June Dearman
Pontotoc
June Lang Dearman, 76, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born December 29, 1943. She liked to travel, went to a lot of Billy Graham crusades and was an Elvis follower. She came to Pontotoc in 2005 after riding out Hurricane Katrina in Waveland. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church.
Services were Thursday, February 6, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. David Hamilton officiated. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her her uncles, Leonard Dearman of Gonzales, LA and Lamar Self of Pontotoc, MS; her aunt, Julie Dearman of Pensacola, FL; cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents-Everett and Agnes Henderson Dearman; grandparents-Willie and Emma Johnson Henderson; and Glen and Odie Bell Marshall Dearman.
Pallbearers were deacons from West Heights.
Melinda Carol Inmon, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born January 4, 1966 to Willie D. and Mickey McCoy Inmon. Melinda attended Ecru Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to music and being rocked in the rocking chair.
Services were Thursday, February 6, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Flake and Rev. Barry Littlefield officiating, burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements.
Survivors include her Mother, Mickey McCoy Inmon of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Pallbearers were Jeff Robbins, Sammy Bramlett, Bush Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Steve McCombs, Johnny Mounce and Charlie Stubblefield.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Gene Tidwell
Pontotoc
Maxie Eugene "Gene" Tidwell, 56, passed away February 6, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He loved fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, laughing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Tidwell; daughter, Madison Tidwell; son, Cody Tidwell; brothers, James Tidwell (Cathy) and Johnny Tidwell; sister, Marie Cossey (Randy); and his parents, Maxie G. and Phyllis Tidwell.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Tidwell; grandparents, Robert and Lavelle Nichols; and several uncles and aunts.
Services were Monday, February 10, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating. Burial was in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Calvin Swindle, Elvis Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, James Tidwell, Randy Cossey and Chris Thomas.
James ‘Jimmy’ Jackson
Richmond Community
James Thomas "Jimmy" Jackson, 82, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in Pontotoc, November 10, 1937, to James L. and Zadie Seals Jackson.
At the age of 17, he joined the United States Army and served for four years; most notably as a Jump Master in 82nd Airborne Division. On Labor Day of 1962, he married Sue Clayton and they have been residents of the Richmond Community for over 40 years. James worked as a lineman for many years at Tombigbee Electric and Tennessee Valley Association. In an effort to stay busy following his retirement, he became a landscape extraordinaire. When he wasn't tending to his lawn, James could be found supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteer at the Faith Food Pantry and local fire department. He was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church for over 32 years where he served as an usher and treasurer.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Jackson of Tupelo; two sons, Mitchell Jackson and his wife, Mandy of Tupelo and Thomas Jackson and his wife, MacAllister of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Christin Graves and her husband, Garry of Germantown, Tennessee, John Evan Jackson and his wife, Kayla of Guntown and James Jackson of Hattiesburg; four great-grandchildren, Wen, Hazel, Gea Vivian Graves and Livi Jackson; Betty Simmons and her husband, Thomas Earl of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy McJunkin.
Services honoring his life were Monday, February 10, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Grant and Troy Scoggins, Chris Gillentine, Jordan Bishop, Sammy and Robert Holder.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave. Tupelo MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lealon Townsend
Houlka
Lealon Townsend was born on February 2, 1938 in Lee County, MS to the late Emma Woods Townsend and the late Fred Townsend. Lealon confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined East County Line, known now as Thompson Chapel. Lealon was an active member as a Steward and Trustee until his death. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge #143. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Lue Ella Berry. To this union three children were born. Lealon worked several different occupations, such as working at Brookwood, Ark-Ell Springs, and Houlka Service Station. He as well took great pride in his own home business fixing tires. Through these jobs many people came to know him by his upbeat attitude and genuine care for all people. By his family he was known as "Daddy", "Big Daddy", "Unk", and "Papa" but if you spoke to him in the community, everyone would know him as "Mr. Lealon". On Thursday, February 6, 2020, in his home surrounded by family, Lealon departed this earthly life to live eternally in the presence of God. He fought fervently, never giving in to his illness, but depending on God to give him strength and endurance.
He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife Lue Ella Berry Townsend of Houlka, MS; Two daughters Carolyn Townsend Judon of Houlka, MS and Barbara (Travis) Neal of Trebloc, MS; One son Herbert (Marsha) Townsend of Pontotoc, MS; Five sisters: Edith Gardner of Houlka, MS, Lady D. Townsend, Juanita (Thomas) Flanagan, Erie Oakley, all of Racine, WI; Linda Faye Gipson of Lawton, OK; One brother Fred Townsend, Jr. of Racine, WI; Nine grandchildren: Jamison (Nicole) Judon, Montez Judon, Anthony Rose, Kamari Pinson, Malik Townsend, Shanetric Townsend, Brittany Bean, Alyse Neal, and Caitlyn Neal; Nineteen great grandchildren; Two god-children Precious Witherspoon and Willie L. Hobson; Mother In Law Lula Mae Hatchett; Four Brother In Laws, Six Sister In Laws, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Tina Alexander
Pontotoc
Tina Rose Pope Alexander, 54, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness.
Funeral Services were Monday, February 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation two hours before services. Burial was in Oak Forest Cemetery near Randolph.
A native of Florida, Tina is the daughter of Cynthia Pope of Pontotoc and the late Milton Pope. She was educated in the Pontotoc School System and employed in the furniture industry.
A Christian and active , she was never too busy to care for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a talented artist who created many beautiful drawings and enjoyed reading, television and crossword puzzles.
Survivors also include her life partner, Steve Alexander,her children Jessica McKissack (Amanda) of Blue Springs, Lena Alexander (Travis) of Pontotoc, and James Alexander (Courtney), both of Pontotoc and Josh Pope (Heather) of Mantachie, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 20 grandchildren, 6 step-children and 10 step grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Tina's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
Betty Jean Finley
Pontotoc
Betty Jean Finley, 83, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. She married Jack Finley on February 25, 1956. She worked for Comfort Care in Pontotoc for over 25 years. She loved flowers, hummingbirds, and her Savior Jesus Christ. She attended Toccopola Baptist Church for many years before her health declined.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Rettman; her son, Delane "Flip” Finley (Rita); her daughter, Sheila Wilson (Randy); grandson, Stephen Dillard; granddaughters, Candy Walls (Ty), Jessie CarMickle (Richard), and Vada Brewer (Ben); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bradley, Hannah, and Jackie Drew Dillard, Kayla Mathis (Dustin), Haley and Junior Voyles, Shelby Anne Langley; great-great-grandchildren, Mesa Rein Brewer and Ryder Mathis; one brother and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jackie; her parents, J.E. and Julia Harbin; one sister, Fanny Bell Collins; grandson, Levi and one great-grandson, Tad.
Services were Tuesday, February 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Donnie Finley officiating. Burial was in Antioch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ken Weeks, Nathan Tutor, Wally Wilson, Ben Brewer, Ted McVay and Randy Ward.
Honorary pallbearers were Jimmie Dale Smith and Mickey Williams.
