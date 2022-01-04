George Miller
Pontotoc
George C. Miller, 84, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. He was born April 3, 1937. Services will be on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be at Thursday, January 6, 10 a.m. until service time Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Browning
Jerry Ruth Montgomery
Pontotoc
Jerry Ruth Nix Montgomery, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Pontotoc Health Services. She was born August 15, 1943 to J.C. and Geraldine Long Nix. Jerry Ruth was a graduate of Ecru High School and the University of MS with a degree in Journalism. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Jerry Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Friday, December 31 at Sand Springs Cemetery with Rev. Scotty Bland and Rev. Bobby Cossey officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Nicole Montgomery and Nathan Montgomery and three grandchildren, Savannah Simmons, Makenzi Montgomery and Natalie Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Montgomery and a daughter, Natalie Montgomery Bailey.
Pallbearers were Chandler Moody, Jason Wray, Nicky Moore, Spencer Nix, Leo Mask and Braden McNeil.
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Coker
Pontotoc
Dorothy "Dot" Coker, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born March 16, 1940. She attended church at West Heights Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her great granddaughter, Mary Oakley Hooker. She loved spending time working in her yard, gardening, listening to music and dancing with her friends at the dance hall.
Survivors include her son-Craig Hooker; sister-Jean Lantrip; Grandson-Adam Hooker (Carli); and great granddaughter-Mary Oakley Hooker.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Jackie Coker; mother-Q. V. Owens; father-Odis Leanvol "O. L." Owens; brother-Dean Owens; sisters-Betty Mae McCreight , Mary Opal Hooker and Linda Faye Owens; and a daughter-Carlos Aron.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Justin Mayfield
Plantersville
Mr. Justin Renaul Mayfield "Tee" was born on April 10, 1982 in Tupelo, MS. On December 22, 2021, Tee surrendered to his Master's call and departed this earthly life for life eternally.
Justin had a smile that would light up a room. Everyone gravitated around him. He was a born giver. He was educated through the Lee County Public School system, graduating with honors at Shannon High School. He professed a hope in Christ at the tender age of nine at New Hope United Methodist Church, and remained a member until death.
Justin leaves a legacy of love behind. To cherish his memories, he leaves a loving and devoted mother, Doris Kyle Lipsey (Michal) of Pontotoc, MS; his father, Mr. Larry Mayfield of Okolona, MS; two sisters, Latonya Mayfield of Shannon, MS and Whitney McKay (Justin) of Mooreville, MS; a grandmother, Ms. Inez Mayfield of Okolona, MS; a special friend, Tiffany "Tip" Beeks of Plantersville, MS; seven uncles, six aunts, two nieces, two nephews, and a host of cousins and special friends. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Zipporah and Wilbert Kyle, grandfathers, Hoover Mayfield and Forrest Neal, and a brother, Prince Mayfield.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 1, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Terrance L. Smith
Beloit, Wisconsin
Terrance L. "T-Bone" Smith was born January 8th, 1963 to Louise and Billie Smith in Beloit, WI. He departed his life December 20th, 2021 at River Crossing Nursing Home in Rockford, IL after his battle with MS.
Terry was a graduate of West High School in Rockford, IL. He loved his classic cars. He enjoyed making breakfast, and especially loved biscuits. He enjoyed his "plants," Karen's and Becky's.
He is survived by his father Billie (Ethel Dean) Smith of Batesville, MS; Like a son Stanley (Tangela) Black of Pontotoc, MS; Special sister Chelsea (Maurice) Vaughn of Beloit, WI; Brothers Scottie (Regina), Steven, and Stanley (Jackie) Davidson of Beloit,WI; Nieces Camille Smith of Seattle, WA and Hollece Smith of Alonggpo City, Philippians; Like nieces Brittany, Larasia, Sherral and Specialtume of Beloit, WI; Nephew Anthony Smith, Jr. of Alonggpo City, Philippians; Like Nephews Jeral and Chonsea of Beloit, WI; Aunts Daisy (Vern) Golden and Minnie Payton of Beloit, WI, Leona Davidson of Batesville, MS, and Gene Herron of Tennessee; Uncle Willie Miller of Madison,WI; Special Family and Friends Kevin Golden and Parco Golden of Pontotoc, MS, Kerry Bell and Toddy Johnson of Beloit, WI, Dre Owens and Joseph Tisdale of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother Louise, son Terrance Lipsey, brother Anthony Smith, sister Kayla Smith, maternal grandparents Virt and Ponce de Leon, and paternal grandparents Daisy and Elmer Smith.
