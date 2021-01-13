Rose Marie Dickerson Roberts
Pontotoc
Rose Roberts passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc on January 8, 2021 due to COVID complications. She was the last surviving child of 13 born to Charlie and Rosa Nell Smith Dickerson on March 30, 1930 in Tippah County, Mississippi.
She was educated in the Blue Mountain and Ripley public schools. A 1948 graduate of Ripley High School, Rose continued her education at Wood Junior College where she completed her AA in 1949. In 1956, she earned her B.S. in education at Blue Mountain College. While at Blue Mountain, she was a member of the Eunomian Society. She served as a teacher in the Dumas, Centre, Ripley, Hickory Flat and Walnut Schools before becoming a social worker at the Tippah County Welfare Department in 1963.
In 1970, Rose completed her M.S.W. at Tulane University, which led to a long and well-recognized career in the field of child welfare and protection. She served as the supervisor of Region II of the MS Welfare Department, as well as, an expert witness for many years. Prior to her retirement, she was EEOC for the MS Department of Human Services. Upon her retirement from MS Department of Human Services, she served as a consultant with New Beginnings and provided necessary services required for local and overseas adoptions. Rose served as a board member of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, Region III, as well as, a board member of the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mrs. Roberts volunteered often during her long life as a homeroom mother, Assistant Girl Scout Leader, Girl Scout Cookie Chairman, and Ripley High School Band parent working many a Friday night in the concession stand at Ripley High School athletic events. Her volunteering also included presentations to teens which encouraged healthy lifestyle choices.
Rose is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and War of 1812, a former member of Eastern Star and served as an Associate Professor in the Social Work Department at the University of Mississippi where she provided supervision to potential B.S.W. students during their field placement in the area of human services and child protection.
Rose is survived by her husband, the Honorable James L. Roberts, Jr. of Pontotoc. Her children are Pat Harrison (Dawna) of Collierville, TN; Ava Jordan of Columbus, MS and Kim Harrison of Mathiston, MS. Her grandchildren are Stacy (Joseph) Ferrante of Collierville, TN; Shannon (Ben) Brown of Lakeland, TN; Trey Jordan of Columbus, MS; Megan Jordan Hoglund of St. Francisville, LA; Gage Jordan of Murray, KY;Guy Bowles, Rob Bowles and Sarah Bowles of Ackerman, MS. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Rose was a devoted member of the Ripley First United Methodist Church and Pontotoc First United Methodist Church where she served in multiple capacities as choir director, choir member, pianist, Sunday School teacher, UMYF director, VBS, UMW, Board Member in many positions and Trustee.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of graveside services which were led by Brother Brad Hodges Tuesday, January 12, at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Memorials may be given in her honor to the Pontotoc First United Methodist Church.
has pic
Ruth Garling
Brandon
Ruth Rhodes Garling, age 87, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2021 with Terri and Jason holding her hands. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Garling was born August 22, 1933 Benton County, MS to Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes. She was married to Lawrence Allan Garling. Born and raised on 160-acre farm in Benton County Mississippi. Second youngest of 13 children. Straight out of high school her first job was with Benton County Schools. She also worked as Business Manager in both Union County Schools and Marshall County Schools before moving to Jackson to work with the Mississippi Department of Education. She was active in various educational associations and she was the first woman president of the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials. She retired from MDE in 1987 as the Director of School Finance. Her retirement was brief and she began a new career in the private sector. She was a co-founder of Courage Technologies and continued to work with School Districts and Law Enforcement as CEO. She was still coming to work every day at age 87 with no plans to stop. She wanted the best for everyone especially those she loved. She always was very kind and generous to people in need, often total strangers. She loved animals particularly her cats. We plan to celebrate Ruth's life on her birthday, August 22 at Soulshine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Garling; parents, Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes; and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Joye Garling and friend Angi Webb; as well as business partner, neighbor and best friend of 30 years Jason Calhoun. Numerous nieces and nephews. Her special friends that she made and cherished at Soulshine in Flowood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Hill Animal Sanctuary 144 Sanctuary Loop, Caledonia, MS 39740.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Mrs. Garling was born August 22, 1933 Benton County, MS to Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes. She was married to Lawrence Allan Garling. Born and raised on 160-acre farm in Benton County Mississippi. Second youngest of 13 children. Straight out of high school her first job was with Benton County Schools. She also worked as Business Manager in both Union County Schools and Marshall County Schools before moving to Jackson to work with the Mississippi Department of Education. She was active in various educational associations and she was the first woman president of the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials. She retired from MDE in 1987 as the Director of School Finance. Her retirement was brief and she began a new career in the private sector. She was a co-founder of Courage Technologies and continued to work with School Districts and Law Enforcement as CEO. She was still coming to work every day at age 87 with no plans to stop. She wanted the best for everyone especially those she loved. She always was very kind and generous to people in need, often total strangers. She loved animals particularly her cats. We plan to celebrate Ruth's life on her birthday, August 22 at Soulshine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Garling; parents, Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes; and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Joye Garling and friend Angi Webb; as well as business partner, neighbor and best friend of 30 years Jason Calhoun. Numerous nieces and nephews. Her special friends that she made and cherished at Soulshine in Flowood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Hill Animal Sanctuary 144 Sanctuary Loop, Caledonia, MS 39740.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Has pic
Margie White
Pontotoc
Margie Cora Jones White, age 92, of Pontotoc, Mississippi passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her children.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 12, at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church cemetery in Toccopola. Arrangements were entrusted to Baldwin Tutor Funeral Home.
