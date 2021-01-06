Border, pic, mason logo Payton logo
Lamar Kimp
Pontotoc
Lamar was born September 30, 1924 to the late Sonny and Estelle Sandlin Kimp in Pontotoc County. He was the first child born to this union. Lamar passed away on December 30, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc, MS.
Lamar confessed his hope in Christ at an early age and joined McDonald United Methodist Church. He remained faithful until the Covid Pandemic 2020. Thurston Lamar married the late Onnie Bell Kimp and to this union they shared two blessings; the late Dexter Kimp and Marilyn Kimp Miller. Lamar was a World War II Veteran and served in the United States Navy. Later in life he became an entrepreneur. He opened one of the first Black Owned Dry Cleaners in Tupelo, MS. After closing, he came back to Pontotoc and worked at The City Cleaners for many years until he retired. Lamar, known as Boss Man in the working world, was a hardworking man because for many years he also worked as a Licensed Funeral Director for Naylor Chapel, and then for Roberson Funeral Home until his retirement in 2012. During that time and before, he was the owner of KIMPS Kitchen. Lamar was a Masonic Brother with Garfield Lodge 61, a Concerned Citizen of Pontotoc, and a member of MLK Dream Committee.
He was affectionately called Papa by everyone. Papa loved being around his family and friends. He always had a beautiful smile to greet you with, a handshake, and possibly a pocket full of peppermints.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents Sonny and Estelle, his wife Onnie Bell Kimp, his son Dexter Lee Kimp, two brothers Charles Edward Kimp (Gertrude) and Bobby Joe Kimp, one bonus grandchild Olivia Westmoreland, and one great grandchild Caiden Lindsey.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving daughter and caregiver Marilyn Miller; one bonus son Willie Johnson; four sisters Ada Bell Dogan, Mary Joyce Addison, Barbara Patricia Moore (Robert), and Roberta Kimp; two grandchildren Anthony Lindsey (Erica) and Monica Chewe (Samuel); nine great grands Anthony Lindsey Jr, ShaRon Lindsey, Vashaun Lindsey, Kelvie Phillips, Jaymon Eskridge, Tevin Cannon, Brooke Lindsey, Lyric Smith, and Monea Lindsey; two bonus great grands Terrance Thomas and Marcus Thomas; three first cousins Emma Jean Harrell, JoAnn Flowers, Willie Turner, and a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves his memories to two caregivers Stephanie Mills and Linda Bean, and one special friend Elaine Green. Papa was extremely blessed; he lived to see five generations through his lineage.
Services were Monday, January 4, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Larry Chandler
Pontotoc
Larry Donnell Chandler was born October 27, 1958 to Ms. Rosie Lee Williams and Mr. John Lee Chandler of Memphis, TN. He departed this life at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rosie Lee Williams, father John Lee Chandler, Sr, son Christopher Gates, two brothers: John Lee Chandler, Jr and Walter Lee Bean, stepfather Albert Bean, granddaughter Amiya Ajanee Braxton, and a very special friend Maudie Bell Vaughn.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two children: Andrea Braxton (Charles) of Atlanta, GA and Elvin Chandler of Saltillo, MS; wife Katherine Chandler of Tupelo, MS; two brothers: Albert Wayne Bean, Jr (Carolyn) and Darren Bean both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Darla Reed (James) of Houlka, MS; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There were no services. Payton Mortuary was entrusted with his care.
Deborah Weaver
Pontotoc
Deborah Robinson Weaver, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 6, noon until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at West Heights Cemetery.
Charlene McCammon
Pontotoc
Velma Charlene McCammon, 77, passed away January 1, 2021 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Charlene was the oldest of all her siblings. She was the shortest, earning her the titles "little sister" and "little mama". When she was able, she enjoyed driving to visit with family and having long conversations with them over the phone. One of her favorite hobbies was yard sales and collecting, specifically family photos. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. She loved spending time with all the children in her family, and she had a God-given talent of making them all feel special, accepted, and loved.
Services were Tuesday, January 5 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gary Sullivan officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Stacy Free, Jr., Bryan Wood, Scott Waldo, Bill Houlk, Will Letson, and Caleb Houlk.
