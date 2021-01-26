Has pic
Troy Ward
Randolph
Troy Dow Pennington Ward, 81, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Troy was a longtime employee of the Pontotoc County Tax Collector's office where she made many lifelong friends. Troy lived life to the fullest and was happiest when her home was filled with lots of family and friends, especially on Sundays. She was known for her chocolate and biscuits on Sunday mornings and her dough burgers on Sunday nights. She also loved sports, the last 55 years of her life, she could be found in the gym and on the ballfield watching her children and grandchildren play. She was also a big fan of Mississippi State, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon. Troy was an active member of Randolph Baptist Church.
Troy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lexie Guyson Ward; her children, Leisa Baggett (Rick), Joey Ward, Yanda Matthews (Chris), Shane Ward (Stephanie), and Shannon "Nuke" Ward; her grandchildren, Jade West Chapman (Drew), Lakyn Britt Gooch (Grant), Amanda Baggett Johnson (Josh), Ethan Donaldson (Katie), Tiffany Ward, Lexie Ward, and Kealey Ward; great-grandchildren, Kye, Lylee, Rivers, Indee, Rose, Zoey, and Raynes; sister-in-law, Laberta Pennington; brother, Joe Bryant(Rhonda); nieces and nephews, Allen Pennington, Deborah Pennington Munn, Danny Pennington, and Scotty Pennington; special family members, Richard Fitts, Mike Flaherty, and Jimmy Allen. Upon her passing, she was joyously reunited with her grandson, Chase.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur (Ott) and Dale Leone Pennington; brothers, Joe Clark Pennington and Thomas Pennington; her nephew, Jimmy Pennington.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Gerald Finley officiated. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Rodney Newell, Scotty Pennington, Clint Ward, Brad Ward, Dusty Ward, Jock Adams, Mike Kelly, and Lathe Ward.
Mark Bond
Ponotoc
Mark W. Bond, 73, passed away January 16, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health in Corinth, MS. He was born August 4, 1947. Mark was raised and graduated high school and also took some college courses in Dyer, TN. He moved to several places during the years. He loved to travel, animals, and especially cars and trucks. He was a hard worker.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Bond; daughter, Kimberley Hall of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Brandon Bond of Pontotoc, MS; and cousin, Carley Gibson of Millington, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carley and Margaret Bond.
A memorial service was held Sunday, January 24, at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS with Bro. Mike Smithy officiating.
Thomas Moneymam
Pontotoc
Thomas Merrill Mooneyham passed away, on January 20, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born April 24, 1934. Tommy was cared for by former coworkers and new friends, at the Pontotoc Hospital Extended Care Unit, when he went home to be with the Lord. He was a lifelong member of Gershorm Baptist Church. He served in The United States Air Force, was a farmer and retired from Pontotoc Hospital. After retirement, Tommy owned and operated a small engine shop where he enjoyed working on equipment for friends and family. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman.
Tommy is survived by his son Rodney Mooneyhan (Ann) of Pontotoc and his daughter Ronda Watson(Bobby) of Dandridge, TN; Grandchildren Tiffany Nunnelee (Eric), Adam Watson (Lauren), and Rob Watson (Chelsea); Two great grandsons Caleb and Corbin Nunnelee; Brothers Jimmy Mooneyhan (Jean)and Larry Mooneyhan (Janie); sisters Betty Jenkins (Herbert), Brenda Seale (Riley), and Linda Bond.
Preceded in death by his parents Willie Beckham Mooneyham and John Edgar Mooneyham, stepmother Lois Mooneyham and sister Perla Ferguson.
Graveside Services were Friday, January 22, at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to Gershorm Baptist Church, Houlka, MS.
browning
Bro. George Steward
Pontotoc
1 Timothy 1:12
I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, because He considered me faithful, putting me into service,
Reverend George Hugh Steward, minister and servant of the Lord, went to be with his Savior on the morning of January 22, 2021 in New Albany, Mississippi.
Known as "Brother" George, he served the Lord and the Lords' people in ministry for over 63 years as pastor of New Zion Baptist Church (Monticello, MS), Bethany Baptist Church (Marigold, MS), Darling Baptist Church, Duck Hill Baptist Church, and Longview Baptist Church (Pontotoc, MS). He served as Director of Missions for Pontotoc County Baptist Association for 24 years.
Born on February 9, 1935 in Tate County, Brother George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ms. Adley, three children, Tammie Holmes (Michael), Natalie Wilson (Phil) and Noel Steward (Stacy), four grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Steward (Meg), Dr. William Steward (Abbie), Jacob Steward, Ethan Holmes (Kaylee), and two great-grandchildren, Margo Steward and Adley Joy Steward, all who are so thankful to have been raised in a home that modelled service to the Lord.
He and Ms. Adley have always been thankful for the many people who allowed him to be a part of their lives to comfort, pastor and minister-to the needs of God's people. They are also thankful for the many who have shown enormous kindness and encouragement to the family over his years of service. Finally, Brother George was especially thankful for the many fellow-ministers and missionaries that he has been allowed to serve and fellowship with. It is one of his greatest treasures.
Bro. George was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dew Drop Brown Steward and his grandparents that was instrumental in his upbringing, J.W. and Jennie Hatcher Steward, a sister, Gertie Westmoreland and a brother, Joel Steward.
A private graveside service was held January 26 at Big Springs Baptist Church to commend Brother George's memory to the Lord. The family is so thankful for the service of Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be sent to The Gideons International, C/O Pontotoc Camp, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Larry Campbell
Thaxton
Larry Jr. Campbell, 68, passed away January 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Mr. Campbell was born May 2, 1952 and raised in Thaxton on Cane Creek Road all of his life.
He is survived by his son, Perry Campbell; mother, Alien Campbell; and Teresa Rader.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hildon Campbell; his son, Terry Wayne Campbell; and Janice Yavon Waldo.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Rodger Hunter officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30PM and continue until service time. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
LeMarcus Watson
Pontotoc
LeMarcus Watson, 34, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, MI. Services were Saturday, January 23, at Belle Memorial in Ecru, MS. Burial was in Pontotoc Cemetery.
Quinton Swords
Pontotoc
Quinton Swords, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Friday, January 22, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Mildred Hamilton
Ecru
Mildred Louise Hamilton, 79, passed away January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. She was born July 8, 1941. She was a retired LPN. She was a stay at home mom, former owner of a daycare, loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, taking pictures at all family events, loved sewing and spending time with her family and church family and going to gospel singings. She was well known for sending greeting cards for all special occasions. She was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Services were Thursday, January 21, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Watts officiating. Burial was in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband-Brewer Hamilton; daughter-Sherry Hattaway (Tommy); 4 granddaughters-Angela McLaughlin (Greg), Caitlin Hattaway, Diane Seigler (Rocky), Cindy Linenthal (Aaron); 3 grandsons-Kyle Parrish (Mia) , Daniel Thacker (Haley) and Brandon Thacker (Elise); 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-Tina Marie Parrish; mother and father-Alba and Ruth Cook (of Sledge, MS); and sister-Ollie Coleman.
Pallbearers were Greg McLaughlin, Daniel Thacker, Brandon Thacker, Sam Yates, Tommy Hattaway and Kyle Parrish.
