Obits for January 15, 2020
Services were Saturday, January 11, at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Burial was in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Lois Guin Anderson; 1 daughter: Kimberly Haslip (Craig) of Lakeland, TN.; 1 son: Phillip Anderson, Jr. (Tosha) of Cabot, AR.; 1 sister: Dana Shaw (Russell) of Thaxton, MS.; 1 brother: Phillip Anderson, Sr., (Lori) of Thaxton, MS.; and 4 grandchildren: Isaac Haslip, Seth Haslip, Caelyn Anderson, and Paisley Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son: Christopher Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her mother, Patsy S. Moore; children, Rob Pickett (Jana), Austin, TX, Grayson Pickett (McKenzie), Knoxville, TN and Hayli Bostick (Reid), Guys, TN; grandchildren, Bennett and Ella Bostick, Emerson Pickett, and Breckyn Pickett; brothers, Terry Moore (Faye), Nicky Moore (BJ), and Mike Moore (Patricia), all of Pontotoc; aunts, Martha Shumpert, Jane Sudduth, and Florence Taylor; uncle, Carlton Moore (Ellie); and her nieces and nephews, Scott Moore (Janie), Staci Rushing (Derik), Paul Moore (Christa), Melanie Caples (Rodney), and Matthew Moore (Nikki).
She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Pete Edward Moore and her grandparents, Homer and Louise Sudduth.
Services were Tuesday, January 14, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Burial was in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Moore, Derik Rushing, Rob Pickett, Grayson Pickett, Dan Shumpert, and Justin Moorman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
He departed this life January 6, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Vincent and Dennis Sullivan.
His survivors include his mother, Christine Sullivan of Tupelo, MS two step-daughters, Tatyanna Washington and Kiera Jones both of Tupelo, MS; three sons, Floyd Sullivan Jr. and Khalif Brown both of Woodland Hill, CA and Aaquil Brown of Marrietta, GA; two sisters, Janet Holland of Tupelo, MS and Sarah Willis of Baldwyn, MS; two brothers Charles Young of Des Monies, Iowa, John Lee Sullivan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; special friend Lisa Jones of Tupelo, MS: one grandson, Jedi Eli Aaquil Brown; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Thursday, January, 16, at 1 p.m. at Hope Church in Tupelo, MS with burial in the Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, from 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service on Thursday. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Lois Melton
Mesa, Arizona
Lois H. Melton, age 95, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. She was born August 25, 1924 to William and Donie Younger Hellums. She was a member of Troy First Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. Lois enjoyed sewing and growing roses.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at Troy First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial will follow in the Eddington Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no visitation.
Survivors include her four daughters, Mary Melton, Pinellas Park, FL, Patricia D’Amato (Thomas) Mesa, AZ, Linda Melton (Linda Van Hoesen) Dunedin, FL and Billie Stein of Chandler, AZ; one half- sister, Mary Nell Denham of Pontotoc, MS and two half- brothers, John Newell of NY and Donnie Hellums of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Kimberly Cochrane, Michael Piche, Cheri Warren and Ian Swankie; nine great-grandchildren, Mia Cochrane, Matthew Piche, Michael Piche, Matt Wagner, Heather Wagner, Jake Manzke, Julie Manzke, Matthew Swankie and Kyle Swankie and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James William Melton, and one sister, one half-sister, one brother and two half-brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85224.
