Robert Henry Daniel
Red Hill
Robert Henry "MoHawk" Daniel, passed away on January 19, 2021, at his home. He was born to the parents of the late John F. and Angie B. Daniel on June 16, 1945, in Tupelo, MS. Robert graduated from Belden High School in Belden, MS. He was a retired employee of Daybrite Lighting in Tupelo, MS, where he worked for 22 years without missing a day. Robert was very proficient in Mathematics. Robert accepted Christ at an early age and was an active and faithful member of the Red Hill M.B. Church in Blue Springs, MS, where he was on the Deacon Board. Robert had a love for young people and assisted several in making sure they made it to church. Robert "MoHawk" had a passion for farming, hunting, and raising and riding horses. Robert also loved his tractors so much that you would find him riding them up and down the road. During the summer months, he would spend most of the day in the fields plowing and tending to the gardens after he had worked all night. In the winter months, you could find him, his brothers, and friends gathered around preparing pigs to be slaughtered.
Robert was preceded in death by both his parents, John and Angie Daniel; brother, Hugh Thomas Daniel; and two sisters Elizabeth Daniel and Sheila Cobb.
He leaves to cherish the memories of his life: his daughters, Angela Daniel of Sandy Springs, GA, and Doris Galloway of Monroe, GA; three grandchildren, Brittni Young (Keith) of Okolona, MS, and Me'Chellia and Ma'Chael (Twins) Daniel of Monroe, GA; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Avern Fondren (Leon) of Racine, WI, Annie Dykes and Gloria Collins of Tupelo, MS, and Cornell Gillespie of Federal Way, WA; two brothers, James Daniel (Joyce) of Racine, WI, and Lennell Daniel of Milwaukee, WI; one aunt, Annie C. Daniel of Blue Springs, MS; one nephew of whom he loved for helping him daily, Khary Dykes; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Robert also had a special love and relationship with JaMarcus Thomas, whom he called his son, and Madison, whom he called his granddaughter.
Services were Friday, January 29, at Red Hill Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Thomas Mooneyham
Pontotoc
Thomas Merrill Mooneyham passed away, on January 20, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born April 24, 1934. Tommy was cared for by former coworkers and new friends, at the Pontotoc Hospital Extended Care Unit, when he went home to be with the Lord. He was a lifelong member of Gershorm Baptist Church. He served in The United States Air Force, was a farmer and retired from Pontotoc Hospital. After retirement, Tommy owned and operated a small engine shop where he enjoyed working on equipment for friends and family. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman.
Tommy is survived by his son Rodney Mooneyhan (Ann) of Pontotoc and his daughter Ronda Watson(Bobby) of Dandridge, TN; Grandchildren Tiffany Nunnelee (Eric), Adam Watson (Lauren), and Rob Watson (Chelsea); Two great grandsons Caleb and Corbin Nunnelee; Brothers Jimmy Mooneyhan (Jean)and Larry Mooneyhan (Janie); sisters Betty Jenkins (Herbert), Brenda Seale (Riley), and Linda Bond.
Preceded in death by his parents Willie Beckham Mooneyham and John Edgar Mooneyham, stepmother Lois Mooneyham and sister Perla Ferguson.
Graveside Services were Friday, January 22, at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to Gershorm Baptist Church, Houlka, MS.
Karen Garner
Randolph
Norma Karen Garner, 57, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home. She was owner of K and R Grocery for 12 years and worked with her brother, in construction, for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. She also loved to cook and put a smile on everyone's face.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Ariana Fallin; companion and special friend, Ray McCarver; brothers, George Garner(Jan), John Garner, and David Garner(Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Rojar Garner; mother, Earlene Garner; and brother, Dlon Garner.
Services were Sunday, January 31 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in the Garner Family Cemetery.
Andrew Vancil
Pontotoc
On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Andrew Merle Vancil, resident of Pontotoc, was called to his heavenly home to join God's angel band. He was 76 years old and died following an extended illness at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
A gathering of family and friends was held Friday, January 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Vancil was born March 22, 1944 in Pontotoc, the son of the late Andrew and Irene Weeden Vancil. He received his education in the Pontotoc County Public School System and was a dedicated and valued welder for Keeler Iron Works since its infancy as a company.
Mr. Vancil was an extremely skilled and respected musician, having played with Country Music legends such as Little Jimmy Dickens, Jerry Lee Lewis and many, many more. He will be remembered an a God fearing, loving and abundantly generous man who helped anyone that crossed his walk of life.
Mr. Vancil leaves behind three children, Teresa Logan (Wayne), Andy Vancil (Melinda) and Andreia Mraz, eight grandchildren, Landon (Abigail), Hawkins, Savannah, Layne, Seth, Garriel, Taylor and Chris, two great grandchildren, Alexia and Rebecca, one brother, Kenneth (Kay) and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Vancil and a precious grandson, Jonathan Howell.
