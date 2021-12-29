Juanice Hodge
Pontotoc
Minnie Juanice Hodge, 89, went to her heavenly home Monday, December 20, 2021. What a celebration when she entered fully into the presence of the Lord! Juanice was born September 21, 1932 in Lafayette County, MS. She was a very active member of Springdale Freewill Baptist Church in Oxford, MS where she served in various capacities over the years and later West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She retired from Ram Golf Corporation after many years of service. Juanice loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent many years supporting her grandchildren in football, tennis, baseball, and cheerleading. She also loved fishing and the Ole Miss Rebels. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing that talent with everyone. Juanice was a selfless person who always put everyone's needs above her own. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A service celebration her life was held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Officiating was Dr. David Hamilton and Dr. Ken Hester. Burial followed at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Oxford, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina Gunter; son, Rickey (Donna) Hodge all of Pontotoc. Her grandchildren, Tim (Charlotte) Gunter of Pontotoc, Heather (Liz) Gunter of Tupelo, Tyler (Britni) Hodge of Pontotoc, Andrea (Golden) Grasse of Gluckstadt, MS, Rob (Jana) Pickett of Austin, TX, Grayson (MacKenzie) Pickett of Knoxville, TN, and Hayli (Reed) Bostick of Guys, TN. Great grandchildren, Zeta Mooney, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, Breckyn, Afton, Emerson, and Liam Pickett, Bennett and Ella Reid Bostick. Sisters, Francis Clark and Reba (Johnny) Mann all of Oxford, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Iona Daniels; and her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Hodge.
Pallbearers were Tim Gunter, Tyler Hodge, Golden Grasse, Mike Clark, Jeff Edwards, and Marty Daniels.
Jean Palmer
Forest
Jean L. Palmer of Forest died peacefully on December 23rd with both children at her bedside. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 27th at Forest Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 at Trinity Hall of the Church.
Jean Luedke Palmer was born to Ruth Frances Crook Luedke and William Theodore Luedke, Jr. on January 8, 1930 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and was reared in the nearby city of Clintonville. She was graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Always with a love for travel and adventure, she spent college summers working at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Upon graduation she joined the American Red Cross where her first assignment was Osaka, Japan. When the Korean War ended she assisted with the prisoner exchange "Operation Big Switch" in South Korea. While serving in the Red Cross she met her future husband, Charles W. Palmer, at Camp Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The two were married in her hometown of Clintonville in 1955.
Mrs. Palmer quickly became immersed in the activities of Forest. She taught speech at Forest Elementary School for several years before devoting her full attention to homemaking and the upbringing of her children. Having been brought up Methodist, she joined her husband at Forest Baptist Church where she taught the five-year-old Sunday School class for 27 years before becoming an active member of the Jo Lackey class. She served as president of the Forest Baptist Church WMU and was an originator of the church senior exercise program, Body Recall - later Fabulous Fitness, having been its first certified instructor. In recent years, it gave her much joy to be an associate member of Oxford-University Methodist Church.
Mrs. Palmer was a long- time member of the Forest Garden Club, serving as its president and was a Life Member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. She was actively involved in scouting and had served on the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. One of her favorite activities was Sewing Club, a monthly luncheon group of ten ladies who met for over 30 years, of which she was the last surviving member. In recent years she enjoyed weekly bridge games. Always the consummate hostess, her home in Forest was the setting for countless events over the past 60 years. She particularly enjoyed entertaining brides and hosting wedding functions. She and her husband were selected as Citizens of the Year for Forest in 2004.
To say Mrs. Palmer was a sports enthusiast would be an understatement. Her father was an original season-ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers - Green Bay is near her hometown of Clintonville. She was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed trips to Wrigley Field. She also adopted Ole Miss, her husband's alma mater, and became an avid Rebel. In their latter years, she and her husband spent a considerable amount of time at their Oxford home and attended many sporting and cultural events at the University. In her younger years she was a competitive tennis player and especially enjoyed mixed-doubles with partner, Judge Tom Lee. She and her husband combined their passion of tennis and travel attending the U.S. Open in New York for 20 years with "Slew's Crew," a group from River Hills Tennis Club in Jackson. They also went to the French Open, Wimbledon and several Davis Cup events.
Mrs. Palmer will always be remembered for her love of God, her generosity of spirit and her love of family and friends. She would want everyone to know that she felt fortunate and blessed to have lived such a long and wonderful life as her profound faith in God sustained and guided her daily.
Survivors include her son Eric Scott Palmer of Forest, her daughter and son-in-law Carol Palmer and William James Threadgill, Jr. of Tupelo, her grandson William James Threadgill, III and his wife and Amy and their children William James Threadgill, IV and Catherine Brady Threadgill of Memphis and her grandson Charles Webber Palmer Threadgill of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her devoted friend and caregiver Ann Lyle as well as her beloved cat, Emma.