Ms. White was born December 20, 1928 in Sarepta, MS, the daughter of the late Jessie N. and Sarah Elizabeth Brown Jones. Ms. White was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmotherand great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, sitting on patio watching the birds and visiting with her children. A strong woman with an even stronger work ethic retired from the Pontotoc WalMart in July 1999.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Gilda Merriman of Sardis, MS and Susie Jobe (Lin) of Pontotoc, MS. Three sons - Tim White (Peggy) of Thaxton, MS, Larry White (Melinda) of Pelahatchie, MS and Mickey White of Pontotoc, MS. Grandchildren left to cherish her memory include Kim M. Sheley (Craig), T.J. White (Jill), Andy Barlow (Faye), Randy Barlow (Angel), Justin White, and Nathan Rainer. Great grandchildren include Taylor Sheley, D. C. Sheley, Lela White and Delilah White. Sister, Artilene Tutor and brother, Winford Jones.
In addition to her husband (Garney White) and her parents, Ms. White was preceded in death by one sister, Lotus Lantrip, and 6 brothers - Leslie Jones, Jessie W. Jones, Paul W. Jones, Wilburn Cortez Jones, James Q. Jones, Cecil E. Jones and 4 infant siblings.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Antioch Freewill Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 301, Toccopola, MS 38874 or charity of donor's choice.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 12, at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church cemetery in Toccopola. Arrangements were entrusted to Baldwin Tutor Funeral Home.
Ms. White was born December 20, 1928 in Sarepta, MS, the daughter of the late Jessie N. and Sarah Elizabeth Brown Jones. Ms. White was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmotherand great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, sitting on patio watching the birds and visiting with her children. A strong woman with an even stronger work ethic retired from the Pontotoc WalMart in July 1999.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Gilda Merriman of Sardis, MS and Susie Jobe (Lin) of Pontotoc, MS. Three sons - Tim White (Peggy) of Thaxton, MS, Larry White (Melinda) of Pelahatchie, MS and Mickey White of Pontotoc, MS. Grandchildren left to cherish her memory include Kim M. Sheley (Craig), T.J. White (Jill), Andy Barlow (Faye), Randy Barlow (Angel), Justin White, and Nathan Rainer. Great grandchildren include Taylor Sheley, D. C. Sheley, Lela White and Delilah White. Sister, Artilene Tutor and brother, Winford Jones.
In addition to her husband (Garney White) and her parents, Ms. White was preceded in death by one sister, Lotus Lantrip, and 6 brothers - Leslie Jones, Jessie W. Jones, Paul W. Jones, Wilburn Cortez Jones, James Q. Jones, Cecil E. Jones and 4 infant siblings.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Antioch Freewill Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 301, Toccopola, MS 38874 or charity of donor's choice.
Browning
Linda Chase
Algoma
Linda Sue Chase, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born December 29, 1944 to Leonard and Audrie Dodds King. Linda was a member of Algoma Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a member of the Algoma Homemakers Club. Linda enjoyed sewing for her family and friends.
A graveside service was held Saturday, January 9, at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Rob Chittom officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Travis Ray Chase; two daughters, Regenia Foster (Kevin) and Cheryl Sledge (Scotty); six grandchildren, Audrie Foster, Hannah Foster, Ashlyn Foster, Chase Foster, Carrie Smith and J.D. Sledge; and three great grandchildren, Levi Smith, Carleigh Smith and Cruse Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Imojean McCoy; and three brothers, Tremon King, Jerry Dale King and J.B. King and a great-granddaughter, Charley Smith.
Pallbearers were Chase Foster, Walter Chittom, Danny Phillips, Michael King, Terry King and Jeff King. Honorary pallbearers were J.D. Sledge, Danny Bridgman and Larry Foster.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
A graveside service was held Saturday, January 9, at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Rob Chittom officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Travis Ray Chase; two daughters, Regenia Foster (Kevin) and Cheryl Sledge (Scotty); six grandchildren, Audrie Foster, Hannah Foster, Ashlyn Foster, Chase Foster, Carrie Smith and J.D. Sledge; and three great grandchildren, Levi Smith, Carleigh Smith and Cruse Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Imojean McCoy; and three brothers, Tremon King, Jerry Dale King and J.B. King and a great-granddaughter, Charley Smith.
Pallbearers were Chase Foster, Walter Chittom, Danny Phillips, Michael King, Terry King and Jeff King. Honorary pallbearers were J.D. Sledge, Danny Bridgman and Larry Foster.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Has pic and Browning
Ervin Robbins
Pontotoc
Ervin Laverl Robbins rode off into the sunset on January 3, 2021 after a persistent battle with COPD. He had a great fondness for the outdoors and all the animals in the wilderness. He was especially fond of his dogs throughout the years and his cat Thomas near the end.
