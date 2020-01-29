Kerzie Fisk
Tupelo
Kerzie Elizabeth Fisk, 63, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services were Saturday, January 25, at Oasis of Love Church.
 
Michele Anderson
Pontotoc
Michele Lynn Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with cancer on January 22, 2020 at 6:45am at Sanctuary Hospice House. Her services were Friday, January 24, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Walters officiating. Burial was in West Heights Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Michele born on March 12, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska to belated father John Sansing and surviving mother Betty Anderson. She is survived by her parents Betty and Leslie Anderson, sisters: Melissa Lepard, and Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer, aunts: Bobby and husband Billy Terry, Beverly and husband Randy Willard, and Brenda Keen, Nephew: Nicholas Graham, Nieces: Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Cousins: Ricky Martin, Tonya Walls, Brandi Westmoreland, and Brittany Willard. Surviving Sansing Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Many other relatives and friends. 
She is predeceased by grandparents Roberta and Orvis Walls and Aubrey and Oleta Sansing.
Michele had a love for puzzles, cooking with her nieces and nephew, traveling to the beach, and her dogs Gizmo and Maxxwell. She always was able to make everyone laugh when she knew they needed it the most. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers were Nicholas Graham, Brian Cook, Casey Montgomery, Daniel Martinez, Terrance Vanwormer and Randy Lepard.
Honorary pallbearers were Rick Martin and Randy Willard.
 
Bruce V. Knight
Pontotoc
Bruce V. Knight, SR., 70, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, January 28, at Associated Family Memorial Chapel. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus