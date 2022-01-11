Richard ‘Dick’ Mason
Richard "Dick" Mason, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022, private for the family at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Betty Sue Walls
Betty Sue Walls, 80, passed away January 7, 2022 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born October 27, 1941 in Pontotoc to Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke. Betty was the sweetest and kindest lady. She was a 1959 graduate of Algoma High School. She worked at Ram Golf and 32 years at Mississippi State Employment Services. She and her husband Danny owned and operated The Joy Theatre in Pontotoc for many years.
Survivors include her sons, Dan Walls (Lindy) and Kevin L. Walls (Tami); grandchildren, Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls (Amanda), Adam Gray (Tiffany), Braden Gray (Rebecca), Hailey Grose (Kenny), and Keaton Walls; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Duke; and sisters-in-law, Clara Jean Welch(Glendon) and Cecilia Atkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Walls; siblings, Juanita Gray, Billy Ray Duke, Blanche Hollingsworth, W.A. Duke, and Tommy Duke; and her parents, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke.
Services were Sunday, January 9, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial followed in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls, Adam Gray, Braden Gray, Keaton Walls, and Kenny Grose.
Elizabeth Johnston
Elizabeth "Bettye" Boone Knight Johnston, 85, passed away on January 4, 2022, at her home in Cleveland, MS following a long illness. Born December 19, 1936, Bettye grew up in Pontotoc, MS and was a proud member of Pontotoc High School's Class of 1955, where she was elected "Queen of the Forest" and Miss Pontotoc High School. She was named Pontotoc's Miss Hospitality in 1958 and competed in the state pageant that same year. She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from MSCW (now MUW) in 1959. At "the W" she was a member of Revelers and Mam'selle social clubs; performed as a second soprano in the Glee Club; and served as President of the Civic League.
In 1961 she married Robert G. Johnston of Memphis, TN and together they moved to Nashville, where she taught while Robert attended the Vanderbilt Law School. Upon graduation, they moved to Meridian, MS where Bettye continued her teaching career. She and Robert finally settled in Cleveland in 1965 and she took a position on the faculty of Pearman Elementary School. After taking a break to raise her children at home, she returned to the classroom at Presbyterian Day School in Cleveland for 10 more years, where she finally retired to become a full-time grandmother.
Bettye and Robert were active members of St. Luke UMC for more than five decades. Bettye was also a member of the UMW, the Cleveland Junior Auxiliary, the Madame Hodnett Chapter of the DAR, and the Cleveland Garden Club. She treasured the many dear and lasting friendships she made in these organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Riley Knight, Sr. and Vera Nell Boone Knight of Pontotoc; her brother Dr. James R. Knight, Jr. of Warsaw, VA; and her beloved husband, Captain Robert G. Johnston, Esq. of Cleveland.
She is survived by her son Arthur S. Johnston, III and his wife Beverly of Madison and her daughter Amy J. Tarver and her husband Jeff of Cleveland. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, each of whom she loved dearly: Abby E. Johnston, Joseph G. Tarver, Anna B. Johnston, Kathleen A. Tarver, Avery L. Johnston, and Caroline A. Tarver.
The family wishes to thank Bettye's caregivers Patricia Woods, Shirely Scott, Dorothy Wiggins and Shanice Johnson, each of whom provided love and dedication to her in her final years.
Services will be held at St. Luke UMC, 1227 Deering Street, Cleveland, MS 38732 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the church at the above address in her memory. Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland has charge of arrangements.
Charles Reeves
Charles Reeves, 85, passed away Thursday, January 06, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services were Saturday, January 8, at 12PM at Troy Baptist Church. Burial followed at Troy Cemetery.
Charles McAdory
Mr. Charles Davis McAdory, Jr., 65, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at North MS Medical Center. He was born in Louisville, MS, November 14, 1956, to Charles Davis McAdory, Sr. and Ora Mae Prisock McAdory. After graduating high school, Charles continued studying at Mississippi State University where he earned his BS degree in Education. He married Sandra Ann Williams, January 7, 1979 and they lived the past 39 years in Pontotoc. He worked as an Insurance Adjuster employed by Guide One Insurance Company. He also worked for Kroger retiring in 2019 after 25 years of serving neighbors and friends. He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and a Gideon.
Charles was an avid sports fan who loved playing tennis, watching MSU baseball, and anything SEC. He enjoyed squirrel hunting during his earlier years, and enjoyed collecting Case Knives. He loved all children and Christmas. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
A graveside service celebrating his life was held Sunday, January 9, at Immanuel Cemetery in Pontotoc, with Rev. Jason Strickland officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Williams McAdory of Pontotoc; 2 children, Bryan Davis McAdory and Brandi Ann McAdory Johnson; 2 brothers, Paul Davis McAdory (Kris) and Jim Davis McAdory (Susan); 4 grandchildren, Cameron Richard Johnson (Christa), Noxapater Davis Johnson, Beauregard Charles Johnson, and Jericho Elijah Johnson; 1 great-grandchild, Phillip Richard Johnson; nephews, David Matthew McAdory (Peyton) and Jonathan Michael McAdory; niece, Cortney Marie McAdory. He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Khristopher Davis McAdory, grandson, Phillip Adrian Haynes, grandparents, Mike and Sally Prisock, and Ervin Erskin and Vida Farish McAdory.