Ervin Laverl Robbins, known as Laverl to family and friends, was born on July 26, 1936 to Ervin Eldew Robbins and Ruby Jewel Bailey Robbins in a house on Esperanza Road in the Hurricane community. When he was 17 he traveled to Chicago to seek work opportunities. It was there he became a computer programmer for Old Second Bank of Aurora, IL.
During this time is where he took the nickname "Robbie". He then welcomed 4 sons Daniel, Jeff, Steve, and Michael.
He Met his wife, Sandra Lynn Robbins in 1985 and they were married in January of 1987. From this marriage he had 3 more boys Jason, Joseph, and Jacob.
In 1997 he retired and moved back home to Pontotoc, MS. It was here that he would live out his remaining years raising his sons and seeing his grandchildren grow.
He was preceded in death by his father Ervin Eldew Robbins, his brother Charles Earl Robbins and his mother Ruby Jewel Bailey Robbins. He is survived by his wife Sandra Robbins, 7 sons Daniel, Jeff, Steve, Michael, Jason, Joe, and Jacob Robbins, 2 nephews Chuck and Jon-Michael Robbins, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Ervin Laverl Robbins, known as Laverl to family and friends, was born on July 26, 1936 to Ervin Eldew Robbins and Ruby Jewel Bailey Robbins in a house on Esperanza Road in the Hurricane community. When he was 17 he traveled to Chicago to seek work opportunities. It was there he became a computer programmer for Old Second Bank of Aurora, IL.
During this time is where he took the nickname "Robbie". He then welcomed 4 sons Daniel, Jeff, Steve, and Michael.
He Met his wife, Sandra Lynn Robbins in 1985 and they were married in January of 1987. From this marriage he had 3 more boys Jason, Joseph, and Jacob.
In 1997 he retired and moved back home to Pontotoc, MS. It was here that he would live out his remaining years raising his sons and seeing his grandchildren grow.
He was preceded in death by his father Ervin Eldew Robbins, his brother Charles Earl Robbins and his mother Ruby Jewel Bailey Robbins. He is survived by his wife Sandra Robbins, 7 sons Daniel, Jeff, Steve, Michael, Jason, Joe, and Jacob Robbins, 2 nephews Chuck and Jon-Michael Robbins, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Louise Douglas
Pontotoc
Audrey Louise Douglas, 95, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Louise worked in the furniture factories until her retirement. After retirement, she loved working in her flower beds, gardening, cooking for multitudes every Sunday, and especially loved decorating for every holiday.
Louise is survived by her son, Larry Douglas (Judy); her grandchildren, Dennie Douglas (Sammie), Deatra Douglas, Tonya Gallagher, Tiffany Brown (James), and Allison Gordon; great-grandchildren, Lacy Duff (Jarrod), Jessica Russell (Mitch), Annie Douglas, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson (Camryn), Summer Nelson, Adelene Brown, and Hunter Gallagher; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, L.A. Frasure; and 2 sisters, Jimmie Warren and Melba Warren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jewel" Douglas; daughter, Betty Jewel Douglas; daughter-in-law, Peggy Douglas; grandson, Stephen Cain Pettigrew; and great-granddaughter, Amber Michelle Brown.
Services were Sunday, January 10, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial was in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jerrod Duff, Mitchell Russell, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson, Jeremy Cook, and James Brown.
A special thanks to Pontotoc Health and Rehab and Kare-In-Home-Hospice.
Terry Dover
Tupelo
Vermon Al "Terry" Dover, 59, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 22, 1961. Services were Friday, January 8, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Carey Springs Cemetery.
Lorene Thaggard
Pontotoc
Lorene Johnson Thaggard, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born February 23, 1932 in Webster County, MS. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, and discussing the Bible and music.
Lorene is survived by her children, Worth Thaggard, Readyville, TN, Hope Thaggard Fair (Murphy), Readyville, TN, and Cynthia Thaggard Easley(Bill), Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in by death her daughter, Kolen Ates and her husband, Lindy Thaggard.
There was a private burial at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Rita Baldwin
Pontotoc
Rita Gail Baldwin passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home. Rita was a respiratory therapist for 35 years, an active member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all. She has blessed all our lives with her enthusiasm and beautiful smile.
Rita is survived by her husband, Johnny Baldwin; daughter, Amy Hill (Jeff); 2 step daughters, Ginger Heatherly (Derek) and Jessie Hutchinson (Wesley); grandchildren, Drew and Emma Kate Hill, Kera and Parker Heatherly, Darby and Fisher Hutchinson; sister, Patti Reed (Henry); brothers, Danny and David Tyra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Tyra and her mother, Mary Joyce Busby.
Graveside services were at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Harry Edwards
Pontotoc
Harry Edwards, 67, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 7, 1953. Services were Saturday, January 9, at Pontotoc City Cemetery.