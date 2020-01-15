Obits for January 15, 2020

 
Has pic, please put a fish logo with it
Jimmy ‘Jimbo’ Alexander
Pontotoc
Jimmy (Jimbo) Patton Alexander Jr,  52 of Pontotoc, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020. 
Jimmy  was born April 27, 1967 in Pontotoc to Jimmy Patton Alexander and Ann McBroom Grant.
Before he retired  he was an auctioneer, property manager, carpenter and worked in sheet metal. He had many loves which included fishing, nascar, football, wrestling and was a huge Ole Miss fan. He also loved listening to George Jones.
Jimmy is survived by his Mother Ann Mcbroom Grant and second father Noel J Grant III of Pontotoc, the love of his life for more than 18 years, Joann Mcgloflin. His children James Alexander, Jessica McKissack  Lena Alexander,  Michael,  Jamie and John Mcgloflin  all of Pontotoc and Milton Pope (Heather) of Mantachie. 
Five sisters Karen Pittman (Maurice Pittman) of Enid, Penny Mechell Storey (Allen), Jackie Langford (Alan), Sarabeth Grant Chunn all of Pontotoc and Karen Grant Cummins ( Andy) of Pope.  Grandmothers Audrey Strawbridge and Nell Grant of Pontotoc. 
He has 22 grandchildren and a host of nieces,  nephews and cousins.  
He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Patton Alexander and second Mom Jean Roncali Alexander, grandparents James and Viola Alexander, Grandfathers Bill Strawbridge, Dan Mcbroom and Noel Grant Jr.  One infant sister Donna Jean Alexander. 
Services were Thursday Jan 9, 2020  at New Albany Funeral and Cremation care in New Albany, Ms. 
The family will have a private burial at a later date.
 
Richard Smith Jr.
Tupelo
 Richard Smith Jr, 79, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Saturday January 11, at Chapel Grove Holiness Church 6312 Longview Rd Tupelo, MS . Burial followed in the church cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.
 
United logo
Michael Anderson
Austin, Arkansas
Michael Glenn Anderson, 57, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Cabot Emergency Hospital in Cabot, Akansas. He was born July 13, 1962, in Memphis, TN., to R.B. and Judith Savage Anderson. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hernando, Mississippi. He was a Maintenance Technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Services were Saturday, January 11,  at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Burial was in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Lois Guin Anderson; 1 daughter: Kimberly Haslip (Craig) of Lakeland, TN.; 1 son: Phillip Anderson, Jr. (Tosha) of Cabot, AR.; 1 sister: Dana Shaw (Russell) of Thaxton, MS.; 1 brother: Phillip Anderson, Sr., (Lori) of Thaxton, MS.; and 4 grandchildren: Isaac Haslip, Seth Haslip, Caelyn Anderson, and Paisley Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son: Christopher Anderson.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
 
Jane Moore Pickett
Pontotoc
Jane Moore Pickett, 60, passed away January 11, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Jane was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Daughter of the Confederacy. She was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved participating in Project Hope, crafts, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her mother, Patsy S. Moore; children, Rob Pickett (Jana), Austin, TX, Grayson Pickett (McKenzie), Knoxville, TN and Hayli Bostick (Reid), Guys, TN; grandchildren, Bennett and Ella Bostick, Emerson Pickett, and Breckyn Pickett; brothers, Terry Moore (Faye), Nicky Moore (BJ), and Mike Moore (Patricia), all of Pontotoc; aunts, Martha Shumpert, Jane Sudduth, and Florence Taylor; uncle, Carlton Moore (Ellie); and her nieces and nephews, Scott Moore (Janie), Staci Rushing (Derik), Paul Moore (Christa), Melanie Caples (Rodney), and Matthew Moore (Nikki).
She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Pete Edward Moore and her grandparents, Homer and Louise Sudduth.
Services were Tuesday, January 14, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Burial was in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Moore, Derik Rushing, Rob Pickett, Grayson Pickett, Dan Shumpert, and Justin Moorman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
 
Use praying hands icon
Has pic
Floyd Sullivan Sr.
Tupelo
Floyd Sullivan Sr. was born April 23, 1957 in Lee county unto Christine Young Sullivan and the late Roger Sullivan.
He departed this life January 6, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Vincent and Dennis Sullivan.
His survivors include his mother, Christine Sullivan of Tupelo, MS two step-daughters, Tatyanna Washington and Kiera Jones both of Tupelo, MS; three sons, Floyd Sullivan Jr. and Khalif Brown both of Woodland Hill, CA and Aaquil Brown of Marrietta, GA; two sisters, Janet Holland of Tupelo, MS and Sarah Willis of Baldwyn, MS; two brothers Charles Young of Des Monies, Iowa, John Lee Sullivan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; special friend Lisa Jones of Tupelo, MS: one grandson, Jedi Eli Aaquil Brown; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Thursday, January, 16, at 1 p.m. at Hope Church in Tupelo, MS with burial in the Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, from 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service on Thursday. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
 

Browning 

Lois Melton

Mesa, Arizona

Lois H. Melton, age 95, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. She was born August 25, 1924 to William and Donie Younger Hellums. She was a member of Troy First Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. Lois enjoyed sewing and growing roses.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at Troy First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial will follow in the Eddington Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no visitation.

Survivors include her four daughters, Mary Melton, Pinellas Park, FL, Patricia D’Amato (Thomas) Mesa, AZ, Linda Melton (Linda Van Hoesen) Dunedin, FL and Billie Stein of Chandler, AZ; one half- sister, Mary Nell Denham of Pontotoc, MS and two half- brothers, John Newell of NY and Donnie Hellums of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Kimberly Cochrane, Michael Piche, Cheri Warren and Ian Swankie; nine great-grandchildren, Mia Cochrane, Matthew Piche, Michael Piche, Matt Wagner, Heather Wagner, Jake Manzke, Julie Manzke, Matthew Swankie and Kyle Swankie and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James William Melton, and one sister, one half-sister, one brother and two half-brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ  85224.

Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

