Rodney Taylor
Tupelo
Rodney Dexter Taylor transitioned to his Heavenly home on his 41st birthday, July 12, 2021. He was born July 12, 1980 to Fred and Donna Taylor of Tupelo, MS.
He was a graduate of Tupelo High School class of 1998. He attended Itawamba Community College and Lane College. Rodney gave his life to Christ at an early age at Springhill M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. He loved to sing dance and make people laugh and smile.
Rodney was employed at Pride Mobility Products Corporation. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Fred and Donna Taylor; son, Peyton Cummings; brother, Frederick B. Taylor, sister, Lori Taylor; niece Kandance Cruz, Nephew, Jacob Bradley; aunts, Martha Black, Elizabeth Hudson, Beatrice McDonald, Lillie Taylor, and Pauline Trice; uncles, Andrew (Barbara) Dixon, Cliff (Essie) Dixon, Jimmy (Jewel) Dixon and West Taylor Jr.,; special friend, Courtney Jordan. He was preceded in death by Elbert and Birdie Dixon (maternal grandparents) and West Taylor Sr. and Nancy Taylor and Mary Nell Taylor (paternal grandparents). A celebration of Life service was held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hope Church of Tupelo 2094 McCullough Blvd. Tupelo, MS with Rev. Rickey Bogan officiating. Burial was in the Porter’s Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Terry B. Self
Dallas, Texas
Terry B. Self, 67 passed away peacefully Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was born December 4, 1953. He is survived by his companion, Dawn Ashe, brothers, Richard (Teresa) Self, Marty (Mary) Self; sister, Lisa (David) Heath .
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Louise Ferguson, Eugenia and Jack Self, his parents Dudley and Aelene Self.
No funeral services will be held due to the coronavirus.
Shelby Henderson
Pontotoc
{div}Shelby Gene Henderson , 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Shelby was born October 30, 1938 to Jasper and U.V. Henderson in Pontotoc, MS. After retiring from Action Trucking he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all, loved his races. He will be greatly missed. Shelby is survived by his children, Steve Henderson (Sylvia), Allen Henderson (Rhonda), Keith James (Susan), and Nicky James all of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Deanna Henderson, Brooke Henderson, Amber Killough, Lexi Robbins, Matt McCollum, and Brittany Stage; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Winborne (Ernest) of Whitley City, KY; and a special friend, Danny Holcomb (Kellie) of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois Henderson; son, Tim Henderson; his parents; two sisters, Marie Mathis and Francis Corder; and his brother, J.W. Henderson. Graveside services were Monday, July 19, at Campground Cemetery with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Steve Henderson, Allen Henderson, Keith James, and Nicky James. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Billy Joe Purdon
Randolph
Billy Joe Purdon, 78, went to be with his heavenly father and reunited with his loving wife, Rea, Thursday, July 15, 2021. He along with his wife, grew award winning roses and created an amazing lily farm. He enjoyed cooking and building “toy” barns for children. Billy Joe was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church. His love and generosity cannot be matched and he will be greatly missed.{/div}{div}Billy Joe is survived by his 2 daughters, Sandy Elmore (Randy) and Kathy Allen; grandchildren, Brooklyn Jones (Grant), Kyle Roberts, Taylor Davis, Preston Davis, Elizabeth Davis, and Amber Davis; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hayden, Grayson, Lillian, Allie and Joe Gunner.
He was preceded by his loving wife, Rea Purdon; his parents; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and a special friend, Rick Garrison.{/div}{div}Services were Saturday, July 17, at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Wayne Cobb will officiate. Burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.{/div}{div}Pallbearers will be Grant Jones, Preston Davis, Kyle Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Larry Vance, Aron Vance. Honorary Pallbearer will be Grayson Davis.