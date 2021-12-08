Richard Crook
Springdale, Arkansas
Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death, by his mother, Joyce Wood Crook and his longtime friend, Ike Brown.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lorrie Childers Crook, two children, Anna-Blair Blakney and her husband ,SSG Anthony Blakney of Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew Crook of Batesville, AR, 2 sisters, Billie Jo Wilburn and Debbie Craig (Otis), 2 brothers, Jerry Crook (Joyce) and Ernie Crook; 4 grandchildren, who were his world; Liza, Laylynn, Connor and Langley Blakney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, including his close cousin, Jody Wood, who was more like a brother to him and his in-laws John and Betty Childers. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his granddaughter, Landry Jan Blakney, named after her Papa.
He worked 45 years in the transportation industry beginning his career in Tupelo, MS with UPS. He and his family made lifelong friendships in Ridgeland, MS and Pontotoc, MS where he held positions with KLLM Transport and Ashley Furniture before relocating to Northwest Arkansas where he worked for 20 years at Willis Shaw/MCT in Elm Springs as the VP of Safety and Recruiting.
There will be a gathering for his local friends and a celebration of life for his family and close friends in Mississippi; both to be held at a later date. Richard requested no formal service be held.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Browning
Urea Wise
Pontotoc
Lottie Urea Robbins Wise, Age 101of Pontotoc County Mississippi, slipped quietly away from her earthly tabernacle and took her heavenly flight on December 4, 2021. She was surrounded by the love of her large family and many friends and neighbors.
Urea was a faithful member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church , Farmers' Wife, Homemaker, and a wonderful example to all her many offspring. She loved church, traveling, singing, flowers and gardening and hosting visiting family and guests to her home.
Urea was born in Union County in the Pinedale Community to the late Lee and Susie Robbins. She was a graduate of Pinedale High School.
Urea was preceded in death by her parents Lee Walter Robbins and Susan Elnora Taylor Robbins, Husband: Stanley Wise, Sr. Son-in-Love: Travis Coker, Granddaughter-in-love: Lisa Barnes Parrish, Sisters: Lucille Shaw, Clora Busby, Lorene Reynolds, Ada Sneed, Brothers: Alford, Columbus, Kinard, and Jimmy Robbins. Other Special Loved Ones: Durley and Reba Sneed
Survivors include, Children: Glynda Coker, Peggy Hall (James), Melba Beaman (Bob), Stanley Wise, Jr., Jimmy Wise (Regina), Phillip Wise (Deanna), Grandsons: Donald Parrish, Jeff Parrish (Darlene), Lee Parrish (Cindy), Michael Hall (Valarie), Robby Beaman (Brandy), Stan Wise, III (Renee), John Wise (Madeyln), Adam Wise. Granddaughers: Beth Hall Geoghegan (Hal), Stephanie Beaman Dyer (Steve), Katherine Wise Schrock (Simeon), Allison Wise (Christian), Melissa Wise (James), Audrey Prince (Steven). She is also survived by 25 Great Grand Children and 16 Great Great Grand Children, Special Nephew: Willie Froyd Sneed (Sue), Special Caregivers: Marie Sansing, Brenda Towery, and the wonderful staff of Home Care Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, December 7 at Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Her Grandsons served as Pallbearers. Interment was at Shady Grove Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers can be made to the charity of your choice, Bethany Primitive Baptist Church or Shady Grove Community Cemetery Fund in care of Glynda Wise Coker 357 Shady Grove Rd. Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Has pic
Jay Crouch Jr.
Pontotoc
Jay Peay Crouch, Jr age 86 died Wednesday Dec 1, 2021 at his home. Born in Nashville, TN (on the same day as Donald Duck as he liked to say) to Jay Peay Sr. and Leonora Crouch. He graduated from Peabody Demonstration School and then graduated from UT School of Pharmacy in Memphis. While living there he met and married Mabel Vaughn and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July. Jay worked for Walgreens as a registered Pharmacist for 43 years, serving stores in TN, MS and LA. He enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and became a Master Gardener in 1998. He enjoyed his own garden and helping others with theirs through volunteering for a time with the MS State Extention Horticultural hotline in the Verona Office. A believer and follower of Jesus Christ, he was of the Baptist faith and served as a deacon since 1970 in churches wherever they lived. Upon retirement they moved to Pontotoc, joined West Heights Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship there. Jay is preceded in death by a sister Geraldine C. Holmes and survived by a brother Walter (Ruth) of Nashville. He is survived by his children Chris (Christine) of Bigelow, AR and Cynthia C. Phillips (Jim) of Greenwood, MS. Three grandsons had the joy of calling him PopPop, Stephen Phillips (Amanda) of Nashville TN, Jonathan Phillips (Olivia) of Clinton, MS, and Kevin Phillips of Jacksonville, FL. Great grandchildren Jackson and Georgia Phillips of Clinton, MS.
Services were Monday Dec 6 at West Heights Baptist Church. Bro David Hamilton officiated assisted by Dr. Jim Phillips. The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Montgomery, NMMC Hospice team, Becky Baker, Nancy Webb, Peggy Smith and Martha Hancock for their care and support through the years. Memorials may be made to West Heights Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Mary Morgan
Pontotoc
Mary Frances Morgan, 85, passed away December 3, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born June 3, 1936 to Homer G. and Essie Hester Hinton in Pontotoc, MS along with 4 brothers and 1 sister. She married David Morgan on December 25, 1952 and they shared 60 years together before his passing. She was a factory worker for 10 years, babysat children in her home for many years, worked at YMCA Hernando for 3 years, and worked 8 years at Ecru Christian Academy. She also enjoyed camping and yardwork.