William ‘Bill’ Seawright
Pontotoc
William Joseph "Bill" Seawright, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bill was born on January 9, 1941 in Tunica, MS. Raised in Memphis most of his life, he attended Immaculate Conception Cathedral school, where he grew in his Catholic faith. Bill played football at Catholic High School and graduated from Tunica High School where he was awarded a scholarship to Ole Miss. He played football under Coach Vaught in what he called "The Glory Years" from 1959-1962. Bill was a proud member of the "M Club".
As an avid Ole Miss fan, he attended the 1971 Egg Bowl in Starkville, where he met his future wife, Millicent Shannon. They married and moved to Pontotoc, MS where he co-ran Shannon and Graham Eye Clinic for 35 years.
Bill was a lover of sports, all animals, family vacations in the station wagon, especially to Amelia Island, Florida, cold weather, all music with a special love for James Brown and Elvis Presley, holidays, fall and the changing of the leaves, watching westerns, playing pranks on collect callers and talking. He never met a stranger. He loved his family and enjoyed family meal time through the years. Bill also loved photography and it was one of his greatest passions.
He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, MS. Bill was a faithful Ole Miss Alumni where at any home games between the years of 1988-2006 you could spot him on the field taking pictures, wearing his fly fishing vest, tall white Wilson socks, short shorts and wallabies. He loved the Grove and taught his kids to never leave a ballgame early. Bill was a member of the Body Shop Crew, which was a highly esteemed group in downtown Pontotoc. He was a character and a personality that will be missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Millicent Shannon Seawright, of Pontotoc, MS; his daughter, Molly Lovorn (Barrett) of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Mary Kiley and Ben Lovorn; a brother, Jack Seawright, of Little Rock, AR; a niece, Jennifer Lake Collins, of Little Rock, AR; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Sally Gillentine, of Tupelo, MS; nephews, Clayton Gillentine, of Tupelo, MS and John Shannon Gillentine (fiancée, Anna Brantley) and great-nephew, Van Gillentine, of Oxford, MS; an Aunt, Julia Yandell of Madison, MS; and eight cousins, Earl Lake, John Lake, Cathy Kounce, Shawn Graves, Bonnie Bagley, Beverly Bagley, Becky Bagley and Beth Bagley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, William Joseph "Will" Seawright, Jr.
A graveside service was held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Corley and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bill Rutledge, Jeff Ashe, Phillip Graham, Mike Simon, Eddie Ray, William Stewart, Preston Leathers, Jason Cruse, Taylor Ashe.
Honorary pallbearers were Ken Roye, Ronnie Winters, Billy Montgomery, Mark Bourne, Phil Tutor, Shane Crausby, Ken Butler and John Richard Stephens.
Memorials may be sent to the following: St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802, Tupelo Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803, First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863, University of MS Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to the charity of choice.
Lynda Bigham
Pontotoc
Lynda Kay Crawford Bigham, age 78, went home to be with Jesus after a brief illness, on December 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Fermon G. & Lora Crawford who are joyfully welcoming her with open arms into her Heavenly home.
Lynda was born on December 23, 1942, in New Albany, MS. Lynda loved Jesus, and her First Baptist Church of Pontotoc Community. She loved her family and loved to create beautiful and whimsical pieces, often enlisting their help in making her ideas come to life. Lynda won the Livingston, TX, Garden Club Yard of the Month Award due to her brilliant creative mind, and her husband's brawn! She was an avid reader, and had many pets throughout the years that she cherished and treated as children. She had a very generous heart and was happiest when she was giving to, and helping others. And, it has been said that she cooked the best dressing in the South! She inspired her girls to become Christians and taught them early in their lives the importance of daily prayer, reading God's Word and studying devotionals. He favorite was "Daily Bread."
Lynda was a graduate of Blue Mountain College with a B. A. degree in French, and taught for over 25 years. She had a love for each and every child that crossed her path and did her best to see that they not only learned, but loved learning.
She is survived by, and was married to the love of her life, Bobby F. Bigham. She is also survived by her prides and joy, daughter, Melody Kay Bigham, and daughter Tiffany Trina Bigham Baylor.
Graveside services were Saturday, January 2, at Ecru Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of the following, Health Care Foundation of North MS for Diabetes Care or Mental Health Care: https://nmhsfoundation.org/donation-diabetes, First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS, or any local animal shelter.