Memorials may be made to Forest Baptist Church, P. O. Box 338, Forest, MS 39074.
Lottie Henderson
Algoma
Lottie Pearl Henderson, 86, departed this life on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the Meadow's in Fulton. Born in Pontotoc, MS on September 1, 1935 to A.B. and Lottie Etoy Simmons. A factory worker, vet tech, and paper carrier for many years, she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was a hard worker, seldom complaining about anything. She was spunky and comical at times with a quick wit and loved with all she had. Her family and friends share fond memories of how she loved animals, going to yard sales, and working in the yard.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Munlin (Casey); grandchildren, Catharine Cook and Seth Cook; her great grandchildren, Asher and Levi Cook; sister, Janie Conlee; brother, Thomas Earl Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dorothy Cruse.
Services were Tuesday, December 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Dena Wise
Pontotoc
Dena Wise , 95, passed away on December 27, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Charlotte Harlow
Pontotoc
Charlotte Ann Harlow left us on December 24, 2021 at the grand age of 88. She was born on October 15, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Evertt and Era Cannon. She married Morris Harlow and they had five children.
Charlotte is survived by her five children, Dell Harlow(Sharon), Terry Harlow(Sandra), Phil Harlow(Kim), Cathy Mayer(Mark), and Jim Harlow; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her three sisters, Mittie Jo Hurt, Anita Boyd, and Sue Cannon; and one sister-in-law, Mavis Robbins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Harlow; her parents; her sister, Peggy Payne; and a daughter at birth, Jeanie Marie.
Graveside services were Tuesday, December 28, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Carr officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Emmogene Allen
Toccopola
Jean "Mama Jean" Allen, 90, peacefully entered into rest on December 26, 2021. She was born January 23, 1931 in Toccopola, MS to Ivy and Ola Daniels. She spent her life as a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was a faithful member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church where she had an active role in all things, Sunday School teacher, VBS director, youth and children's ministry, song leader, and fervent prayer warrior. Her kind spirit and loving heart shaped the lives of all who knew her. Her dedication to the Lord was an example all should live by.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Allen (Beverly) of Toccopola; three grandchildren, Shane Burton of Oxford, Starlet Doyle of Oxford, and Amanda Montgomery (Jason) of Randolph; 7 great grandchildren, Taylor Jacobson (Matt), McKayla Brewer Hunter), Aubree Camp (Hartley), Tanner Davis, Sean Riley Doyle, Leah Montgomery, and Jordan Montgomery; and great great grandchildren, Adeline Davis, Gunner Brewer, Case Camp, and Bo Camp.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ed Allen; one son, Wayne Allen; her parents; six brothers, Earl "Hook" Daniels, Wiliam "Bony" Daniels, Freddie Daniels, Curt Daniels, Kenneth Daniels, and Frankie Daniels; three sisters, Violet Daniels, Myrna Koger, and Nelda Fagan.
Services will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12 noon at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Jed Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Shane Burton, Tanner Davis, Sean Riley Doyle, Jason Montgomery, Mark Daniels, and Trent Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hartley Camp, Matt Jacobson, and Hunter Brewer.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, December 29, 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Wilma McCarver
Ecru
Wilma Doris McCarver 82, of Ecru, MS passed away December 25th, 2021. She was a dedicated wife of 61 years, loving mother and amazing grandmother. Wilma was lovingly known to her great grandkids as "Gigi". She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing and gardening. Wilma also enjoyed southern gospel music, canning and watching birds. She was a confirmed Christian that loved reading her devotional each night. Wilma and her best friend Carolyn Connor were avid fans of Memphis State Basketball. She is survived by her husband, Paul B. McCarver, her daughters, Teresa McCarver and Debbie Kleyla and her son, Brian McCarver (Christy). Gigi is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burriss (Alexander) and her beloved great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher and Kai Kleyla, George and Henry Burriss. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Fletcher Johnston, her mother, Edna Irene Vaughn and her sister, Norma Jean Ward.
Services will 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863, with family receiving friends beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Ecru Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in her honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Jeff Turner
Pontotoc
Jeffery Turner visitation is set for Thursday December 30, 2021 5-8 p.m. and 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Friday December 31at Longview Baptist Church. Full obituary will be published in the January 5 newspaper.
Calvin Roberson
Tupelo
Mr. Calvin L. Roberson, longtime Tupelo banker and civic leader, age 75, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday only at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. His wishes were for everyone to dress casual and wear your favorite college colors.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be posted on Calvin's memorial page at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.