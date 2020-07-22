Gladys Hamm

Pontotoc
Gladys Hadaway Hamm, 96, passed away July 16, 2020 at NMMC Nursing Home. Gladys was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She worked at Brookwood, Shirt Factory, and Comfort Care, where she retired. She loved to work in her flowers and garden, cooking for everyone, and her constant companion grand puppy, Wendy.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ruth Ferguson(Merle); son Dale Hadaway(Brenda); daughter-in-law Barbara Galloway(Ernest); three grandchildren, Charla Harrell(Carl) of Fulton, MS, April Ferguson of Charlotte, NC, and Tim Ferguson (Jenni) of Carthage, MS; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Harrell and Tori Harrell of Fulton, MS and Sarah Bass(Darren) of Tupelo, MS; and step grandchildren, Deanna Gregory, Scott Gregory(Susie); five step grandchildren; four great great step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Hadaway and Howard Hamm; son, Buddy Hadaway; granddaughter, Diona Hadaway; parents, Lawrence and Mattie Lois Moorman; brothers, Frank, Marvin, and David Moorman; and one sister, Alice Bigham.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 19, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
 
Curtis Earl Brasher
Houlka
Curtis Earl Brasher, 81, passed away July 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford, MS. In his younger years, he was employed in the furniture industry and became a self employed logger and retired cattle farmer. He enjoyed working his cows. He always had a smile on his face, ready to work. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Brasher; sisters, Dorothy Jean Tharpe and Nancy Washington(R.D.).
He was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Brasher; brothers, Clartis Brasher and Charles Brasher; sisters, Faye Bush and Rea Easely; and his parents, Ular and Virgie Brasher.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 19, at Collums Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Waldo, Danny Gregory, Ricky Gregory, Randy Puttman, Justin Brasher, and Marvin Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers were Pete Weldon,  Ryan Washington, and Michael Parker.
 
Teresa Morton Rasmussen
Water Valley
Teresa Morton Rasmussen, 60, formerly of Ecru, MS, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. She was born February 22, Teresa graduated with special honors from North Pontotoc High School in 1977 and was in the Beta Club. She graduated from ICC nursing school with her RN degree. Teresa eventually became a travel nurse which led her to California where she met her husband, Rex. They lived in California, then moving to Maui, HI, finally moving to Mississippi, where they called home. Teresa was the most caring person you would ever meet and would give you anything she had. She has a heart of gold and loved her patients. She literally gave her life for them. She was a Covid 19 RN at UMMC-Grenada. She received many awards and accolades during her career. The most recent being the Daisy Award and the recipient of the Nightingale bracelet. We could go on and on but there isn't enough room or time. Teresa dearly loved her family especially her 3 grandbabies. She loved to travel to see God's creation. Teresa loved Jesus and she now resides with Him. She is and will be sorely missed.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Rex Andrew Rasmussen; son, Joey Hollingsworth (Sheena); mother, Margaret Morton; sister, Debbie Morton Taylor (Danny); and brother, Mike Morton (Gail); grandsons, Caydin, Geoffrey, and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Geoffrey E. Hollingsworth and father, Billy Floyd Morton.
Graveside service was Saturday, July 18, at Friendship Cemetery with Mike Morton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
 
Jake Pearson
Lafayette County
James Carl "Jake" Pearson, 73, currently a resident of Lafayette County, formerly of Union County, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. 
A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, July 18 at the Toccopola Community Center near Pontotoc. A private family burial followed. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In earlier years Jake served as a Florida orange grove supervisor before returning to the North Mississippi area. He will be remembered as a true Southern "character" who enjoyed doing things his way. He will be greatly missed.
Born December 16, 1946 in Nettleton, Jake is the son of the late Sylvester and Lois Ann Lewis Pearson. 
Survivors include his children, Lois Vander Woude of Thibodaux, LA, James Stark of New Albany, Joe Graves of Baldwyn, Jim Taylor of Calhoun City, Donald Stiner of Columbia, MO and Donald Easterling of Gordon, AL, one brother, Cecil Pearson of Nettleton and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
 
Veteran 
Jerry Lynn Bryant
Randolph
Jerry Lynn Bryant, 64, passed away July 14, 2020. He was a Marine Corp Veteran and a member of Church of God of Prophecy.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Margie Morphis Branham; his sisters, Debby Bryant Alexander, Linda Houpt, and Gina Houpt; and his brother, Roger Houpt.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rice William Bryant, Jr.; his grandparents, Rice William Bryant, Sr., Betsy Bryant, Auborn Morphis, and Estelle Oliver Morphis; and his nephew, Kevin Wayne Bryant.
Graveside Service were Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Macedonia Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell Morphis officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brodie Ferguson, Scotty Roberson, Mark Roberson, Mike Bryant, Hank Alexander, and Lee Dobbs.
 
