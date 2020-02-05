Obits for Feb 5
Browning
Veteran
Rev. Charles Stubblefield
Ecru
Rev. Charles L. Stubblefield, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. He was born April 19, 1926 to DeWitt and Mattie Weaver Stubblefield. Charles was a graduate of Ingomar High School and later obtained a Master's of Divinity from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an active Baptist Minister for 60 years, serving as Pastor, Interim Pastor and Director of Missions during his service. Charles served on the Executive Committee of the MS Baptist Convention Board, the Lion's Club, PTA, Woodmen of the World, New Albany American Legion and the "Ecru Good Timers". He was also a WWII Navy Veteran, where he served on the USS San Diego as a radio operator. Charles enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading and calligraphy.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, February 1, at Ecru Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Lassett, Rev. Tom Sumrall and Rev. Terry Cutrer officiating, burial was in the Ecru Cemetery. The family entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Beverly Ann Stubblefield (Burt Kemp) of Ecru, Betty Jean Short (Billy) of Ingomar and Charlie R. Stubblefield (Lecia) of Ingomar; five grandchildren, John Short (Breck), Beth Norton (Sonny), Chad Stubblefield (Ashley), Cody Stubblefield (Emilee) and Collin Stubblefield (Alyssa); and eight great-grandchildren, Ryder Short, Kelby Short, Samuel Norton, Iva Grace Norton, Charles Case Stubblefield, Sadie Stubblefield, Ray Stubblefield and Lyla Stubblefield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Hall Stubblefield, three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers were Chad, Cody and Collin Stubblefield, Billy and John Short, Sonny Norton and Burt Kemp.
Memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
James E. Conley
Baldwyn
James E Conley 74 died Monday, January 27, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 7, 1945 in Alamo, TN unto the late Elias Conley and Rebecca Cates Conley. He was a member of New Lebanon M. B. Church and also attended Ruben-Chapel C.M.E. Church in Baldwyn.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Conley; three sons, James F. Conley, Elbert G. (Glenda) Conley and Bobby J. (Kate) Conley; four sisters, Flora L. Robertson, Mamie M. Bell, Rev. Ora (Clarence) Bland and Patsy M. (Willie) Stewart; three brothers, Ralph E. Conley, Robert A. (Lillie) Conley and Willie A. Conley; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; three step children, Lisa (Louis Sr.) Gilbert, DeWayne (Kanika) Turner and Marsha (Rod) Isby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Elias Jr, Rebecca Ruth, Monette, C C "Eli", Edward B. and Cordia R. Taylor.
The funeral service was Saturday, February 1, at Ruben Chapel C. M. Church in Baldwyn. Burial was in the church cemetery. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of arrangements.
Ann Collums Davis
Oxford
Mrs. Ann Collums Davis, 75, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. The funeral service was Saturday, February 1, in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Fish Robinson and Rev. Steve Quarles officiating. Burial was in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.
Born in Pontotoc County to the late Dempsey Newton Collums and Ruby Virginia Castleberry Collums, Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of Midway Methodist Church. She and her family regularly attended The Old Methodist Campground annual gathering and she relished in spending that week with her grandchildren each year. She enjoyed her time playing Bunco with friends and enjoyed dancing with the silver steppers. She and her husband also enjoyed dancing together and often joined friends with the Toccopola square dancing group! Mrs. Davis was a member of the Tocopola Homemaker's Club and found great joy in caring for all four grandchildren from birth through the carpool line! The love and pride she felt for her precious grandchildren were immeasurable! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Collums.
Survivors include her husband, John W. Davis of Oxford; two daughters, Dee Anna Hill and Lisa Carwyle and her husband, Richard of Oxford; a sister, Genice Tutor of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Tony and Keith Collums both of Albuquerque, NM and four grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Hill, John Michael Hill, Davis Carwyle and Hannah Carwyle.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Davis' memory may be made to Old Methodist Campground, c/o Ruth Ann Locke, 11 CR 417, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Grace Clayton
Pontotoc
Grace T. Clayton, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She retired from the advertising department of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jackie Clayton(Karen) of Tupelo, MS; her grandsons, Josh Clayton(Emily) of Clinton, MS and John Clayton(Bayley) of Dallas, TX; her granddaughter, Jessica Clayton of Tupelo, MS; four great-grandchildren, Sibley and Linus Clayton of Dallas, TX and Thomas and Charlotte Clayton of Clinton, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clayton and an infant son and daughter.
