Veteran
Terry Foster
Pontotoc
Terry Foster, 75, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on January 12, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc. He was born July 28, 1946, to Ed and Kathleen Foster. Terry was an avid deer and rabbit hunter. He spent many happy hours in the woods with his fellow hunters and his dogs. He was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ and a United States Army Veteran.
Terry is survived by his wife, Martha Foster; his son, Chris Foster; his grandson, Eric Miller; brothers, Ted Foster (Brenda) and Rick Foster (Heather); many nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Maxine Baldwin.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Foster Gillespie; his brother, Perry Foster; and his parents.
Services were Saturday, January 15, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Street and Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Burial followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jim Sappington, Brad Owen, Derrick Young, Eric Miller, Leo Mask, and Dusty Foster.
Rosie Jarvis
Pontotoc
Rosie Olene Jarvis, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services were Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Has pic, veteran
Bruce Wayne Austin
Pontotoc
Mr. Bruce Wayne Austin, 73, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada, MS. He was born on July 12, 1948 in Pontotoc County to the late Richard (Dick) and Ruby Aron Austin. Bruce graduated from Randolph High School in 1966. He attended Itawamba Junior College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War during which time he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces.
Bruce lived many years in Houston, Texas where he worked as an electrician. He also worked in the motion picture industry in which he appeared in several movies and TV productions. Bruce was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He was a reserve deputy for the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.
Bruce is survived by a loving daughter and granddaughter who were the lights of his life: Tiffany Austin and Haley Wegmann of Rowlett, Texas, two brothers-Joe Austin and Regina of Pontotoc, and Billy Austin and Peggy of Houlka, and his former wife and caregiver Kathy Young Austin of Houlka and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother James Austin and four sisters-Sue Mask, Teresa Austin, Letha Mooneyham, Jean DeWild, and Claudette Patterson.
Graveside services were Tuesday, January 18, at Buckhorn Church of Christ with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating.
His pallbearers were Leo Mask, Tony Mask, Carlos Patterson, Joseph Austin, Dickie Austin and Brian Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buckhorn Cemetery Fund in care of Peggy Austin, 4832 Redland-Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.
Has pic, Payton logo
James Hogan
Jackson, Mississippi
James "Stan" Stanley Hogan, 64, of Jackson, MS was born June 11, 1957, in Pontotoc, MS—the oldest son of Roberta Kimp and the late Bobby Joe Kimp.
He was a 1975 graduate of North Panola High School and attended Jackson State University. Stan was passionate about working with his hands and engaging in Industrial Arts classes under the instruction of Mr. Dodson at North Panola High School during the early 1970s. He worked in the food service industry as a Maitre d' most of his life in Jackson and New Orleans, LA. While residing in Atlanta, GA, he worked as a care giver for many patients at an assisted living facility. He returned to Mississippi in 2012 and became a care giver to his mother.
Stan was a kind, easy going man who could say so much in very few words. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Braves.
Stan began his battle with cancer in 2005. We celebrate his journey, and we thank God for taking care of him. We rejoice that he was received into the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and ushered into the presence of God where there are no more struggles, no more pain, no more chemo, no more radiation, and no more cancer. Stan accepted Christ as his Savior at a ministry in Atlanta.
Stan was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bobby" T. Kimp and his step father, Bobby Joe Kimp.
He is survived by his mother, Roberta Kimp (Jackson, MS); daughter, Jacquetta Wallace Hayes (Greg) (Holly Springs, NC); grandchildren—Jordan and Jason Veals, (Holly Springs, NC); sister, Cheryl Haynes (Jackson, MS); brother, Joseph Dwayne Kimp, Sr. (Jackson, MS); sister, Faye Kimp (Magnolia, MS); sister, Paula Fondren (Batesville, MS); brother, Lonnie William Haynes, Jr. (Jackson, MS); nieces and nephews—Jasmine Haynes (Jackson, MS); Joseph Dwayne Kimp, Jr. (Batesville, MS): Jeremy Kimp (Batesville, MS); LaDarius Kimp (Tyeisha), (Denton, TX); DeMarcus Kimp (Keithia), (Pearl, MS); Brittanie Kimp (Jackson, MS); Javion Kimp (Denton, TX); aunts and uncle—Ada Bell "Auntie" Dogan (Pontotoc, MS); Barbara Moore (Robert); (Springfield, IL.); Joyce Addison, (Charlotte, NC); six great nieces, six great nephews, and many cousins that he loved dearly.
Graveside services were Tuesday, January 18, at Pontotoc City Cemetery, followed by interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has pic, Payton logo
Linda Faye Ivy
Tupelo
Linda Faye Ivy was born July 18, 1960 to the late Mel and Louise Ivy in Pontotoc County. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and became a member of Mount Zion MB Church-Troy. She attended South Pontotoc High School and graduated from Itawamba Community College. She was employed with Diversity Vuteq until her health began to decline. Linda was a loving mother who enjoyed nurturing her family. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. On Monday, January 10, 2022, Linda departed this earthly life to live eternally with the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mel and Louise Ivy, one son Kamby Ivy, two brothers Mel Ivy, Jr. and Jessie Lee Ivy, one sister Diane Ivy, niece Tina Louise Ivy, great niece Joselyn Ivy Herndon, and all of her aunts and uncles.
