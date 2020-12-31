Analue Parker
Pontotoc
Analue "Ann" Parker, 92, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Ann was a faithful member of The Church of God of Prophecy-West Side in Pontotoc. She set a Christian example everyday of her life. Her favorite verse was John 3:16, in her words, "That says it all." She was a peacemaker and the backbone of her family. To know her was to love her and she loved everyone.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Doris Vandiver and Cindy Parker; her grandchildren, Jennifer Barradas, Mary Collins, David R. Vandiver, Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Tina Ward, Kim Chain, Terry Parker, Paige Hamblin Davis, and Ashley Boyette; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Parker; her son, Tommy Parker; her sisters, Mary Lou Robinson, Cora Lee Parker, and Faye Parker; and her great-granddaughter, Brittany Ward.
The services were private with Bro. Morphis, Bro. Gray, and Bro. Joe Montgomery officiating. Burial was in Union Grove Cemetery, Mooreville, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, David R. Vandiver, David Ward, Matt Collins, Daniel Davis, John Tyler Yant, Jake Galloway, and Parker Chain.
Ruth Dodds
New Albany
Ruth Steward Dodds, 83, resident of New Albany and beloved wife of the late Walter Lee Dodds, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
Graveside services honoring the life of Mrs. Dodds were Wednesday, December 23 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A native of Pontotoc County, Mrs. Dodds was born October 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Horace and Marlis Clark Steward. She received her education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a cashier at New Albany Middle School until her retirement.
A member of Wallerville Baptist Church, Mrs. Dodds will be remembered for her beautiful and giving heart, her laughter, pleasant personality and genuine love for others. The family appreciates your prayers as they say goodbye to someone they deeply loved.
Those left to share memories include one son, Gary L. Dodds (Mitzi) of Tupelo, one sister, Mary Jo Crane of New Albany, two grandchildren, Jennifer Brown and Stuart Dodds and three great grandchildren, Hadley Grace Brown, Lydia and Mason Clark.
The family request that memorials be directed to Wallerville Baptist Church, 1441 cr 121, New Albany, MS 38652.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dodds family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
J.C. Aron
Pontotoc
J.C. Aaron, 77, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was born July 8, 1943. Services were Tuesday, December 29, private and family only at Aaron Family Cemetery.
Robby Bogue
Pontotoc
Robby David Bogue, age 72, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 22, 1948 to Isom Berry and Loy Robbins Bogue. Robby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a graduate of West Union High School and North East Mississippi Community College, where he was a member of the most successful basketball teams in school history, they were #4 in the nation. Robby went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Education, from the University of Mississippi, taught Driver's Ed and was an accomplished basketball coach. He was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches, he started coaching at Ecru High School and after consolidation, was named the first Boys Basketball Coach at North Pontotoc High School, and retired after 30 years of coaching. Robby was inducted into the North East Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a legend in the fox hunting world, Robby was extremely active in the Masters of Foxhounds Association of American and the National Foxhunter's Association. He enjoyed fox and deer hunting, grabbling and running walker dogs.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, December 29, at Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Jason Pilcher and Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his step-son, Paul Moore (Christa) and their children, Payton, Colton and Olivia Claire; his nieces and nephews, Jerry Bogue (Jan) and their children, Brady Hamilton (Brooks) and Garan Case Bogue; Gerald Bogue (Lisa) and their children, Emily Rimmer, Bailey Montgomery and Riley Bogue; and Brad Bogue and his children, Easton and Alyssa Bogue; Joe Beth Coffey (Marty), Karen Foley and Amy Swain (Greg) and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Schwanda "Sissy" Foley and a brother, Gara Bogue.
Pallbearers were Payton Moore, Colton Moore, Case Bogue, Easton Bogue and Riley Bogue. Honorary pallbearers were his fox hunting family and the MS Association of Coaches.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 1011 CR 42, Etta, MS 38627.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Keith Tutor
Randolph
Dexter Keith Tutor, 70, passed away December 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Randolph MS.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Grubbs Tutor; his sons, Rodney Tutor (Denise), Glen Tutor (Tina), and Timmy Tutor (Ginger), all of Randolph; grandchildren, Brandon, Lindsey, Brooks, Dustin, Kolby, and Macey Tutor and Ben Bramlett; great-grandson, Kohen Tutor; one brother, Cecil Tutor (Cathy) of GA; and sisters Jessie Mae Murphy of Bruce and Marjorie Warren (Grover) of Randolph.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Lona Tutor and three brothers, Truman Tutor, Harold Tutor, and MJ Tutor.