April Lynn Hester
Pontotoc
April Lynn Hester, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Born on May 11, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii, April grew up as an Air Force "brat". She lived in Hawaii, Arkansas, and North Dakota with her family, moving to Pontotoc in 1986. She graduated from South Pontotoc High School in 1990. She attended Itawamba Community College, where she received an associate degree in 2006. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo until 2012. April loved the Lord, and spending time with her family. She shared her love of cosmetics with her three nieces, whom she adored. She was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brother Jay (2015), and her mother Diana (2018). She is survived by her father Jessie (J.W.) Hester of Pontotoc; her brother Steven and his wife Kathy of Lambertville, Michigan; her nieces Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah; and her cousin and best friend Tracy Westmoreland Barradas of Pontotoc.
Funeral services were, Saturday, July 18, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. L.D. Gillespie officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
 
Gabriel Tzib
Pontotoc
Gabriel Tzib, 58, passed away Saturday, June 28, 2020 at NMMC - Tupelo, MS.  
Gabriel was a good man and he enjoyed spending time with his kids and wife.  
He was passionate about reading the Bible every night and making sure that his kids had the best for them.  He wasn't an ordinary man, he was a spectacular person who impacted others to become better.  Gabriel Tzib will surely be missed.
Gabriel is survived by his wife, Jane Tzib; and his children, Brandon Tzib, Austin Tzib, Naomi Tzib, and Faith Tzib.
He is preceded in death by his father, Eusebio Tzib and his daughter, Giselle Chelsea Tzib.
Graveside Services were, Tuesday, June 30, at West Heights Cemetery.
 
Browning
Dot McCoy
Algma
Dorothy Allice Smith McCoy departed this earthly realm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma, Mississippi. She was affectionately known as "Miss Dot", "Granny Dot" or "Aunt Dot".

She was born May 24, 1922, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Henry Jasper Smith and Elma Tunnell Smith, who left rural north Mississippi seeking jobs in the big city. She began her education in Memphis and completed it at Troy and Algoma. She married Lavert McCoy in 1937, embarking on a journey of love, hard work and most of all, faith in God. They shared seventy one years together until his death in 2008. She was a partner and helpmate in all ways, and was the living example of a Proverbs 31 woman.

Dot and Vert raised their family in the Algoma community where they were faithful members of Algoma Baptist Church. Dot worked side by side with Vert as they made their living from the fruits of the earth. They bought a country store in Algoma where they served the community for over thirty years. Vert was instrumental in the re-incorporation of the community of Algoma and served as the first mayor. The grandchildren were proud of this accomplishment and enjoyed referring to Dot as "the first lady".

Dot was known for her incredible caramel cakes as well as her prized tulips. She was a master gardener who could make anything grow. She sewed countless dresses for her granddaughters as well as beautiful quilts which are treasured family heirlooms. Dot was the mother of a physically handicapped child which was much harder in 1950 than it is today. Resources were extremely limited but Dot and Vert fought to insure Bernie had the same opportunities as all children. Dot became teacher, therapist and cheerleader for our "B" and as a result all four of her children led happy, productive lives. The word "homemaker" describes her perfectly - she truly made a home for her family through her hard work and devotion. And from her home many other homes have been created as her children and grandchildren strive to emulate her in all ways.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, four siblings - Betty Jean Martin, Ike Stacy, Helen Duncan and Robbie Nell Johnson; two sons in law, Dr. Kermit McGregor and John Conrad and one daughter in law, Sandra McCoy.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Ernie McCoy; three daughters, Phyllis McGregor, Bernie Conrad and Teresa Arnold (J.T.); six grandchildren, Lisa Williamson (Jimmy), Traci Rainey (Eddie), Christi McCoy, Dale McGregor (Tina), Jake Arnold (Desi), Tyler Arnold (Maggie) as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters in law: Adelle Cruse, Vara Montgomery and Imogene Stacy as well as many nieces and nephews.

As the sun set on Thursday, Dot was laid to rest beside Vert at the Old Monroe Mission Cemetery while her grandchildren sang Amazing Grace and read from the Psalms. No current services are planned. Memorials may be made to: Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund, P.O. Box 29 Pontotoc, MS 38863; Algoma Baptist Church, P. O. Box 115, Algoma, MS 38820 or Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.

Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

browning

Mary Elizabeth "TOTS" Mask

Pontotoc

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Tots) Mask Roye went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020. Tots was a resident of Sunshine Nursing Home and was 92 years old. She devoted her life to her husband, her family and community and was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers Jerry Mask (Ruth Ann) of Pontotoc and Paul Mask (Dorothy) of Memphis, TN. She also left numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Lee Roye, her mother and father, Griffin and Lois Mask, three half- brothers, Arlis Mask, Arnold Mask and Arnice Leo Mask and three sisters, Mildred Mask Roye, Sue Mask Brummett, and LaQuita Mask Shelton, and a half-sister, Dorothy Mask. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Roye was a retired beautician.

Graveside services will be at 5 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Chandler officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mitchell, Lynn Warren, Greg Shelton, Gary Shelton, Thomas Chandler and Jay Biffle.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 122 Gideon Bend, Pontotoc, MS 38863.