The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tom Webb, Jr.
Pontotoc
Tom Webb, Jr., 84, passed away January 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS with his caregiver, Gladys Holcomb "Big Ethel" by his side. Tom was known by so many simply as "Pop". Jerry and Donna Hester, owners of Pontotoc Auto Glass, showed true Christian loyalty and friendship to Tom. Thanks to both of them. If you ever went into Pontotoc Auto Glass, I am sure you met Pop. He had his own special chair and was always smoking a cigar. Pop was a true Oklahoma Sooners fan. There will be no local services. Tom will be cremated wearing one of his many O.U. sweatshirts with a cigar in his pocket. Go Sooners!
Survivors include his 5 daughters, Pamela, Terri, Lisa, Amy, and Tanya; son, Jon, all of Oklahoma; sister, Christine Glazier; and special friends, Jerry and Donna Hester, of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Thelma Webb; and his sister, Lorene.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Browning
Dickey Ross
Pontotoc
Dickey Ross, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 17, 1952 to Collins A. and Mary Elizabeth Dowdy Ross. Dickey was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was retired from Hanes Converting, where he was a truck driver. Dickey was a member of the MS Army National Guard. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting and spending time with his family.
Services were Friday, January 29, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. Josh Sparks officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Doris McKnight Ross; two daughters, Jennifer Horton (Stacey) and Dana Hitt (Jimmy); a son, Jason Ross (Leslie); two sisters, Patsy Nolley (Larry) and Melissa "Missy" Russell (Chris); a sister-in-law, Marilyn Ross; seven grandchildren, Collin Horton (Emily), Aaron Horton (Morgan), Alayna Hitt, Macy Hitt, Jala Ross, Lexie Ross and Brody Ross; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Ross.
Pallbearers were Keith Hill, Will Faust, Collin Horton, Aaron Horton, Brody Ross, Chris Russell and Alex Hill. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne McKnight, Loyd Ray McKnight, William McKnight, Larry Nolley, Laine Robbins and Freddie Heatherly.
Eula Coleman
Pontotoc
Eula Mae Coleman, 97, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born May 9, 1923 in Etta, MS to Haywood Robbins and Minnie Ann Willard Robbins. She retired from Shella Globe Manufacturing.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing Rook.
Funeral services were Thursday, January 28, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Collins officiating. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Coleman (Judy) of Pontotoc; three grandchildren: Mike Coleman (Dinnia), Jeff Coleman (Jennifer) and Lynn Collins (Jason), all of Pontotoc; a sister, Pat Ticer of Dallas, TX; ten great grandchildren: Chad Jones (Lollie), Nathaniel Coleman, Patrick Jones (Jasmine), Christian Coleman, Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Kallie Coleman, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Emma Collins and Olivia Collins; six great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Coleman; and a twin sister, Faye Howard.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Christian Coleman, Chad Jones, Dez Jones and Jordan Harris.
Faye Stafford Henderson
Pontotoc
Faye Stafford Henderson, age 83, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born March 15, 1937 to Ollivus Franklin Stafford and Ruth Dillard Stafford Tallant. Faye was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She worked in the furniture industry for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life. Faye enjoyed crafting, Gospel music and visiting the "Great Smokey Mountains", her last visit was the fall of 2018. Many feasted on her homemade biscuits, gravy and wild game she cooked.
A graveside service was held Thursday, January 28, at Campground Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two children, Jackie Henderson (Gayle) and Glenda Holbrooks (Ted), both of Pontotoc, MS; two grandsons, Dr. Trevor Hampton (Penny) and their children, Rosie, Mamie and Emmie, of Water Valley, MS and Jay Hampton and Dawson of Sherman, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, William J.W. Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bobby Taylor
Pontotoc
Bobby Michael "Buffalo" Taylor, 64, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born April 3, 1956. Services were Tuesday, February 2, at Eddington Cemetery.
Ronald Miller
Buckhorn
Ronald Noel Miller, 71, passed away January 31, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born on May 31, 1949 to Noel and Louise Miller, he was a humble and gentle soul who had a passion for music, he spent most of his time in his music room, working in his shop, and spending quality time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Kim Miller Trimble (Jason) and Amanda Miller Coggin (Dane); 1 brother, Bobby Miller; 5 grandchildren, Alisha Trimble Tucker (Kirkland), Lauren Brooke Trimble, Lake Trimble, Jackson Coggin, and Peyton Coggin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 45 years, Melinda O'Bannon Miller; and 1 sister, Gayle Simmons.
Services were Tuesday, February 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Beard officiating. Burial followed in Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jason Trimble, Dane Coggin, Lake Trimble, Mike Cowsert, Kirkland Tucker, and Michael O'Bannon.
Honorary pallbearer was Jackson Coggin.