Services were Monday, December 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Varnon and Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial was in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Randy Wilson, Jr., Justin Wilson, Kaleb Pennington, Zach Grubbs, and Johnnie Rea.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Tutor and Greg Tutor.
Grover Warren
Randolph
Grover Dewey Warren, 95, passed away December 26, 2020 at his home in Randolph. Grover was born March 4, 1925 to Lena and Bluford Warren and was married to his best friend and soulmate for 73 years. He served in the Army Infantry during WWII and was a POW for seven months. He had one son, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and his wife more than anything. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone.
Grover is survived by his wife, Marjorie Tutor Warren; his grandsons, Stephen Warren (Michelle), Thomas "Jobab" Warren both of Randolph and Jon Warren (Angel) of AR; his granddaughter, Sandra Weeks of Troy; great-grandchildren, Max Warren (Peggy), Alexis Hollis (John), Kacie-Lane Warren, Chris Brown, Colton Weeks, Emma Warren, Jonathan Warren, and Joseph Warren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Donna Strickland, Ashley Collins, and Hope Gouine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; his son; 1 great-granddaughter; and 1 great-grandson.
Services were Tuesday, December 29, at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial followed in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Max Warren, John Hollis, Stephen Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Chris Brown, and Colton Weeks.
Honorary pallbearers were Rodney, Glenn, Timmy, Greg, and Jerry Tutor.
Sandra Fuller
Ecru
Sandra Fuller, 68, passed away December 23, 2020 at her home in Ecru. Sandra had the most loving and giving heart. Most would say she was the pillar of her family. She enjoyed talking and laughing with her friends and family. Her hobbies included decorating for the seasons, crafting, restoring and remodeling her home. She enjoyed music and loved to have a good time. She was a hard worker, raised her son as a single parent. She cherished her titles of Mom and Nana. She loved her precious Boxer Mattie Mae.
Services were Monday, December 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services were at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Billy Watkins officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include but not limited to: her husband Gerald Fuller; her son Brad "BB" Bolton; her mother, Marguerite Bolton Chiasson; her sibling, Brenda (Frank), Dianne (Therold), Perry (Tina), David (Ann), Timmy and Bobby; her beloved niece Jessica Hanson (David) and children, John David, Patience, Kash; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.H. "BUD" Bolton, her brother Larry Bolton, and her stepfather Paul Chiasson.
Pallbearers were David Hanson Jr, Marty Bolen, Greg Hillensbeck, Jerry Wages, Brian Lofton, and Keaton Lofton.
Honorary pallbearer was Bob Swords.
Agnes Gregory
Pontotoc
Agnes Marie Gregory, 83, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Marie loved her husband and they were married for 58 years before his passing on March 23, 2010. She loved her son, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, great grandchildren, her lifelong cousin and friend, Dorothy "Dot" Hester Davis, and all her extended family.
She is survived by her son, James Thomas Gregory (Brenda); three grandsons, Bryan Gregory (Kim), Bradley Gregory (Deborah), and Michael Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Brady James Gregory and Susie Pearl Gregory; and her special cousin and lifelong friend, Dorothy "Dot" Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Gregory; father, O.D. Shempert; and her mother, Mamie Cavender.
Graveside Service were Sunday, December 27, at Redland Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Tim Matthews, Scott Roye, Levi Tutor, Joe Harmon, Scott Hester, and Todd Foster.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
Kenneth ‘Red’ Nix
Pontotoc
Kenneth "Red" Nix, 72, passed away December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. He liked to hunt and sing, spend time at deer camp, cook, and stay on Facebook. He enjoyed talking to old friends and talking about driving trucks. He also liked spending time with Katie Bug.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Nix; daughter, Summer Nix; son, Jon Nix; sisters, Dianne Simmons (Jimmy) and Bobbie Bridges; and his granddaughters, Katie Campanaro, Dakota Campanaro, Abby Pace, and Lexi Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Era Nix; father, Thurman Nix; and his brothers, Henry, Bud, Jigs, and Donald Ray Nix.
Services were Saturday, December 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial was in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Mitch Nix, Kelly Mahan, Joey Campanaro, Adam Bridges, Danny Bridges, and Joey Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers were the Water Hole Hunting Club.
