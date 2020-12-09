McBride logo
Dan Dye
Corinth
Randle Kyle (Dan) Dye departed this life to guard the streets of Heaven on December 05, 2020. Born to Claudis and Rubie Cruse Dye April 05, 1948, he grew up in Olive Branch and Pontotoc. Upon graduation from Pontotoc High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as an air commando in Thailand and Vietnam. He later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and served as a combat infantry sniper until he was medically discharged in 1976 with the rank of Sergeant. Awarded the Leatherneck High Rifle at Parris Island, Dan consistently qualified expert with rifle and pistol and was a member of the USMC competition shooting team. His numerous decorations included the Air Force Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (with four stars), Purple Heart (two awards), and Silver Star.
Dan obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Delta State University, and worked in law enforcement at local, state and federal levels. He was an extra class amateur radio operator (KA5DAN), a musician, a fly fisherman, and a computer programmer/technician. A lover of all animals, he was especially fond of dogs, and had many canine companions over the years. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League and the Disabled Veterans of America.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, of Corinth; a step-daughter he loved like his own, Tara Maftei of Blue Mountain; a step-son, Matthew McLellan of Jackson; a sister, June Dye (Lynne) of Nashville; a niece, Nory Cushing-Dye; and a nephew, Scott Moody. He also leaves his fur-kids Callie, Winchester, Bitty Kitty, and Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anita.
Per Dan's request, there will be no funeral service, but friends may visit McBride Funeral Home in Ripley December 9, 4:00-7:00 pm. Honorary pallbearers are ham radio operators and Marines, past, present and future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or favorite veterans' organization.
Mary Jewel Hitchcock
Pontotoc
Mary Jewel Winter Hitchcock was born on June 27, 1940 in Pontotoc, MS to Mack and Mamie Winter in Pontotoc County, MS. She went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020.
She was a Christian and a wonderful mother to four children, of whom she was very proud. She was married to Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr. on October 2, 1959 in Rienzi, MS. She became a widow at a young age and worked hard to raise her children alone.
She was employed at Brookwood Furniture Mfg. in Pontotoc for over 20 years, and then worked at JB's and Amoco for another 20 years. She made many dear friends during those times that she always remembered fondly. She loved gardening and she loved people and animals. She leaves behind a beloved pet, Sugar Baby (Shugg).
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kitchens Tutor, and two sons Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens (Vicky); grandchildren Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens, Karley Zachary (Adam), Lance Carter (Brooke), Breanna Kitchens, Craig Kitchens (Haley), Tristan Kitchens, Kelli Hollings (Nathan), Jameson Stewart-Kennedy and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; great-grandchildren Caleb Kitchens, Liam Zachary, Kennedy and Kase Carter, and Kowen Kitchens.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Mamie Corder Winter, husband Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr., son Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, and granddaughter Hannah Burt, as well as siblings Everett Clyde Winter, Will Winter, Bud Winter, Lorell Winter, and Maxine McKnight.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Graveside services will be at Williams Cemetery in Gershorm, MS, after the funeral. All family and friends are welcome to attend both services. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for your safety. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Has pic
Linda Sewell
Pontotoc
Linda Delores Sewell, 74, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, after a brief struggle with bile duct cancer. Linda was born in Chickasaw County, MS on January 7, 1946. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1964 and lived in Pontotoc County for most of her life. Linda worked in the furniture industry and enjoyed traveling and fellowship with her family and friends. She attended Victory Baptist Church for many years and presently attended Greatest Mission Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe Sewell; daughter, Wendy Jones (Michael) of Murfreesboro, TN; son, John Sewell (Kylie) of Trussville, AL; five grandsons, Owen Jones, Luke Jones, Drew Jones, Pryce Sewell, Peyton Sewell; granddaughter, Paige Sewell; six sisters; Wilma Sartin, Joanne Osborne, Marie Jones, Lela Delaney, Katie Walton, and Margie Walls; two brothers, Billy Walton and David Walton; special niece, Brenda Foster; and many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, D.C. Walton and Thomas Walton; sister, Gerry Broadway; and her parents, Drew and Artie Walton.
Services were Monday, December 7, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Bro. Steve Parrish delivered the message and Bro. Neal Perry read the obituary. Burial was in Victory Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ty Walls, Trip Walton, Jeremy Delaney, Scott Foster, John Sewell and Michael Jones.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund.
Freddie Lee White Sr.
Pontotoc
Freddie Lee White, Sr., 88, passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services were Sunday, December 6, at Turnpike Cemetery.
Nell Quarles
Cordova, Tennessee
Nell Quarles, 87, Cordova, Tennessee passed away December 2, 2020. She was born to the late Linder and Clara Morgan on May 5, 1933 in Bruce, Mississippi. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lindsey Chrestman and 8 siblings.
Nell is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene Quarles; her daughters, Pam Chrestman, Pat Poindexter (Roger); and her grandchildren, Morgan and Ryan Poindexter.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, December 8 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Dorothy Lowry
Pontotoc
Dorothy Lowrey , 86, passed away on November 29, 2020, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home .
Annie Mae McNeely
Myrtle
Annie May McNeeley, 80, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Betty Culpepper
Pontotoc
Betty Carolyn Culpepper, 68, passed away November 30, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of Algoma High School, a member of Midway Baptist Church, and retired from Rex Ashley and Company after 30 years. She loved her family with all her heart.
She is survived by her favorite daughter, Carey Cossey (Brad); her two sons, Craig Burger and Jason Burger; four grandchildren, Ariel Burger Ray (Jon), Alyssa Burger, Logan Burger, and Mac Cossey.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, James Culpepper; mom, Marie Warren; sister, Suzy Culpepper; and brother, David Culpepper.
Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Culpepper, Allen Brown, Logan Burger, Mac Cossey, James Silver, and Tommy Aydha.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 12, 1 p.m. until service time.