Linda leaves to cherish her loving memory: one daughter, Khandra Ivy of Tupelo, MS; two sons, Kenderrik Ivy and Kenyatta Ivy both of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Bobby Joe Ivy of Waterloo, IA; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two special cousins, Minnie Garmon of Oxford, MS and Joann Hodges of Verona, MS; a special friend, Chanel McClendon of Shannon, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, January 17, at Mount Zion MB Church-Troy with interment in the Mount Zion MB Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has pic, Payton logo
Nathaniel Gordon
Houlka
Nathaniel Gordon was born August 15, 1960 in Houlka, MS to the late Essie Berry Gordon and Robert Gordon. Nathaniel confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Broadway COGIC. He was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Ann Cooper. Nathaniel was a truck driver and a farmer. Many people knew him as Nate or Fan, but we called him bulldog because you couldn't get anything past him. He enjoyed family get togethers and farming. On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, God sent for him to come home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Essie Gordon, two sisters Mable Jackson and Bernice "Bonnie" Hester, one brother David Lee Gordon, and a special cousin Bernard Stewart.
He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife Dorothy Ann Gordon of Houlka, MS, two daughters Felicia Pulliam of Houlka, MS and Imani Amina Travis (Justin) of Houlka, MS, three sons Bryan Nathan Gordon (Shana) of Grand Rapids, MI, Jeremy Scott Gordon of Houlka, MS, and Reggie Reid Gordon of Houlka, MS, three sisters Dorothy Gordon and Virginia Burns both of Grand Rapids, MI, Jimmie Dale Hester of Beloit, WI, three brothers Robert Gordon (Roenna) of Memphis, TN, George (Mable) Gordon of Aurora, IL, and Daniel Gordon of Grand Rapids, MI, thirteen grandchildren Brandon, Leiasia, Breonna, Aniylah, Bryan Jr., Bre'Asia, Br'Kiyah, Justice, Ashanti, Camar, Carter, Ava, and Aubrey, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were Tuesday, January 18, at Gordon Chapel COGIC in Houlka, MS. Interment followed at East County Line Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Peggy Adler
Louisville, Kentucky
Peggy Lane Matkins Adler went home to meet her Father on January 14, 2022. Her passing was sudden and unexpected due to complications from pneumonia. She was 71 years old. Peggy was a long-time resident of Louisville, KY. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Matkins and Grace Moore Matkins and a sister, Linda Matkins. She is survived by her husband and love of 50 years, Carl C. Adler of Louisville, KY; three daughters, April Adler (Alan Beam) of Louisville KY; Pricilla Crawford of Pensacola Beach FL; Madelyn Childress (James) of Pontotoc MS; one son Daniel Beckovich (Denise) of Louisville KY; niece, Eva Peel (John) of Memphis TN; a brother, David Matkins of Los Vegas NV; and several other nieces and nephews.
Peggy has been a lifelong lover of animals and water. She supported local and national organizations in the protection and care of animals. Her current beloved dog, a Pomeranian named Brutus, got his spunky attitude from her, and was very protective. He is already lost without her. On warm summer days, Peggy would be found near the water. She loved water parks and sunshine. There she would spend quality time with her daughter April and fiancé Alan. She had a celebrity following at Hurricane Bay at 71 years old! She was also in charge of feeding the local squirrels a quality diet of walnuts, almonds, and peanuts. Her squirrels were the largest and healthiest in the neighborhood! She liked Chinese food, ice cream and had recently developed a fondness for painting. She enjoyed sermons by Dr. Charles Stanley and his daily devotional. Reading it to others brought her great pleasure. These moments will be extremely missed. Peggy was also a welcomed site by her husband's coworkers at Kroger. They enjoyed her visits, jokes, and fun-loving personality. She will be grieved by many.
Tutor Memorial Funeral home in Pontotoc is in care of arrangements. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Funeral Services will be Thursday, January 20, at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Fishing logo, has pic
James Taylor
Myrtle
James Randle Taylor, 53, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, January 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Taylor were Thursday, January 13, in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with David Blaylock and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery
Mr. Taylor was born on August 2, 1968 in Pontotoc, the son of the late James Paul and Sarah Ann Willard Taylor, Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the Myrtle public school system and was a valued employee for many years with Tupelo Fiber in the poly foam department.
A Christian and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Taylor will be remembered for his love of gospel music and church events. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included riding horses and fishing and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sisters, Dinnah Taylor Coleman (Michael) of Pontotoc and Hollie Taylor of New Albany, two nieces and eight nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Taylor family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
Veteran, has picture
Dyllen Hester
Tupelo
Dyllen Scott Hester, age 27, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at his residence in the Guntown area. Dyllen was born in Amory, MS on June 13, 1994 to Terry Hester and Donnyell Butler Hester. He attended school at Nettleton for several years and graduated from Hatley High School in 2012. Dyllen enjoyed life, lived large and made many friends over his young life. He was a master at conversation and had a splendid personality that attracted people to him. Dyllen was a patriotic American, serving in the U. S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard, in the Booneville Unit, at the time of his death.
He was branch manager of People Link in Tupelo. A Mason, Dyllen had a deeply personal spirituality. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith and became nondenominational as an adult. He loved his wife, his children, his extended family and his large circle of friends from all walks of life.
A service, with military honors, celebrating his life was held Sunday, January 16, at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Holland Funeral Directors was honored to be serving their friends.
Dyllen is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Hester of Tupelo; 3 children, C.J. Hester and Skyler Hester of Hatley and Brantly Hester of Nettleton; his parents, Terry and Donnyell Hester of Hatley; two brothers, Levi Hester (Lindsey) and Reed Hester, all of Hatley; two bonus children, Sadie Waycaster and Bentley Sellars; his grandmothers, Martha Hester of Nettleton and Shirley Butler of Wren; a nephew, Camden Hester; his in-laws, Brandy and Matt Barkley of Booneville and his grandparents-in-law, Mary and Jerry Lindley of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Hester and Donnie Butler.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.