Memorials may be sent in memory of Charles McAdory, Jr. to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Gracie Roberson
On December 12, 1949 in Beckam (now known as Woodland) of Pontotoc County, MS, a beautiful baby girl was born to Mr. Willie Joe and Mrs. Lucille Townsend. This beautiful baby girl was named Gracie Jean Townsend-Roberson.
At an early age, Gracie professed hope and faith in Christ as her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She joined and became a member at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church where she remained faithful for many years until her health declined. She served as a Missionary to promote faith in Christ. She was a member and served as a choir director for the New Salem Young Adult and Senior Chorus Choir. Gracie was also a member of the pastor's aide committee. Gracie was known as the "dressing maker". She cooked dressing for her family, friends, co-workers, and church.
Gracie loved her family. Her best friend was her cousin Nettie Jones since childhood. She enjoyed spending quality time with her husband, family, friends, and playing with her grandchildren. Gracie had a sense of humor. She loved moments of laughter, pranks, and fun with her family. She enjoyed shopping for clothing, jewelry, shoes, and wigs. She loved to dress! She was full of elegance, poise, and such a fashionista. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters (Brenda & Linda) to sing God's praises, and with her church choir to lift God's name through song. At an early age, Gracie worked at Silver Spur Restaurant. Later, she worked at Ram Golf for over 30 years. In the 70's, Gracie became a member of the Ram Golf Softball team where she played 3rd base. She also worked at Ashley Furniture for 14 years until she retired. Shortly after retirement, she became a babysitter for her grandchildren.
On June 26, 1968, Gracie was united in Holy Matrimony to JB Roberson. They shared many memories together. To this union, 3 children were born: Wanda, Kerry, and Brittany.
Gracie departed this life on January 3, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her father Willie Joe Townsend, mother Lucille Townsend, brother Rev. Willie Earl Townsend (Mary Alice), sister-in-law Beverly Denise Townsend, brother-in-laws: Hayward Roberson, J.A. Roberson, MC Roberson, and James Green, sister-in-laws: Christine Green and Shelby Bell, and a host of aunts and an uncle.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: Husband: JB Roberson, 3 children: Wanda Tyes (Archie), Kerry Roberson (Teresa), and Brittany Brownlee (Robert, Jr.), 8 grandchildren: Leshod Tyes (Amanda), Chasity Richey (Brandon), Diante Cook, Alexia Roberson, Tyrese Roberson, Malachi Brownlee, Braxton Brownlee, and Grayson Brownlee, 2 great grandchildren: Mialee Tyes and baby to come: Anylah Grace Tyes, sisters: James Ella Harris (Robert), Linda Duke (Hulette), and Brenda Keys (Calvin), brothers: Billy Townsend (Bobbie), Howard Townsend, and William Townsend, brother in laws: Ellen B. Roberson and Herman Roberson (Earlean), sister-in-laws: Maxine Roberson, Florine Roberson, Martha Roberson, and Earentine Vaughn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, at New Salem MB Church. Interment followed at New Salem MB Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Brenda Jo Cockrum
Brenda Jo Cockrum, 78, passed away January 5, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc. She was born March 3, 1943. Brenda spent many years as a seamstress at a variety of factories and also had worked at Wal-Mart in Pontotoc. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she was in good health, she enjoyed being an active member of Algoma Methodist Church.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Henry D. Cockrum; her son, Tracy D. Cockrum; two daughters, Dara Fooshee (Roger) and Sharla Tutor (Lawayne); grandchildren, Kimberly Pace (Rodney), Wesley Cockrum, Kayda Cockrum, Katelyn Mitchell (Justin), and Kaylee Hillhouse (Austin); and great grandchildren, Kyson Pace, Preslee Pace, Emma Mitchell, and Lola Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Eugene Moorman and Ruby Lee Bridgman Moorman; and her brother, James Bud Moorman.
Services were Friday, January 7, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial followed in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Roger Fooshee, Tracy Cockrum, Lawayne Tutor, Gary Moorman, Justin Mitchell, Rodney Pace, and Austin Hillhouse.
Henry Blanchard, Sr.
On November 30, 1953, a child was born to Mrs. Adellar Lee and his fathers, Mr. Leon Miller and Mr. Roland Lee. His name was Henry Lee Blanchard, Sr. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to be with the Lord.
Henry joined Sherman Grove Church at an early age. He attended Pontotoc Attendance Center in the early 1960's. The schools were integrated and he went on to attend school in New Albany. After twenty-five years, Henry reunited with his high school sweetheart, Christine Zinn, and they were joined in holy matrimony. He loved his family and community. Henry was well known in the community and would help anyone in need. Henry started work at Super Sagless and Rick's Grocery Store. He also worked in Pontotoc at Wal-Mart, Kolheim Asphalt, and finally Ashley Furniture in Ecru.
Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Christine Zinn Blanchard of Pontotoc, MS; one son, Henry Blanchard, Jr. (Gip) of Tupelo, MS; three daughters, Christi Burnside, Virginia Crawford (Tommy), and Sandra Smith (Kennis) all of Pontotoc, MS; six brothers, Johnny B. Shawver, Tom Blanchard (Gail) of Pontotoc, MS, Curtis Lee (Stephen) of San Diego, CA, James Miller (Joyce), Jimmie Miller, and Joe Miller all of Racine, WI; three sisters, Ida Carmen (Earnest), Sandra Miller Shannon, and Lela Still all of Racine, WI; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three sisters, Emma Hodges, Mary Francis Lipsey, and Ella Cobbs, two brothers, Elim B. Shawver and Robert Miller, and four aunts.
Funeral services were Friday, January 7, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.