Reid Graham
Hurricane
Reid Graham, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 25, 1940 to William Guy and Hadru Smith Graham. Reid was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. He was a traffic manager at Affordable Furniture. Reid was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed making music and yard work.
A graveside service was held Saturday, December 26, at Warren Cemetery with Rev. Philip Brock officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Graham of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Michael Reid Graham of New Albany, MS; two step-sons, Sammy Sewell (Mitzi) of Batesville, MS and Jody Sewell (Amy) of Oakland, MS; one sister, Juanita Patton of Dumas, AR; four grandchildren, Shae Gates, Brittany Castillo, Faith Sewell and Gabriel Sewell; and six great grandchildren, Logan Gates, Anna Castillo, Gabby Castillo, Rosie Castillo, J.J. Castillo and Caden Sewell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Graham.
Pallbearers were Chance Graham, Tom Mayo, Mitchell Spears, Mike Spears, Sammy Sewell and Jody Sewell. Honorary pallbearer was Gabriel Sewell.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Charles Justice
Booneville
Charles Wesley Justice, was born in Booneville, MS February 1, 1941 to the late Johnny"Bubba" and Hattie Robinson Young. He transitioned from this life on Tuesday,
December 22, 2020. Charles was a faithful member of Wolf Creek M.B.Church in Booneville, MS. He was the sole owner of Justice Concrete for many years. He enjoyed gardening and television.
He was preceded in death by: his beloved father, Mr. James "Ham" Young, brother James Robinson, paternal grandparents, Jim and Callie Justice.
To cherish his memories he leaves his faithful wife of 55 years of marriage on December 24th, Dianna Justice. Two sisters Annie Frank Justice, Joann Norris (Ralph) and one brother Robert Young (Brenda) all of Booneville, MS. In-laws: Vera Crump (Robert) of Baldwyn, Ms, Annette Jones, Gennette McGeeTaylor, Doris Chambers (Jimmy), Katherine Jumper, Joyce Jumper, Priscilla Jumper all of Booneville, MS Also a special friend Mr. Ellis Stubb and his little buddy, Jumarion
Tye and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside services were Saturday December 26, at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Boonveille, MS
Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville wan charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.
Rita Horton
Ecru
Rita Rorie Horton, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born November 2, 1946 to Rayburn and Belle Logan Rorie. Rita was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. She had worked at Futorian/Stratford Furniture, Lane Furniture and Rosetti Dental. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling with her sisters and going out with the "supper club".
A graveside service was held Sunday, December 27, with Rev. Greg Lassett and Rev. Jerry Caples officiating. Browning Funeral Home of Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Horton of Ecru, MS; a daughter, Courtney Horton Garrard of Ecru, MS; five sisters, Linda Forman (Chares Lamar) of Etta, MS, Betty Andrews (Donald) of Ecru, MS, Brenda Rorie of Tupelo, MS, Glenda Barnett (Ken), Ecru, MS and Phyllis Martinez (Hector) of Houston, TX; two brothers, Ray Rorie and Michael Rorie, both of Pontotoc, MS; a sister-in-law, Linda Alice Ray (Billy) of Pontotoc, MS; and one granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Garrard of Ecru, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Wanda Scott.
Pallbearers were Chris Voyles, Wesley Voyles, Josh Ray, Chris Ray, Daniel Stanford and Adam Patton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Frances Tranbarger
Russell Co., Virginia
Frances Tranbarger, age 94, of Kingsport, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, following a period of deteriorating health.
Frances was born in Russell County, VA to the late Howard and Ann Parrott Cassell. She matriculated to Kingsport in 1954, as the bride of the late Robert Tranbarger. Upon completion of coursework at Milligan College, University of Virginia and East Tennessee State University Frances worked in the field of medical technology on both sides of the state line, prior to having transitioned to full-time homemaker and mother.
Frances' greatest passions included the Atlanta Braves, chardonnay at 5:00 pm, ETSU ball games with Jay Sandos on the call, Heather's cornbread, Josh Groban, Memphis barbeque, Murrell's Inlet Seafood and tailgating in the grove at Ole Miss. She was an avid golfer into her eighties. Frances once recorded a hole in one on the par 3 #6 at Silver Lake Golf Club.
