Wayne Blansett
Pontotoc
Wayne Blansett, age 86, passed away on July 10, 2022. He was born August 22, 1935 to Rev. Willie Blansett and Cleora (Davis) Blansett, the youngest of five children.
He worked for over 38 years in Facility Operations at NMMC. A dedicated supporter of NMMC, Wayne's wife and all five of his children worked at the hospital at some time in their lives. Wayne retired from NMMC in 2001. He had a very strong work ethic and was never one to let the grass grow under his feet. His hobbies included gardening, fishing at Grenada Lake, playing sports with his friends and sons. However, his main focus in life was his walk with Jesus, and he was never shy in sharing his faith with friends or strangers.
Wayne is survived by his wife: Patty (Wilbanks) of Pontotoc, five sons, Ronnie Blansett (Pontotoc), Dickey (LaShay) Blansett (Red Bay, AL), Rick Blansett (Pontotoc), Paul (Lori) Blansett (Mooreville), and Patrick Blansett (Pontotoc). He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Hunter, Austin, Olivia (Frankie Puente), Parker, Cooper, Kaiden, and Darby. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: three sisters, Ruth (David) Bridgman, Corrinne (Lavoy) Staten, and Nan (Gene) Jenkins, one brother, Bill (Alline) Blansett. He was preceded in death by a special daughter-in-law, Candie Blansett.
The funeral service was Tuesday, July 12 at Life at Tupelo Church with Bro. Jay Carney and Bro. Larry Hill Sr. officiating. Tutor Funeral Home (Pontotoc) was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Hunter Blansett, Austin Blansett, Parker Blansett, Cooper Blansett, Kaiden Blansett, and Frankie Puente.
James Thurman Cruse, Sr.
Pontotoc
James Thurman Cruse, Sr., 79, passed away July 8, 2022, at home after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends. He was born July 29, 1942, in Pontotoc to Fred and Prudell Owen Cruse. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1960 and married Alice Hitchcock in 1963. He spent most of his life working as a truck driver and working for several industries in Pontotoc before opening, J.T.'s Cafe in Ecru, where he loved serving his friends for over 20 years. He was a member of Fairview Methodist Church and was a Mason.
He leaves behind the love of his life and loving caregiver, Alice Cruse; one son, Jimmy Cruse (Linda); one daughter, Sherry Williams (Ricky); one sister, Neva Nash; 10 grandchildren, Kayla Snider (Will), Anna Claire McCary, Sara Beth Hardman (John), Dylan Cruse, Jessica Mann (Rick), Maegan Garrison (Chase), Jacob Stokes (Alex), Ashley Johnson (Bryan), Bradley Tucker (Nora), and Alex Parish (Ben); 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Marie Huey, Buddy Cruse, Fuzzy Cruse, Opal McCoy, Helen Cruse, Boyd Cruse, Freddie Walker, and Carolyn Thomas.
Services were Monday, July 11, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Cory Collins officiating. Burial followed in Cruse Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jerry Wilbur, Randy Cruse, Neil Cruse, Terry Cruse, Elmer Holder, and Jackie Cruse.
Honorary Pallbearers were Ronnie Leggett, Ray Huey, Mike Cruse, Tony Cruse, Danny Robbins, Rex Mooney, and Bobby Brown.
Consuelo Cheyenne Henry
Pontotoc
Consuelo Cheyenne Henry, 15, passed away Friday, July 08, 2022, at Lebonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born September 23, 2006. Services were Monday, July 11, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Tina Biffle
Thaxton
Tina Gaye Biffle, 56, died Thursday July 7th at North MS Medical Center with her husband and sister by her side.
Tina was born November 17, 1965 to Henry and Sue Brummett and grew up in Taylor, MS. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1983. Tina worked as a massage therapist for over twenty years in Oxford, MS where she made countless friends and was able to use her passion for helping people on a daily basis. Through the years, Tina wore many hats. She served in various capacities in local churches, wrestled alongside her husband in independent professional wrestling matches across North MS, and volunteered at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis. Her intense love for music, movies, and sports meant that she always had something interesting playing on the television.
Tina is survived by her husband, John "Carter" Biffle, her two sons, Thomas Chandler (Carissa) and John "Jay" Biffle, one grandson, Winston Chandler, three sisters, Barbara (Billy) Warren, Elaine (John) Mitchell, and Marilyn Stuckey, and one brother, Pete (Kathy) Brummett. She was also loved very much by her two dogs, Rascal and Billie, and her two cats, Sylvester and Ophelia.
Tina will be especially remembered for her fiery spirit and deep love for her family and friends.
Services were Sunday, July 10 at Thaxton United Methodist Church in Thaxton. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Biffle Cemetery Fund by contacting Thomas Chandler or Trae Biffle. Donations are also encouraged to a children's ministry near you as Tina was passionate about teaching children about the Lord.
Ken Castro
Tupelo
Ken Castro, 66, passed away Monday, July 04, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Saturday, July 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Guinn Cemetery.
Gladys Holcomb
Pontotoc
Beulah Gladys Holcomb, 79, passed away July 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her children and sister. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church in Pontotoc where she attended regularly until she was no longer able to attend. She will be remembered as a loving mom, grandmama, great-grandmama, sister, and aunt. She was also a very caring person to her friends.
Gladys is survived by her 3 children, First Sergeant Delaine Holcomb USMC, Ret. (Anita) of Jacksonville, NC, Lynn Cooperwood (Norman) of Ecru, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Greg Holcomb USMC, Ret. of Pontotoc; her sister, Jane McKnight of Houlka; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Jerry and Donna Hester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Holcomb; her parents, Clarence "Shorty" and Rudell Smith; brother, Wayne C. Smith; and sister, Evelyne Rackley.
Services were Friday, July 8, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with her son, Bro. Delaine Holcomb officiating. Burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Robert Holcomb, Jr., Hayden Holcomb, Bradley Deaton, Brian Bass, Tommy McKnight, and Jason Rackley.