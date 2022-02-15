Amy Lou McGloflin
Pontotoc
Amy Lou McGloflin, 82, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 19, 1929. Services were Tuesday, February 15, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Glenn Kennedy
Pontotoc
Glen Lamar Kennedy, 87, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born June 25, 1934. Services were Monday, February 14, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Has pic, veteran
Brint Passmore
Saltillo
Mr. Brinton Searle Passmore, 81, born February 15, 1940 in Bronxville, N.Y., died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie, MS following an extended illness. He was a non practicing Methodist who loved his transplanted southern living from his New York upbringing. He was a retiree of FMC, Tupelo of 25 years from its inception in 1974. His previous employment was with R.R. Donelly & Sons in Chicago, where he met his wife Joyce Anderson Passmore, and resulted in his move to Mississippi in 1972. He was patriotic and loved his country, serving in the U.S. Air Force from February, 1960 to February, 1964. His proudest achievement was his motorcycle travels, having the privilege of riding in all fifty states as well as the Canadian Provinces. He was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. In retirement his greatest joys were with his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life service with military honors was held Thursday, February 17, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo, with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Ada Joyce Passmore of Saltillo; three sons, Col. Kelly Sean Passmore, US Air Force, Ret'd (Lori) of New Orleans, LA, Richard Brinton Passmore (Leah) of Grant, AL, and Jason Eric Passmore (Danielle) of Guntown; one daughter, Pamela Jean Fudge (Doug) of Anaheim, CA; his brother, Robert Eugene Passmore of Coral Gables, FL; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Brinton Passmore who died in 1958 and mother, Suzanne Jeanne Passmore who died in 1968.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who could not attend the service may view the service anytime by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Ruby Jean Burns
Verona
Ruby Jean Burns, 84, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022, in Philadelphia, MS. She was born in Pontotoc, MS on March 23, 1938, to Baxtor "Tom" McGregor and Lillie Mae Black McGregor. She married the love of her life, Billy Wayne Burns on February 23, 1938 and raised two loving sons, Billy Lane Burns and Terry Michael Burns.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Burns (Beth) of Carthage, MS and Terry Burns of Brandon, MS; granddaughter, Brittany Burns; brother, Rodger Dale McGregor(Betty); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Mae McGregor; and her husband, Billy Wayne Burns.
Services were Friday, February 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Hunter West, Dennis Luther, Phil Stubblefield, Jerry Tapley, and Clay McGregor.