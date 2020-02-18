Browning
Joe Phil Whitten
Pontotoc
His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord. Matthew 25:21
Joe Phillip Whitten, age 64, peacefully entered into the joy of his Lord at this home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Joe Phil was a mighty man of God, humble and gentle in spirit. He had a true servant's heart, as evidenced by his commitment to his home church, First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, where he had served as deacon and was recently honored with the title of Deacon Emeritus. He was the beloved Sunday School teacher of "Joe Phil's Sunday School Class" and enjoyed serving as a member of the jail ministry team. He served his community as Pontotoc Fair Board President, 4-H lifetime volunteer, member of Pontotoc Chapter Gideons, Civitan Chaplin, Oak Hill Water Association President, and member of the Pontotoc Cattlemen's Association. He retired after 45 years at Pontotoc Electric Power Association, where he developed and nurtured many loving friendships.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, February 19, from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center with his beloved pastor Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Lyons Whitten; 5 daughters, Valerie Peeples (Bob), Venetta Duff (Al), Veronica Minier (Edward), Victoria Whitten Kilpatrick (T.J.), Joanna Whitten Manning (Davis); his grandchildren Adam Peeples (Katie), Daniel Peeples (Casey), Luke Peeples, Hannah Hanna (Clif), Daynalee Ferguson (Jeremy), Andrew Duff, Boone Waldon, Bailee Waldon, Zeke Minier, Connor Kilpatrick, Brooklyn Claire Kilpatrick, Ila Haze Manning, and Bohannon Manning; his great grandchildren Lucy Peeples, Laynie Peeples, Darcy Peeples, Millie Peeples, Baylor Peeples, Mila Rae Hanna, and soon to enter this world, Josie Len Ferguson; his two sisters Becky Whitten Jackson (Ricky) of Tupelo and Betty Whitten Womack (Ralph) of DeKalb; his niece, Anna Jackson, and nephew Brookes (Taylor) Jackson; his aunt Jeane McKinney of Tupelo; two sisters-in-law Laura Franklin (Donald) of Pontotoc and Nancy Phillips (Ronny) of Tupelo ; Two brother in laws Delbert Lyons (Donna) and Elbert Lyons (Helen) of Pontotoc.
He was greeted in Glory by his parents Joe Brooks Whitten and Johnnie McKinney Whitten, and the many brothers and sisters in Christ who have preceded him in death.
Burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
His grandsons and nephew will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are "Joe Phil's Sunday School Class."
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 31 Washington Street Pontotoc or to the ALS (Louis Gehrig) Foundation by calling 1-855-852-8129.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Charles Randal Benjamin
Pontotoc
Randy Benjamin of Pontotoc passed away surrounded by his family and friends on February 12, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with heart disease.
He was born February 23, 1949 to Leighton and Wava Hunter Benjamin in Pontotoc County. He grew up in the Hurricane Community and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1967. He served four years in the United States Air Force. Returning home in 1972, he chose to make his home in the City of Pontotoc.
He married Pat Graham in 1970 and they shared 49 years together and raised 2 children, Tonya Benjamin Shirley and Chip Benjamin. He worked at various manufacturing companies in the capacity of Maintenance Manager. His dream was to own his own business and in 2001, he saw his dream come true. He opened Connect Two, Inc. where he performed maintenance and electrical work, computer and telephone wiring. While working, he made many friends throughout Northeast MS. He attended First Baptist Church in Pontotoc until his health failed. Randy loved his family and was a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed bass fishing and was a charter member of the Pontotoc Bass Club. He loved sports of all kinds and was an avid Ole Miss fan. You could find him with some of his family at most Ole Miss sporting events.
Funeral services were Friday, February 14, at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial was in the Sand Springs Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the services.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pat Benjamin; daughter, Tonya Shirley and son, Chip Benjamin (Nicole); Grandchildren, Lindsey Claire Shirley, Ryan Shirley, Harper Benjamin and Tripp Benjamin; sisters, Vickie Dyer (Mitchell) and Yvonne Smith (Steve), Mother-in-law, Mary Graham; sister-in-law, Kathy Montgomery (Bradley); brother-in-law, Neal Graham (Katherine) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, Homer Graham, grandson, Charles Leighton Benjamin and special son-in-law, Dee Shirley.
Pallbearers were Hunt Kirk, Ronnie Bell, Harvey Cherry, George Higgingbottom, Gary Jenkins and Justin Shirley. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Robinson, Rodney Bevill, Terry Pence and grandsons, Ryan Shirley and Tripp Benjamin.
The family wants to express our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Montgomery, Robin Harrelson and the North MS Hospice team for their wonderful care of our loved one.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mission Fund at 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Margaret Morris Daniels
Pontotoc
Margaret Morris Daniels, 74, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services were Sunday, February 16, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carolyn Pannell
Ecru
Carolyn Pannell, 80, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was formerly self employed in numerous self owned businesses.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Sellers of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Jay and Beth Anne Holder; and two great grandchildren, Millie Anne and Grey Holder, all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Pannell; her parents; four brothers and one sister.
A Private Burial with a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Avery Pate
Algoma
Avery Pate, 11, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma. Services were Tuesday, February 18, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
William Robert Weeks
Ripley
On Thursday afternoon, February 13,2020, William Robert "Meat Man" Weeks, 72, resident of Ripley, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Weeks were Sunday, February 16 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Hughey and Bro. Wayne McKee officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner.
Mr. Weeks was born March 31, 1947 in Pontotoc, the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Sanders Weeks. He received his education at Ripley High School and was married January 16, 1988 to his beloved wife, Colleen Whitehead Weeks who survives.
Affectionately known as "Meat Man", Mr. Weeks was employed as a butcher in Tippah County for local supermarkets that included Big Star and Food Giant for 35 years and in later years was employed with Ashley Furniture Corporation. Mr. Weeks moved with his family to Tippah County in 1962 and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He will be remembered as an excellent cook and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. His love for his family was unending and found much joy in "picking on" his much adored grandchildren. Many memories will be treasured by his family and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, memories will be shared by his daughters, Kristy Orman and Lisa Noe, both of Ripley, Gwen Mullins (Roy) of Walnut and Tina Smith (Scott) of Clarksville, TN, one sister, Margaret Weeks of Ripley, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a special friend, Charles "Cracker Jack" Terry.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Mathis, one sister, Barbara Perkins and a grandson, Clayton Stewart.
"Put it in God's hands and leave it there"--William Weeks