Funeral services were Friday, December 31, at Payton Mortuary. Interment followed at Golden Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Michael Steele
Pontotoc
Michael Steele, 58, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 4, 1963. Services were Thursday, December 30, at Endville Cemetery.
Judy Gentry
Pontotoc
Judy Marie Hutcheson Gentry, 58, went to be home with Jesus on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was gifted to this world on May 9, 1963. She was the baby girl in a house full of boys and a blessing to Felix and Evelyn Hutcheson. Judy called many places home as the family moved to follow God's will as her father was a Southern Baptist preacher. She graduated from Pontotoc High School, she spent her summers playing church league softball and catching the eye of Roger Gentry. They were married on June 27, 1981 and spent 40 and a half years together. A few years later she became the mother to Michael and Adam. Judy was born to be a boy mom. She loved her boys and more than anything loved seeing them on the football field. She and Roger were very active with the booster club. During the summer, they would load the boys up to attend country music festivals. Judy loved music and was a very gifted pianist, even though she would tell you that she wasn't. She was also a great cook and made the best chocolate pie. Since that statement is in the paper, that means it's true. Judy was a light in the dark, a friend at all times and a solid rock in the storm. She was many things, but what she loved the most was being "Juju" to her grandchildren. They were her world and she loved to spoil them. Whether it was a dinner at the fish house, feeding the cows, or attending ballgames or being the only one to get them to nap, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Judy was a kindhearted Christian lady and was in church at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, every time the doors were open. To know Judy was to love her, and she leaves a hole in the hearts of many that will never be filled. We love you Juju, we'll see you again, and we'll give your babies sugar for you.
Judy passed away surrounded by her family at NMMC after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Services were Thursday, December 30, at the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Dr. Ken Hester officiated. Burial was in the Immanuel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband- Roger: two sons-Michael (Deana) and Adam (Audrey); grandchildren-Bryson, Chloe, Grey, Molly and Lola; her parents-Felix and Evelyn Hutcheson, Jr.; mother-in-law-Nell Gentry; four brothers-Donald (Brenda), Bob (Deb), Bill (Dorothy) and Tom (Maria); a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father-in-law-G.W. Gentry, Jr. and brother-in-law-Mike Gentry.
Pallbearers were Michael Gentry, Adam Gentry, Will Hutcheson, Donovan Owen, Tyler Hutcheson and Justin R. Duncan.
Jeffrey Turner
Pontotoc
Jeffrey Turner, 57, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi, Oxford, MS. Jeffrey spent the last 18 years in law enforcement. He began his career with the City of Sherman Police Department in 2003. The last 3 years, he worked with the City of Pontotoc Police Department, where he was a Sergeant. Law enforcement was his life's calling and he loved the job and all that it entailed. More often than not, the situations he dealt with were difficult, but he understood it took special people to be able to handle those situations and he was one of those special people. Before his law enforcement career, Jeffrey had worked at Action Industries for 15 years and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for 18 years and made a lot of memories and special lasting friendships during those working years.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Cydney "Lou" Turner; his son, Colton Turner; his mother, Linda Turner; nephews, Daniel Turner and Andrew Johnson (Stefanie); nieces, Natalie Vandiver (Chris) and Shana Kidd (Jeremy); his mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; and many cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Haskell Turner; brother, Kenneth Turner; and his grandparents; Ray and Katherine Turner and Roy and Helen Daniels.
Services were Friday, December 31, 2021 at Longview Baptist Church with Bro. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial followed in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Travarious Wheeler, Jason Myers, Michael Coxey, Mark Covington, Cole Tutor, and Zack Holloway.
Dena Wise
Pontotoc
Dena Mae McClerkin Wise, 95, of Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Dena Mae, as she was affectionately called by her husband, was born on July 1, 1926, to James Calvin and Annie Pearl McClerkin in Salem, Tennessee. She was the third child of seven children. She graduated from Brighton High School where she played on the high school basketball team.
Dena was a faithful member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She helped found A & T Parts and Rebuilders where she served for many years. She will always be remembered for the many meals she cooked, graciously serving her large and ever-growing family, having many favorite Bible verses, playing piano, and sharing stories and games with her grandchildren. Shortly before she passed, she asked if everyone had a plate to eat; always making sure everyone was taken care of before her. Family, friends, and strangers were always welcome at her table. She loved well and prayed often.
On January 4, 1946, she married Toy Dulane Wise, in Union County, Mississippi. Shortly after he was deployed by the Army, Dena was able to join him while he was stationed in California for a brief time. They lived several years in the Memphis, Tennessee area until they moved to Mississippi and eventually settled in Pontotoc County, Mississippi to help on the Wise Family Farm.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 56 years, Toy Dulane Wise, her siblings J.C McClerkin, Helen McClerkin Dickey, Billy McClerkin, Bobby McClerkin, Betty McClerkin Lovett, and a daughter-in-law Tammy Coleman Wise.
Dena is survived by her children Terry (Leesa) Wise, Jerry (Janet) Wise, Jannie (Bush) Hamilton, Barry Wise, and Lana Wise, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and sibling Jessie (Pat) McClerkin. Special someones include Wanda (the late G.C.) Moroney, James Moroney, Don (Sonya) Moroney, and a host of many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Services were Thursday, December 30, at Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Officiants were Elder Larry Wise and Elder Jeremy Wise. Pallbearers include: Will Bishop, Jason Bragg, Brooks Hamilton, Don Moroney, Josh Wise, and Sam Wise. Interment was at Ecru Cemetery. No graveside services. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Bethany Primitive Baptist Church.
Barbara Franks
Randolph
Barbara Fay Franks, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 30, 1951 to Horace Hillion and Mattie Thomas Kilgore. Barbara was a retired factory worker and attended Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
Services were Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. J.T. Pennington and Rev. Scott Samuell officiating, burial was in the Thaxton Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Dewey T. "Travis" Franks; two daughters, Diane Dalton (Stacy) Maben, MS and Carol Crowley (Joe) Woodland, MS; one son, Bryan Dendy, Woodland, MS; two step-daughters, Kim McMillen (Timmy) and Kaci Sprayberry (Jeffery); three sisters, Geneva Mooneyham (Joe), Sue King (Gene) and Pam Samuell (Scott); three brothers, Dennis Kilgore, Houston, MS, Warren Kilgore, TX and Billy Ray Kilgore (Brenda) of Houston, MS; four grandchildren, Allie Hillhouse (Johnathon), Harlie Clair Dalton, Griffin Dalton and Lucas Dendy; three step-grandchildren, Amber Adams (Eugene), Lorin Morris (Brad) and Megan Sprayberry; three great-grandchildren, Brantley Hillhouse, John David Hillhouse and Lillie Kate Hillhouse; five step-great grandchildren, Alona Finley, Brayden Raines, Hyla Raines, Aubrey Finley and Ivy Reed Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Laverne Wortham and Maylene Gordon; three brothers, James Horace Kilgore, David Kilgore and John Robert Kilgore; and two step-great grandchildren, Landon Finley and Grayson Finley.
Pallbearers were Gary Lynn Washington, Matt Morgan, Johnathon Hillhouse, Christopher Brewer, Chris McKnight, Ryan Mann, Adam Smith, Josh Robbins, Shane Harrel and Jeff Brady.