Lois Henderson
Pontotoc
Lois Ann Henderson, 78, passed away December 30, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Lois was born May 27, 1942 to James and Gladys Duncan in Sheridan, AR. She was a loving wife and mother to her five boys. She was loved by all her family and was a hard worker all of her life. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren that she loved so much.
Lois is survived by her husband of 56 years, Shelby Henderson; her sons, Nicky James, Keith James (Susan), Allen Henderson (Rhonda), and Steve Henderson (Sylvia) all of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Brooke Henderson, Amber Killough, Lexi Robbins, Deanna Henderson, Matt McCollum, Brittany Stage; 6 great-grandchildren; and her 6 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Duncan; her brother, Ray Duncan; her son, Tim Henderson; and her close friend, Glenda Honeysuckle.
Graveside services were Saturday, January 2, at Campground Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Nicky James, Keith James, Allen Henderson, Steve Henderson, Matthew McCollum, and Trey Robbins.
Gordon Story
Nettleton
Gordon Story, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on November 18, 1942 to Edison and Charlene Stratton Story. Gordon was a retired truck driver and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nettleton, MS. He was a Navy veteran and enjoyed watching FOX News and gardening.
He is survived by his mother, Charlene Stratton Dunn of Nettleton, MS; two daughters, Connie Terry of Pontotoc, MS and, Sherry Sullivan of Nettleton, MS; a son, Jesse Dunn of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Jean Story Sullivan of Nettleton, MS and Pat Krause of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Ken Story and Keith Story, both of Paducah, KY; five grandchildren, Austin Terry, Gordon Smith, Lucas Sullivan, Dathan Sullivan and MaKalayla Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Dorothy Carolyn Story; his daughter, Angela Graham and two grandson, Jared Sullivan and Joshua Nixon.
The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
John Washington
New Albany
John Ellis Washington, age 82, passed away December 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County. He was born April 24, 1938 to Wallace and Alma Aycock Washington. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Bryan Foods as a truck driver for 25 years and MDOT in Union County for a few years.
He was married to Patsy "Pat" Gregory of New Albany in 1965. He trusted Jesus as his Savior and was a member of Poolville Baptist Church. John had a passion to fish and enjoyed teaching Corbin to fish and drive the boat. John had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Deanna Washington Gregory (Tom) of Iuka, MS; one brother, Jimmy Washington (Patsy) of Pontotoc, MS; two granddaughters, whom he loved very much, Amanda Porter Stewart of Iuka and Alison Porter Johnson (Nick) of Madison, AL; two great grandsons, who were his world, Corbin Stewart, age 8 and Easton Stewart, age 2, both of Iuka; and numerous nieces and nephews, who he adored. He also enjoyed his last few years with a special friend, Frances Garner, who also took many fishing adventures.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat, whom he loved and tenderly cared for during her latter years of declining health; a sister, Virginia Marlene Dove; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Sunday, January 3, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Cecil Smith
Union
Cecil Harold Smith joined his beloved wife, Linda Myrick Smith in Heaven on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
Funeral services were Wednesday, December 30, at United Funeral Service with Rev. William Montgomery and Rev. Mitchell Hall officiating. Burial was in Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Cecil was born to Matthew and Monette Watts Smith on July 7, 1949. He was a graduate of Algoma High School- Class of 1969 where he leaves behind a lot of dear classmates. He was a member of Ecru Methodist Church, where he leaves behind many cherished friends.
He loved watching westerns, and being outside. He was taught strong work ethics, helping his dad and brother build all the bridges on the Natchez Trace from Jackson, MS to Tennessee. He retired from Action Industries in Pontotoc after 25 years, where he made lifetime friends; they all called him "Unk".
He loved camping at Davis Lake with his special camping group. They shared many special memories together, especially giving the children and ladies suckers. He will be forever missed.
He loved his families and was always involved in get-togethers of every kind. He loved being around children and they loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Monette Watts Smith; his "mean little sister" Dianne Smith; his daughters, Beverly Smith Carroll (Brian) of Ingomar and Bonnie Riley (Tim) of Memphis; his sons, Mitchell Hall (Lisa), Miles Hall (Amy) and Sandy Hall , all of Ingomar; a special niece, Becky Berryhill Jumper; his sisters-in-law, Mabel Gates and Hazel Davis of Tupelo; his granddaughters, Destiny Graham (Tyler), Lacey Jackson, Carley Hall, Claire Reeder (Dylan), all of Ingomar and Emily Potts (Matt) of Myrtle; his grandsons, Shane Hall (Anna Claire), Corey Hall (Melanie), Eric Hall (Amanda), Remington Carroll, Kaleb Carroll, all of Ingomar, Sean Riley of Memphis and Matthew Riley of Connecticut.