A compassionate conservative, she loved voting for her favorite "Rons" - Reagan and Ramsey. In addition, Frances served as a consultant on U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Trent Lott's Council on Aging. Furthermore, any child who entered her home, regardless of background received the same size sandwich, the same lecture and the same hug.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Jacquelyn Todd.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Tranbarger (Heather) of Blountville; multiple nieces and nephews, including exceptional great-nephew, Kenny Federow and favorite cousins, Norma and Carl Seaver. Two grand-dogs, two grand-cats and her pet groundhog, Boudreaux, who she fed at her back door, will sorely miss their Gran Fran. The family extends notable mention to friends and neighbors, Johnnie Bonner, Connie and the late Lynn Culbertson, the late Don Flick and family, Mary Ann Lovelace, Margaret Schaefer and Tina Thacker.
The family will host a Celebration of Frances' life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the E.T.S.U. Athletics, P.O. Box 70707, Johnson City, TN 37614 or to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences for the family may be made by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Frances Tranbarger and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Hughey House
Hickory Flat
Hughey Lee House, 75, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Sunday, December 20, 2020 following an extended illness.
The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. House was born November 12, 1945 in Saltillo, MS, the son of the late George Washington and Bula Mae Brown House. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was employed in the local manufacturing industry before retiring.
A Christian, Mr. House lived a life of great faith and his love for the Lord was apparent in all he did and to all who knew him.
Blessed with a loving family, Mr. House is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Walker House, one daughter, Daphne House of Knoxville, TN, two sons, Quentin House (Melena) of Pontotoc and Michael House (Frankie) of New Albany, a sister, Joyce Brown and a brother, Johnny Brown, both of Guntown.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, George House.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the House family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Ruby Martin
Ecru
Ms. Ruby Faye Poynor Martin, age 67, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 while at her daughter's residence in Ecru. She was born July 17, 1953 in Tunica County. Her mother was Mary Alice Poynor. She was a seamstress employed by Rosato until it closed and then manager of real estate properties in Lee County for many years. Ruby's hobbies included fishing and spending time with her children and grandchildren who lovingly called her Mawmaw.
A celebration of life service will be held today, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial followed in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Ruby is survived by her children, Bubba Moore (Jennifer) of Water Valley, Lynn Logan of Pontotoc, and Cindy Paige-Bynum (David) of Ecru; 1 sister, Susie Hall of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren, Korey Smith, Zack Moore, Joshua Smith, Antonio Paige, Addison Bynum, Charlie Bynum, Danielle Strawbridge; 2 great grandchildren, James Michael Smith and Jupiter Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Odis Elliott and Melvin Elliott, and grandson, Kyle Moore who died August 14, 2020.
Pallbearers will be Gary Waldo, Jr., Dale Paige, Robert Mulligan, Luis Beltran, Spinner Gutierrez, Eddie Strawbridge, and Chris Burleson.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 607C West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 or the Epilepsy Foundation, 5 Old River Place, #105, Jackson, MS 39202. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Michale Slaughter
Pontotoc
Michael Lee Slaughter, 53, passed away December 25, 2020 at home in Pontotoc. Michael joined the Navy in 1984, right out of high school, as a sonar technician, later became a Navy Seal as a part of Seal Team 6. After his service in the military he resided in Jonesboro, AR where he married Donna and had two daughters, and worked as an electrician.
Survivors include his mother, Merle Plunkett (Larry); his siblings, Ann Margaret Compton, Lisa McKlemurry (Carl), Jerry Gean (Teresa), Terry Gean (Teresa), Ricky Gean (Donna), Cynthia Gross (Robert), Lisa Greene, Melissa Blake (Jamie), Jonathan Slaughter, Lawrence Slaughter, and Keith Plunkett; daughters, Destiny and Carissa Slaughter; and his four grandsons, Rylan Jennings (8), Ja'Kobe Williams (7), Ja'Marcus Williams (6), and Ja'Corrian Williams (5).
He is preceded in death by Dad, L.C. Slaughter; and his grandparents, Mike and Mary Waldo Crawford.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2PM at Harvest Time Church of God, 289 W. 8th St. Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. David Hall officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers: Connor Stacks, Cooper Stacks, Dalton Suddieth, John Allen Ray, Nicholas Tucker, Lawrence Slaughter, Jonathan Slaughter, and Cayden Slaughter.
