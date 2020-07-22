Gladys Hamm
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ruth Ferguson(Merle); son Dale Hadaway(Brenda); daughter-in-law Barbara Galloway(Ernest); three grandchildren, Charla Harrell(Carl) of Fulton, MS, April Ferguson of Charlotte, NC, and Tim Ferguson (Jenni) of Carthage, MS; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Harrell and Tori Harrell of Fulton, MS and Sarah Bass(Darren) of Tupelo, MS; and step grandchildren, Deanna Gregory, Scott Gregory(Susie); five step grandchildren; four great great step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Hadaway and Howard Hamm; son, Buddy Hadaway; granddaughter, Diona Hadaway; parents, Lawrence and Mattie Lois Moorman; brothers, Frank, Marvin, and David Moorman; and one sister, Alice Bigham.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 19, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Brasher; sisters, Dorothy Jean Tharpe and Nancy Washington(R.D.).
He was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Brasher; brothers, Clartis Brasher and Charles Brasher; sisters, Faye Bush and Rea Easely; and his parents, Ular and Virgie Brasher.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 19, at Collums Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Waldo, Danny Gregory, Ricky Gregory, Randy Puttman, Justin Brasher, and Marvin Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers were Pete Weldon, Ryan Washington, and Michael Parker.
She is preceded in death by her son, Geoffrey E. Hollingsworth and father, Billy Floyd Morton.
Graveside service was Saturday, July 18, at Friendship Cemetery with Mike Morton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, July 18 at the Toccopola Community Center near Pontotoc. A private family burial followed. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In earlier years Jake served as a Florida orange grove supervisor before returning to the North Mississippi area. He will be remembered as a true Southern "character" who enjoyed doing things his way. He will be greatly missed.
Born December 16, 1946 in Nettleton, Jake is the son of the late Sylvester and Lois Ann Lewis Pearson.
Survivors include his children, Lois Vander Woude of Thibodaux, LA, James Stark of New Albany, Joe Graves of Baldwyn, Jim Taylor of Calhoun City, Donald Stiner of Columbia, MO and Donald Easterling of Gordon, AL, one brother, Cecil Pearson of Nettleton and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
She was born May 24, 1922, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Henry Jasper Smith and Elma Tunnell Smith, who left rural north Mississippi seeking jobs in the big city. She began her education in Memphis and completed it at Troy and Algoma. She married Lavert McCoy in 1937, embarking on a journey of love, hard work and most of all, faith in God. They shared seventy one years together until his death in 2008. She was a partner and helpmate in all ways, and was the living example of a Proverbs 31 woman.
Dot and Vert raised their family in the Algoma community where they were faithful members of Algoma Baptist Church. Dot worked side by side with Vert as they made their living from the fruits of the earth. They bought a country store in Algoma where they served the community for over thirty years. Vert was instrumental in the re-incorporation of the community of Algoma and served as the first mayor. The grandchildren were proud of this accomplishment and enjoyed referring to Dot as "the first lady".
Dot was known for her incredible caramel cakes as well as her prized tulips. She was a master gardener who could make anything grow. She sewed countless dresses for her granddaughters as well as beautiful quilts which are treasured family heirlooms. Dot was the mother of a physically handicapped child which was much harder in 1950 than it is today. Resources were extremely limited but Dot and Vert fought to insure Bernie had the same opportunities as all children. Dot became teacher, therapist and cheerleader for our "B" and as a result all four of her children led happy, productive lives. The word "homemaker" describes her perfectly - she truly made a home for her family through her hard work and devotion. And from her home many other homes have been created as her children and grandchildren strive to emulate her in all ways.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, four siblings - Betty Jean Martin, Ike Stacy, Helen Duncan and Robbie Nell Johnson; two sons in law, Dr. Kermit McGregor and John Conrad and one daughter in law, Sandra McCoy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Ernie McCoy; three daughters, Phyllis McGregor, Bernie Conrad and Teresa Arnold (J.T.); six grandchildren, Lisa Williamson (Jimmy), Traci Rainey (Eddie), Christi McCoy, Dale McGregor (Tina), Jake Arnold (Desi), Tyler Arnold (Maggie) as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters in law: Adelle Cruse, Vara Montgomery and Imogene Stacy as well as many nieces and nephews.
As the sun set on Thursday, Dot was laid to rest beside Vert at the Old Monroe Mission Cemetery while her grandchildren sang Amazing Grace and read from the Psalms. No current services are planned. Memorials may be made to: Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund, P.O. Box 29 Pontotoc, MS 38863; Algoma Baptist Church, P. O. Box 115, Algoma, MS 38820 or Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
browning
Mary Elizabeth "TOTS" Mask
Pontotoc
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Tots) Mask Roye went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020. Tots was a resident of Sunshine Nursing Home and was 92 years old. She devoted her life to her husband, her family and community and was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include two brothers Jerry Mask (Ruth Ann) of Pontotoc and Paul Mask (Dorothy) of Memphis, TN. She also left numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Lee Roye, her mother and father, Griffin and Lois Mask, three half- brothers, Arlis Mask, Arnold Mask and Arnice Leo Mask and three sisters, Mildred Mask Roye, Sue Mask Brummett, and LaQuita Mask Shelton, and a half-sister, Dorothy Mask. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Roye was a retired beautician.
Graveside services will be at 5 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Chandler officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mitchell, Lynn Warren, Greg Shelton, Gary Shelton, Thomas Chandler and Jay Biffle.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 122 Gideon Bend, Pontotoc, MS 38863.