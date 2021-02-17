George Garner
Pontotoc
George Wayne Garner, 62, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Oxford Health and Rehab. He loved people, but mostly loved his wife Jan. He loved his God and was very faithful in trying to please his Heavenly Father till the very end of his life. George was so loving, tender hearted and he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He will be missed by so many. He really enjoyed his fellowship with the ones that he met with every Sunday morning and always had an encouraged message each Sunday, which will be missed by so many.
George leaves behind his precious wife of 39 years, Jan of Randolph; Brothers-John of Ecru; David (Laura) of Arkansas; brother-in-law-Johnny Oliver of Braselton, GA; special "adopted" son Bradley (Elizabeth) Harbur of CA. Special "adopted" daughter-Ariana Fallin of Pontotoc. Adopted grandsons-Corbin and Aaron Harbur of CA and two grandsons due in May (which he was looking forward to). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Rojar and Earlene; brother-Dlon; sister-Karen; sisters-in-law-Cheri Oliver and Tami Garner.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 12 noon at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Officiating will be Rob Eberhardt. Special Memories presented by Danny Allen and Leo Mask. Special music by Jock Adams. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Weatherly
Brentwood, Tennessee
James Dexter "Jim" Weatherly of Brentwood, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021. He was 77.
Born March 17, 1943, in Pontotoc to Ira Burdell "Ike" Weatherly and Edith Roberson Weatherly, Jim had a hall of fame music career after being an All-Southeastern Conference and All-America (honorable mention) quarterback at Ole Miss. At Pontotoc High School he was a multi-sport athlete and All-Little Ten Conference quarterback.
Weatherly was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.
He became a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in 2014 and that same year was presented the Mississippi Governor's Award for Excellence in Music.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Brighton, and son Zack.
Weatherly is also survived by his sisters Sherrie Winter (Ronnie) and Elise Black (Scott), and brother Shan Weatherly (Kevin Ann); nieces and nephews Jennifer Wardlaw (Brad), Ron Winter (Emily), Scott Black III, Catherine Hicks (Chris), Brandon Weatherly (Lyssa), and Hannah Kimbrough (Matthew); his mother-in-law Mona Leake, sister-in-law Sherry Donald (Dale); Jim was uncle to Ashley Smith and Blake Donald.
Donations in Jim Weatherly's honor may be made to the following:
*** Jim Weatherly Endowment
The University of Mississippi
℅ UM Foundation
406 University Ave.
Oxford, MS 38655
*** St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis
*** Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
*** Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI)
Lera Dillard
Ecru
Lera Taylor Dillard, 68, passed away February 7, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a Christian, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved reading her Bible every morning, spending as much time as possible with her family and her dog, Gia. She never met a stranger, if you knew her you couldn't help but love her. She was a factory worker for many years and spent the remaining years as a homemaker. A special thanks to Cedar's Health Care for taking good care of our mom during her stay, she loved you all. Also, a special thank you to Tupelo ICU for all that you did for her and the family during this heartbreaking time.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Davis (Curtis); her three sons, Jimmy Dillard (Becky), Billy Dillard (Angel), and Melvin Dillard (Sebastian Moreno); eight grandchildren, Marandin Maldonado (Ruben), Adam Dillard (Cathryn), Cody Dillard (Breanna), Carmen Davis, Madison Dillard, Emeri Dillard, Kallie Harrison, and Weston Carwyle; eight great grandchildren, Malandyn Maldonado, Trystan Lopez, Zaidyn Lopez, Maria Maldonado, Kaydence Dillard, Kinsley Dillard, Miles Dillard, and Eli Dillard; two sisters, Bobby Weldon and Jo Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Tex Dillard; father, Troy Hugh Taylor; mother, Minnie Taylor; sister, Margret Helen Taylor; and several aunts and uncles.
Service were Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial was in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Adam Dillard, Cody Dillard, Shane Dillard, Jeff Stewart, Chris Stewart, and Sebastian Moreno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Terry Dillard, Ruben Maldonado, Britt Leslie, and Curtis Finney.
Ronnie Grice
Baldwyn
Ronnie Wendall (Coon) Grice 59, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born March 17, 1961 in Lee County unto the late Tommie Lee and Virginia Barnett Grice. He was a member of Mt. Nebo C. M. E. Church. He was a member of the Steward board, Trustee, and served as president of the Men's Choir Ministry.
He graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1980 where his athletic ability afforded him a scholarship to Itawamba Community College. He was a member of the football team and earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He was also a member of the masonic Lodge H. B. 210.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Grice.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Friar Grice; son, Wendall Grice; daughter, Kaitlynn Grice; siblings, Anita (Herbert) Partlow, Randall Grice, Janice (Rev. Dwight) Mobley, Allison (Robert) King, Talvin (Barbara) Grice and Robyn (Sahara) Grice; mother and father-in-law, Annie and Willie Wright Friar, sisters-in-laws, Jennifer and Delana Friar; brother-in-law, Eric (Ebony) Friar; Goddaughter, Alexis Barnett; a host aunts, uncles ,nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Service were Saturday, February 13, at the Crossroad Arena in Corinth. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com
Dorothy Waldo
Pontotoc
Dorothy Kay Waldo, 65, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services were Sunday, February 14, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial followed at Hatley Cemetery.
Gertrude Ball
Ecru
Mrs. Gertrude Roberson Ball, 91, affectionately known as "Big Mama," was born to Reginald and Fannie Cobb Roberson in Pontotoc County, MS on July 7, 1929. She attended school in Pontotoc County. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Cherry Creek Baptist Church and presently was a member of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
She was married to Wilbert Ball, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1992. Together they were blessed with ten children. She was a homemaker for many years and later went to work at Pontotoc Cleaners, Keystone Metal Moulding, and retired from Miss. Eaton Inc.
She was a big supporter of the Pontotoc High School Warrior Basketball team. She enjoyed cooking, caring for her flowers, visiting nursing homes and helping others. She also loved her hats and clothes and enjoyed dressing up. She lived through five generations.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, three sons; James Ball, Alvis Ball (Sandra) and David Ball (Jeannie) all of Pontotoc, five daughters; Shirley Walker of Verona, MS, Dorothy Garrett, Barbara O'Neal, Carrie Williamson (Troy) and Stephanie Ball all of Pontotoc, MS, one granddaughter was raised in the home; Skylar Ball. Nineteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and a host of great great grandchildren, one daughter-in-law; Mary Ball, two brothers; James Roberson of Chicago, IL and Tommy Roberson of Pontotoc, MS, four sisters; Fannie Jones (Dorl) and Jettie Shell of Verona, MS, Doris Burgess of Pontotoc, MS and Mary Wilson of Chicago, IL, three sisters-in-law; Wilma Mason and Geneva Sanders of Racine, WI and Beatrice Ball of Memphis, TN and her best friend; Dorothy Dandridge.
She is also preceded in death by two children; Rachel Kimmons and Terry Ball, one sister; Pearl Lindsey and three brothers; Oliver Roberson, John P. Roberson and Willie Frank Robertson.
Serenity-Autry Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.