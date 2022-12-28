Bette Street Seale, 67, passed away December 20, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was known and loved by many people that she met when she managed convenience stores. She was the entertainer of the family and her joys in life were her son and grandson.
Bette is survived by her son, Anthony Bishop (Tina); grandson, Andrew Bishop (Timmi); sisters, Linda Greer (Donny), Brenda Owens, Beth Hendrix, Gail Russell, and Nan Street; and her brothers, Johnny Street (Debbie), Ronny Street, and Terry Street (Sandy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clotile and Verna Street; sister, Wanda Wilder, and brothers-in-law, Don Hendrix & Joe Owens.
Service were Thursday, December 22, at Buchanan Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Cossey officiating. Burial followed in Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Anthony Bishop Andrew Bishop, Will Watson, Caleb Keith, Kevin Street, and Shawn Turner.
Jon Bland
Pontotoc
Jon Bland, 45, passed away Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022, in Tueplo at NMMC. He was born April 23, 1977. Services were Friday, December 23, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/2 mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&