She is survived by her grandson, Morgan Brown and her great-granddaughter, Tenley Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Morgan; her daughter, Melissa Britt; her parents; and all of her siblings.
Visitation was Sunday, December 5, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Terry Whitlock
Okolona
Terry Whitlock, 63, passed away December 1, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi - Oxford, MS. Terry Lee worked in the furniture industry over 40 years. He always enjoyed yardwork, working in the garden, and loved all animals. Terry Lee was an avid Ole Miss fan.
Terry Lee is survived by Rita Whitlock; his children, Tiffany Bean (Jim), Toby Whitlock (Terri), Kyle Fallin (Sarah), Eden Caballero (Alan), Destiny Wade (Jay), and Bailey Whitlock; 11 grandchildren, Jered and Sydney Bean, Reid Whitlock, Ana and Whit Fallin, Kylie, Khloe, Kaleb, and Kanon Caballero, and Brennley and Maverick Wade; and his two brothers, Gary Whitlock and Wade Whitlock.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sid Whitlock; his mother, Mary Cruse; and his daughters, Emilee and Erin Whitlock.
Services were Saturday, December 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Bryan and Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. Burial was in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Veteran
Buron Bost
Pontotoc
Buron Wilson Bost (92), passed away on December 2 surrounded by his many children and grandchildren. A man of extremes, Wilson could be stern one day and laugh at his own jokes until he cried the next. Wilson was a true American success story though you could never tell by the way he lived. Tall, slim, wise, and stoic, he was a man of few words yet always commanded respect when he added the rare remark. Wilson was a Korean War vet and retired from the E&J railroad in Gary, Indiana. Wilson will be greatly missed by his children and countless grandchildren.
Survivors include his 6 children, Sheree Snipes (Randy), Ronnie Bost (Lisa), Sheila Broadway, Tommy Bost (Annie), Cathy Bost-Angle, and Perry Bost (Kristie) all of Mississippi; 19 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Rose Henely Bost; daughter, Sandra Lee Bost Garibaldi; his parents, Ebra Whitson and Mossie Grace Bost; his brother, Perry Lavan Bost; and his sister, Linda Grace Bost.
Graveside services were Saturday, December 4, at Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
His grandsons served as pallbearers.
Jerry Britt
Pontotoc
Jerry Wayne Britt, 78, passed away November 30, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Jerry graduated Randolph High School in 1961, after enjoying his senior trip to Las Vegas in a Randolph school bus. He never turned down a rook game. Jerry enjoyed coon hunting with his favorite black and tan hound, Rusty. He liked to "break in" any new hunter he could talk into going, and they usually didn't make it to a second hunt. Another passion was quail hunting, and he loved to see the covey rise. Daddy will be missed.
A visitation was held Thursday, December 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Jerry is survived by his children, Edie Washington (husband, Greg and daughters, Whitney and Haley), Dianna Byrd (husband, Mike, and daughters, Taylor and Alex), Jeff Britt (wife, Sabine and daughters, Manon, Romane, and Margaux), Joey Britt (wife, Tracy and children, Jordan, Hannah, Emma, and Jacob), and Jake Britt (wife, Laurie and children, Morgan, Savannah, Jackson, and Addie Mae). He was known as Pa Britt to all of his grandchildren and three beautiful great-grandsons, John, Jude, and Sefton.
William Riddle
Bartlett, Tennessee
William Reese "Pete" Riddle, 87, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home in Bartlett, TN. Pete retired from Ivers and Pond Piano Company in Memphis, TN and he was a member of Fountain of Truth in Bartlett, TN.
Pete is survived by his brother, Ernest Riddle; his nephews, Mark Riddle and Jody Riddle; his nieces, Janet Riddle Washington and Lori Riddle Jones; and his caregiver, Barbara Knight.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Riddle and Estelle Grant Riddle; wife, Doris Knight Riddle; son, Gerald Wayne Sanders; and daughter-in-law, Susan Sanders; grandson, Jerry Sanders; and his brothers, T.L. Riddle and Jim Riddle.
Funeral Services were Saturday, December 4, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jody Riddle officiating. Burial with graveside services were Monday, December 6, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, in Bartlett, Tennessee with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ben Riddle, D.J. Washington, Cody Riddle, Jesse Washington, and Gibbs Jones.
Delores Bailey
California
Delores Ann “Sally” Henry Bailey was one of five children. Born on August 29, 1945 to Columbus Royal Henry and Murble Lorene Beasley Henry in Keiser Arkansas. She was a long time resident of Toccopola, moving recently to California because of health. She went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2021.
She had many passions in life including fishing and singing, but loved her family the most.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Winford Glenn Henry and one half brother, Leon Henry as well as one sister, Jackie Loretta Rodgers.
She is survived by a sister, Ira Nell Henry Loftis and a brother Royal Lee Henry as well as two daughters, Sherrie Are and Shannon Starkey and a son, Randy Jones.
She had seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial for her will be held at Springdale Free Weill Baptist Church, 1429 Ms. 334, Oxford, December 11, 1 p.m.