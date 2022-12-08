Obits for dec 7
Annette Herndon
Pontotoc
Helen Annette Herndon, 80, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was born in Randolph, MS on March 5, 1942. She attended Randolph High School and married Joe Herndon on February 16, 1957. Annette was a Baptist pastor's wife and followed Joe through ministries in Mississippi and Colorado. She worked diligently in all teaching missions, Sunday school, vacation bible school, going on mission trips, and playing piano when needed. Her final service was teaching Sunday school at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Annette's greatest joy came from family, raising her 3 boys, and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren born. She was loved by many and greatly cherished by her family.
Annette is survived by her 2 sons, Steve Herndon, Stephenville, TX and Greg Herndon (Beverly), Pontotoc, MS; daughter-in-law, Karen Herndon, Tupelo, MS; 4 grandsons, Joshua Herndon (Megan), Tupelo, MS, Evan Herndon, Pontotoc, MS, Chad Herndon(Casey), New Orleans, LA, and Heath Elliott(Lindsey), San Angelo, TX; 1 granddaughter, Heather Johnson(Trey), Weatherford, TX; 3 great-grandsons; and 7 great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Herndon; her son, Tim Herndon; her parents, Lamar and Ernie Mae Lindsey; and her sister, Carolyn Barefield.
Funeral services were Tuesday, December 6, at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Barefield and Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Josh, Evan, and Chad Herndon, Heath Elliott, Kevin Barefield, and Bro. Jason Watts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, in memory of Annette Herndon, 716 Airport Rd, Fulton, MS 38843.
Terry Moore
Pontotoc
Pete Terry Moore, 79, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. He was born May 14, 1943. He was a graduate of Randolph High School and married the love of his life, Faye, and they enjoyed 58 years together. Terry enjoyed working a number of years for Caterpillar (Taylor Machinery) and John Deere (Barton Equipment) selling heavy equipment. He also enjoyed cooking for and feeding the county supervisors and many logging companies over the years, time spent with family and friends, and stories from something that happened through the years.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Scott Moore (Janie) of Pontotoc; daughter, Staci Rushing (Derik) of Mooreville; brothers, Nicky Moore (B.J.) and Mike Moore (Patricia) all of Pontotoc; stepmom, Patsy Moore of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Tyler Moore (Regan) of Pontotoc, Deven Moore of Houlka, Eli and Emily Rushing of Mooreville, and Drew Cunningham of Pontotoc; his great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Holloway Moore; his parents, Pete and Willie B. Moore; and his sister, Jane Moore Pickett.
Pallbearers will be Tyler, Deven, Paul, and Matthew Moore, Eli Rushing, Drew Cunningham, Chuck McLarty, and Grant Jones.
