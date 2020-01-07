Has pic
Brian Marin
Santa Barbara, California
Brian Martin of Santa Barbara passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 41 after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.
Brian was born February 20, 1978 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Joyce Williams [Martin] and Tim Martin. From an early age Brian displayed a talent for singing. That talent became the tool that created opportunities for friendship, travel, employment and entertainment. Brian was recognized for his ability as both a coach and judge for Talent/Beauty competitions throughout the Southeast.
Brian graduated from Pontotoc High School and then attended The University of Southern Mississippi with a major in Business Administration. After working for several companies in Mississippi Brian chose to move to Santa Barbara to live closer to his mother and enjoy the California lifestyle. For the past eight years Brian worked as the Controller in the family business, Big Green Cleaning Company.
Brian enjoyed singing in Santa Barbara with the Fratelli Men's Chorus, both for the beautiful music and friendships created. Brian had a large and loving personality, and he will be greatly missed.
Brian is survived by his mother, Joyce Williams [Allen Williams] and father Tim Martin [Rushelle Martin], friend Howard Wang, grandmothers Christine Griffin and Lynda Terres [Al Terres], step-brothers Nick Williams [Cassie], Lance Williams [Jenny], Greg Graham[Jess] nephews Mitch Tutor, Gavin Williams, Blake Williams, Landon Williams, Cole Williams and Wyatt Williams. Niece Miranda Tutor. Aunts Linda Tutor [Terry], Martha Donaldson [Kenneth], Kathy Duff [George], Marilyn Gillespie, Patsy Washington [Jimmy], Sherry Reed [Randy], Juli Pippin [Andy] and Uncles Ray Martin and Christopher Williams [Linda].
He was preceded in death by James and Elizabeth Martin aka Grandaddy and Nanny, Larry Gillespie and Bobby Griffin all of Pontotoc. Brian was very close to and held great respect for Grandaddy and Nanny who loved him dearly.
Services were Monday, December 30, at First United Methodist Church. Internment followed at Santa Barbara Cemetery.
A memorial service was held Sunday, January 5 at Green Valley Baptist Church.
Laveda Robbins
Pontotoc
In the early morning of December 27, 2019, heaven gained the most beautiful angel, Laveda Robbins. She was born on January 15, 1937, in Gideon, MO, to Virgil and Minnie Haile.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Anderson (Sam); her son, Greg Robbins; Danielle Perkins, whom she loved like a daughter; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Robbins; her parents, and her 13 siblings.
Services were Sunday, December 29, at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Griffin and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Burial was in Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Matthew Keith, Donald Matthews, James Matthews, Jim Matthews, Joel Matthews, and Don Scott.
Gracie King
Baldwyn
Gracie Everlyne King was born December 27, 1932 unto the late Arleater Clark and Chester Richardson. She entered her final rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS.
She was a member of Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church in Baldwyn, where she serves on the Steward Board, Trustee Board, Pastor'S Aide Board. She also was a member of the Senior Choir and Sunday School Teacher.
She graduated from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Spring, MS. She taught school for many years. She relocated to Columbus Ohio and married John C King. Later, they moved back to Baldwyn, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one daughter, Sonya Clarke, one brother, Bobby G. Richardson, and her aunt Johnnie Lee Smith.
She is survived by two sons, Woody (Dianne) Clarke and Barkey (Lisa) Clarke; three grandchildren, Taylor Clarke, Alexandra Clarke, and Tanner Elizabeth Clarke; beloved cousins, the Robins and Stewart families; a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Friday, January 3, at Mt. Nebo C. M. E. Church in Baldwyn. Burial was in the National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lou Hollings
Pontotoc
Mary Lou Hollings, 85, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was married to Eugene Hollings for 54 years. She was known for her generosity and kind disposition. She raised 9 children of her own and raised a few of her grandchildren. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Service were Saturday, January 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy McMillen officiating. Burial was in New Robbs-Bethel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by, Billy Hollings, Greenville; James Leon Hollings (Myrtis), Randolph; Ricky Hollings (Evon), Mantachie; Vera Dalton, Randolph; Libbie Haber (Mike), Pontotoc; Debbie Tutor, Pontotoc; Eddie Hollings (Sue Ann), Pontotoc; and Daisy Webster (Allen), Pontotoc.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Judy Foster, 2 grandchildren, Dianne Henley and Ryan Hollings; her parents, Ebbie and Lavinia Mitchell; 2 brothers; and 7 sisters.
Pallbearers were Michael Hollings, Stephen Murrah, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Brent Galabiz, and Chad Pettit.
Margaret Brown
Bartlett, Tennessee
Margaret Louise Brown died January 4, 2020 at Ave Maria Nursing Home in Bartlett, TN. Louise was born on October 15, 1922 to Archie and Liddie Wilson of Pontotoc, MS.
Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She married Kenneth Reno Brown on November 24, 1945. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and sons, Kenneth Larry Brown and Robert Jeffrey Brown. Surviving are daughters-in-law, Mary (Larry) and Venita (Jeff); six grandchildren, Bethany Jolly (Lance), Katie Dyer (Jason), Christopher Brown (Angela), Ashley Darden (Brad), Drew Brown, and Allyson Brown (Caleb Busby); seven great grandchildren, Madison, Emma, David, Lincoln, Erin, Sara and Abby.
The funeral service was at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home Tuesday, January 7, and interment was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to a charity of your choice.
