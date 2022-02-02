Has pic
Will Warren
Baldwyn
Will Warren 78 passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He was born May 14, 1943 in Prentiss county unto the late Will Warren Sr. and Annie Mae Shinault Warren.
He was a very member of Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown, MS. He retired from Delta Mfg in Tupelo, MS. Will enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, gardener, during electrical works and going to Flea markets. He also enjoyed going to the Bearcats games.
Will was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters and two brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Willie Jean Warren; three sons, Delemas Warren, Serigo Warren (Leah) and Thort Warren ; one daughter, Ayesha Crump; one step daughter, Twasla Gates (Dennis) and one step-son, Dan Dan Scales. four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were Saturday, January 29, at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
James Highlander
Pontotoc
James D. Highlander, 67, went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2022. He was born on January 2, 1955, in Rushville, IN to James and Norma Highlander. He lived in Indiana until moving to the Pontotoc area in 1987. He married Beth Ann Stout on September 4, 1987. Jimmy worked in the shipping department of several factories in the Pontotoc area until retiring in 2005, for health reasons. He was an avid fan of Nascar, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife; children, Sherry Allen of Mooreville, MS, Sam Highlander (Diane) of Pontotoc, MS. and Misty Owen (Taffi) of Pontotoc, MS; sisters, Debbie Bane (Rusty) of Pontotoc, MS and Glenna Butcher of Rushville, IN; grandchildren, Kodi Carroll, Tori Owen, Heidi Bland, Donivon Owen, Taylor Mask, Kirstin Highlander, TJ Mask, Jaxon Highlander, Rodney Alexander, and Ella Highlander.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his baby sister, Kimberly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2-5PM at the American Legion in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Roy Crouch
Pontotoc
Roy Elbert "Bill" Crouch, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1926 to Earnest Albert and Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson Crouch. Bill was a retired factory worker and a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his friends, gardening, taking care of his yard and cattle farming.
Services were Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Crouch III, Rev. Brandon Murphree and Rev. Ben Murphree officiating; burial followed in the Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his five daughters, Susan Murphree (Tim), Wonda Litton (David), Ronda Crouch (Ken), Lisa Crouch and Lynn Graham (Terry); two sons, Tim Crouch (Julie) and John Crouch (Lisa); one sister, Audrey Arnoult; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobbie Virginia Rich Crouch; three sisters, Angie May, Wilma Wood and Earline Farmer; five brothers, Arlis Crouch, James Crouch, Arthur Crouch, Wilson Crouch and Will Ed Crouch; and two sons, Roy E. Crouch, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Crouch.
Pallbearers were Chad Crouch, Nathan Crouch, Robert Crouch, Weston Crouch, Hart Jumper, Caleb Grisham, Lethan Walker and Leyton Walker. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jimmy Dale Weeden.
Memorials may be sent to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to BEAMS Bible Ministry in Gulfport, MS.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.