Services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Melvin Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: her nephews and great nephews: Vernon Clayton, Shane Clayton, Larry McCord, Jeff McCord, Jacob McCord, and Dylan McCord.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 11 a.m. until service time.
May A. Moody
Houlka
May Allison Moody, 92, passed away, February 2, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. Mrs. Moody was born on February 13,1927, in New Albany, MS, to the late Homer and Viola Seger. On January 17, 1942, she was united in marriage to Bro. James W. Moody, who passed away on July 2, 1974. She was a lifetime member of Cooke Baptist Church. She loved quilting and fishing.
Services were Monday, February 3, at Cooke Baptist Church in Houlka, MS with Bro. Junior Ritchie, Bro. Tommy Inmon and her grandson Wylee Washington officiating. Burial was in the Old Cooke Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her four daughters: Linda Cosper of New Albany, Ann Washington (Tommy), Lee Washington (Dean) both of Houlka and Belle Mount (Bobby) of Onaway, MI; son-David Moody (Teresa) of Houlka; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two sons-Danny Moody and James L "Bud" Moody; 2 granddaughters; and 1 great granddaughter.
Pallbearers were Wylee Washington, Justin Washington, Thomas Dean Washington, James "Buddy" Moody, Brent Moody and Tony Cosper.
Honorary pallbearers were Tim Washington and Bobby Dean Segers.
Lela Caldwell
Hickory Withe, Tennessee
On January 31, 2020, Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell, 89, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Joyce was the daughter of the late Royce Polk and Ottie Mae Polk and the sister to Carolyn Miller (Bobby). She leaves a son, David Caldwell and wife Tina, a precious granddaughter Sarah Winter, as well as her only great grand daughter Shelby Winter. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years, Jim Caldwell. Her son Ron Caldwell and brother James Polk (Sue) also preceded Joyce in death. Joyce began her career in the banking industry but chose to leave work to raise her two sons. She dove into the role with gusto, leading Cub Scout and Weblo packs. Her civic involvement led her to the King's Sons and Daughter where she worked tirelessly. Joyce grew up in Algoma, MS, attending Algoma Presbyterian Church. Once she and Jim settled into Memphis, they joined Woodland Presbyterian Church and were long-time, active members. Upon moving to Linden, TN then to Bolivar, TN, they regularly attended service at Churches in those cities.
Joyce spent her final years living with David and Tina in Hickory Withe, TN.
There was a private graveside service and burial at Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma, MS on Monday, February 3, 2020. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
T.M. Park
Pontotoc
On Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, Thomas "T.M." Park, 88, resident of Pontotoc and former resident of Houlka who was a person active for many years in the community, religious, and business affairs of Chickasaw County passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness.
Thomas Miller Park was born May 28, 1931 in Van Fleet, MS, the son of the late Thomas Allious and Allene Brock Park. He was a graduate of Houston High School and was married to his beloved wife of 64 years, Janice Roberts Parks who survives.
A member of Houlka First Baptist Church, Mr. Park was owner and operator of T.M. Parks Drilling and Sales Co. for over 50 years. He was a Master Mason in John S. Cain Lodge #259 in Houlka, MS for 65 years and served as a Colonel in Gov. Bill Waller's administration. He was also appointed by Gov. Bill Waller to the Mississippi Tombigbee Waterway Board.
In addition to his wife, memories will be shared by two sons, Mike Parks (Jo) of Tyler, TX and Patrick Parks of Pontotoc, one brother, Rayburn Parks (Joan) of Houston, MS, two grandchildren Megan Parks Newland and John Patrick Parks, two great grandchildren, Caryn and Jackson Newland and one "Canine" granddaughter, Bella of "The Home."
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Parks.
The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Steve Montgomery, Patsy Luther Walker, Beth Luther Waldo, NMMC Home Health and Sanctuary Hospice House nursing staff for their excellent care.
At the request of the family there will be a private funeral service and burial for Mr. Parks. Arrangements will be provided by The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Parks may be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Houlka First Baptist Church, PO Box 205, Houlka, MS 38850.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Parks family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000.
