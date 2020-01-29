Michele born on March 12, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska to belated father John Sansing and surviving mother Betty Anderson. She is survived by her parents Betty and Leslie Anderson, sisters: Melissa Lepard, and Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer, aunts: Bobby and husband Billy Terry, Beverly and husband Randy Willard, and Brenda Keen, Nephew: Nicholas Graham, Nieces: Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Cousins: Ricky Martin, Tonya Walls, Brandi Westmoreland, and Brittany Willard. Surviving Sansing Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Many other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by grandparents Roberta and Orvis Walls and Aubrey and Oleta Sansing.
Michele had a love for puzzles, cooking with her nieces and nephew, traveling to the beach, and her dogs Gizmo and Maxxwell. She always was able to make everyone laugh when she knew they needed it the most. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers were Nicholas Graham, Brian Cook, Casey Montgomery, Daniel Martinez, Terrance Vanwormer and Randy Lepard.
Honorary pallbearers were Rick Martin and Randy Willard.