His great grandchildren were the last joys of his life, he loved the excitement and joy of hearing them call him, Pop. He is survived by 15 great grandchildren and was expecting another great grandson in January.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Myrick Smith; his father, his older brother, Marcus Smith; his baby brother, Malcomb Lynn Smith; his grandparents, Jim and Lizzy Smith and Mary and Jim Watts, all of Pontotoc.
Pallbearers were Ron Berryhill, Toby Jumper, Jeremy Smith, Shane Hall, Corey Hall and Eric Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ingomar Cemetery or to the charity of donor's choice.
Peggy Pelt
Tippah
Peggy Sue Burnett Pelt, 55, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 following an extended illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Peggy were Wednesday, December 30 at Faith Fellowship Church with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Burial was in Anticoh Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Ripley Funeral Home.
Peggy was born September 5, 1965 in Sikeston, MO, the daughter of the late Cecil and Melba Hensley Burnett. She was a graduate of the Walker County Alabama Public School System and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant for 18 years before retiring.
A member of Faith Fellowship Church, Peggy will be remembered for the love she had for her large family and sharing special times with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included attending yard sales, watching NETFLIX and listening to music by her favorite artist, Kane Brown.
Survivors include two daughters, Becky Kelsey (Cody Poe) and Vanessa Burnett (Johnathan Sullivan), both of Ripley, three sisters, Virginia Huddleston, Charlotte Pickett (Kevin Carroll) and Tina Poore (Dave Pennington), all of AL, six brothers, Lee Burnett (Judy) of Pontotoc, Wayne Burnett (Marie), Lonnie Burnett (Sabrina), David Burnett (Sarah), Buddy Burnett (Samantha) and Body Burnett (Jane), all of Ripley and eight grandchildren, Xavier and Heaven Leopard, Alissa, Chevy and Scarlett Burnett, Marcus and Leo Bingham.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert Burnett and a grandaughter, Annie Burnett.
Michale Slaughter
Pontotoc
Michael Lee Slaughter, 53, passed away December 25, 2020 at home in Pontotoc. Michael joined the Navy in 1984, right out of high school, as a sonar technician, later became a Navy Seal as a part of Seal Team 6. After his service in the military he resided in Jonesboro, AR where he married Donna and had two daughters, and worked as an electrician.
Survivors include his mother, Merle Plunkett (Larry); his siblings, Ann Margaret Compton, Lisa McKlemurry (Carl), Jerry Gean (Teresa), Terry Gean (Teresa), Ricky Gean (Donna), Cynthia Gross (Robert), Lisa Greene, Melissa Blake (Jamie), Jonathan Slaughter, Lawrence Slaughter, and Keith Plunkett; daughters, Destiny and Carissa Slaughter; and his four grandsons, Rylan Jennings (8), Ja'Kobe Williams (7), Ja'Marcus Williams (6), and Ja'Corrian Williams (5).
He was preceded in death by Dad, L.C. Slaughter; and his grandparents, Mike and Mary Waldo Crawford.
Memorial Service was held Saturday, January 2 at Harvest Time Church of God with Bro. David Hall officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers: Connor Stacks, Cooper Stacks, Dalton Suddieth, John Allen Ray, Nicholas Tucker, Lawrence Slaughter, Jonathan Slaughter, and Cayden Slaughter.
Mary Sims
Oxford
Mary Dale Herring Sims, 72, passed away on December 28, 2020, at home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Frances Baldwin
Pontotoc
Frances Baldwin, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 30, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services were Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Ricky Warren
Pontotoc
Ricky L. Warren , 62, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home .
James Jones, Sr.
Memphis, Tennessee
James Clarence Jones Jr., 36, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Blytheville, AR. Services were Thursday, December 31, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Services were Thursday, December 31 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Ingomar Cemetery.
Buddy Gordon
Pontotoc
William "Buddy" Gordon, 77, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on a private date at Bethel Cemetery.