Toy McKinney, and his sister: Gennie McKinney Bradley.
His memories will be cherished by: his son, Justin McKinney of Memphis, TN; fourteen siblings: Marie (Lonnie) Brownlee of Memphis, TN, Thressa Spears of Belden, MS, Earlene (Narvel) Nesbit of New Albany, MS, Paulette McKinney of Conway, AR, Mary Partlow of Tupelo, MS, Sharon Kilgore of Pontotoc, MS, Debra (James) Tuggers of Tupelo, MS, Early (Gwen) McKinney of Belden, MS, Willie (Roberta) McKinney of Memphis, TN, Standley McKinney of Atlanta, GA, Nelson McKinney of Forest City, AR, Lance (Brenda) McKinney of Collierville, TN, Robert (Sharon) McKinney of Atlanta, GA, Tommy Ware of Tupelo, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Services were Friday, December 18, at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville Church Cemetery in Belden. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Ann Chapman
Troy
On Saturday, December 19, 2020 Lois Ann Taylor Chapman, 85, went to be with the Lord. She was born October 20, 1935 to Leland and Mary Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Chapman (Vickie); her daughter, Brenda Hunter (Glenn); her five grandchildren, Sonya Strevel, Parker Chapman, Michael Hunter, Brandy Anderson, and Brittney Boyette; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, all of Pontotoc; her three sisters, Patsy Henry and Debbie Johnson both of Pontotoc and Billie Poe of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Chapman; her daughter, Shirley Chapman Tedford; grandson, Jeff Chapman; great-granddaughter, Hanna Hunter; and both of her brothers, Bob Taylor and Ray Taylor.
Graveside services were Tuesday, December 22, at Edington Cemetery with Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Johnny Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Joe Harmon, Steve Pannell, and Jerry Pannell.
Veteran
Calvin Young
Pontotoc
Calvin Leon Young, 84, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, from complications of COVID, surrounded by his family at his home. Calvin was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was the owner of Young's Tire Store, which opened in March 1966. Calvin loved being with his grandchildren and quail and deer hunting.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Nell Young; his daughter, Angela Weaver (Charlie) of Houston; his son, Cal Young (Becky) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Mabry (Jerome) of Houston, Mallory Tedder (Caleb) of Houston, Courtney Duggar of Pontotoc, and Caleb Young of Pontotoc; and his great-grandchildren, Carter and Lara Tedder, Jack, Charlie, and Benjamin Mabry all of Houston, Taylor and Anslee Duggar of Pontotoc, Gabby Rhea, Caden and Caroline Young of Verona.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Audie Lee and Ruby Young; and his brother, Harvey Young.
Services were Monday, December 21, at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bobby Foreman, Gary Nanney, Jamie Wilson, Donnie Taylor, Carney Walden, and Scotty Stegall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Heights Baptist Church.
Charlotte Overby
Pontotoc
Charlotte White Overby, 65, of Pontotoc departed from this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Born on April 9, 1955, in Batesville, she was a daughter to the late Billy Fred White and Faye Haire White.
Charlotte, affectionately known as Lot Lot, graduated from Bruce High School and continued her education at the University of Mississippi where she earned her bachelor's degree. She later obtained her Master of Education from Mississippi State University. Charlotte married the love of her life,Charley Overby, on April 13, 1974 in Bruce. The couple spent over forty-six blissful years together. Those decades were filled with many memories, one daughter, and a spoiled grandchild. Charlotte's life was defined not only by her encouraging spirit but also by her giving nature. She supported her friends and peers alike, no matter how great or small the endeavor. With her giving spirit this admirable lady utilized her time and skills to benefit anyone whose path she crossed. With all the attributes of a great teacher, Charlotte dedicated her life to teaching and molding young minds at the high school and collegiate level. When she wasn't looking after the needs of others she could be found turning the pages of good book, monogramming, and attending basketball games in both local school systems and colleges. Charlotte did not simply pass away she held in her soul the cure to death, a relationship with the Lord where she worshiped Him at West Heights Baptist Church.
Charlotte leaves behind a loving close-knit family that will continue walking down the path of life in her absence: husband Charley Overby of Pontotoc, daughter Cassidy (Adam) Patton of Pontotoc, grandson Rhodes Roberts Patton of Pontotoc, brother Calvin (Amanda) White of Olive Branch, sister Carolyn (Keith) Morris, nephew Jack White, and two nieces: Christina Morris and Addie Kate White, and host of special loved ones that she nurtured in the walk of life. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Billy Fred White and Faye Haire White, son-in-law Rodney Roberts, and niece Mary Bailey White.
The graveside service celebrating Charlotte's life was Friday, December 18, 2020, in the West Heights Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Craig Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be given to Sanctuary Hospice House in memory of Charlotte, PO Box 2177 5159 West Main Street Tupelo, Mississippi.
The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and asks that you keep Charlotte's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they pass through this difficult season of life.
