Border, has picture, use Payton logo
Shirley McKinney
Tupelo
Shirley Mae Coleman McKinney was born on August 14, 1937, in Shuqualak, Mississippi, to the late Jessie and Lorena Coleman. Shirley spent her early childhood years in Shuqualak, Mississippi, where they were sharecroppers. For entertainment, Shirley enjoyed basketball, hunting, and singing in a group with her sisters; Nadine, Marcela, and Erma Jean. After moving to Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1954 she joined Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, where she was faithful until her death. Shirley found love with A. C. McKinney, and they built their family in the Furrs community in Pontotoc County. Those that were able to experience sitting at their table soon realized they were at the table of one of the best cooks in northeast Mississippi. Shirley was always being called on for her famous sweet tea. When Shirley was not entertaining guests at her table, she was at Lanier Clothes, also known as Hunter Sadler. Shirley was employed there for thirty-six years. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother, sisters, and a son. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, A. C., of fifty-seven years; and, from this union, her six children, Gwen Macauley (Prince) of Norfolk, Virginia, the late John Thomas McKinney (Shirley), Avis Rena Harden (Lenard), Willie Joe McKinney (Jackie), Chervy Oletha Lesure, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy), all of Pontotoc, Mississippi; two stepsiblings, Robert Bell and Carrie Bradley of Tupelo, Mississippi; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson (Charlie), Billie Ezell, Hattie McKinney, and Flora McKinney; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services were Friday, July 23, at Rising Star MB Church in Tupelo, MS. Interment followed at Porter’s Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Border, use fishing logo, has pic
Grover Thomas
Pontotoc
Grover Dwight Thomas, 62, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral services were Thursday, July 22 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial followed in Carey Springs Cemetery near Pontotoc.
Mr. Thomas was born on February 3, 1959 in Marks, MS the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Mary Hamilton Thomas. He received his education in the Tupelo Public School System and was a valued employee of Tru Cut, Inc in Pontotoc for 20 years.
A Christian, Mr. Thomas was an avid fisherman, reader and enjoyed reading his Bible. A family man, he loved his children and adored his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Goolsby Thomas of Pontotoc, a daughter, Nikki Hopkins of Pontotoc, two sons, Jason Rushing of Randolph, Josh Rushing of Slate Springs, one sister, Vanessa Ferguson (Steve) of Ecru, two nieces Jennifer Westmoreland, Jodi Tutor both of Pontotoc, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his two loyal pet canines, “Mary Grace” and “Mr. Wiener”.
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation care invite you to share memories with the Thomas family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Veteran, browning
Paul Savely
Pontotoc
Paul Timothy Savely, age 74, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1947. He was a member of the Plumbers Local of Memphis for over 40 years. Paul retired from Plumbers Contractors, Inc. in Collierville, TN. He was also a retired Realtor with Mossy Oak Properties in Pontotoc. Paul was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Southaven Shrine Club, and served as Master of the Lodge in Horn Lake, MS. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS, where he loved being a member of the Gideon’s and the American Legion. Paul proudly served our country as a Sergeant E-5 in the 115th Artillery Battalion, TN Army National Guard. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and uncle. Services will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 28, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Memphis Memory Garden in Memphis, TN. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Paul leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Lou Arnold Savely; his daughter, Lori (Jimmy) Meggs, of Arlington, TN; his son, Timothy (Nicole) Savely of Cameron, NC; his grandson, Johnathan Meggs and three granddaughters, Zaida, Willa and Hazel Savely; his nieces, Michelle Garth and Candice Rose and many more nieces and nephews; his sisters, Nancy (Paul B.) Floyd of New Albany, MS, Dorothy Hughes of Coffeeville, MS and Beth Berryhill of Pontotoc, MS; and his brother, Jack (Sandra) Savely of Pontotoc, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Abbott Savely and Libby Russell Savely; three sisters, Doris Caldwell, Martha Ann Mayo and Marie Jones; and two brothers, John David Savely and Richard Savely. Pallbearers will be Max Brassfield, Tommy Jones, Timmy Jones, Phillip Martin, Michael Floyd and Kevin Floyd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
William “Pete” Harlow
Troy
William Boyce “Pete” Harlow, 86, passed away July 24, 2021 at his home in the Troy Community. Pete was a lifetime resident of Pontotoc County where he made his living as a farmer. He and his brother, Glenn, are known as the “Harlow Brothers” as one was rarely seen without the other. He was born July 13, 1935. At the age of 85 he still enjoyed raising cattle. On March 15, 1963 he married Norma Monts and they began a life together, recently celebrating 58 years. Kids came along and he became a daddy. Then came the grands and he earned the title of “Big”. He was always happiest when spending time with family. He lived in the Troy Community for 55 years and attended Troy Baptist Church. Until December 2020, he was blessed with almost perfect health. For the last 7 months he was cared for at home by his family and special caregivers, Elaine Corder, Patricia Harlow, Joyce Bailey, Gloria Hester, Nekole Goree, Allie McIntosh, and NMMC Home Hospice. Pete is survived by his wife, Norma Harlow; daughters, Suzanne Harlow and Robbin Pannell (Jeff); son, Jason Harlow (Dana); grandchildren, Andy McGregor (Annie), Alex Stokes (Jacob), Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow; great grandchildren, Mason Stokes and Millie Kay McGregor due August 12; siblings, Glenn Harlow, Patricia Harlow, and Elaine Corder (Dennis); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Cleo Harlow; and sisters, Celeste, Doris, and Carolyn. Service were Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Burial was in Zion Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were: Andy McGregor, Jacob Stokes, Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow. Honorary pallbearers were: Bruce Jaggers and Scott Jaggers.
Dalton Stegall
Pontotoc
Dalton Eugene Stegall, 76, passed away July 24, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born November 21, 1944. Dalton worked 18 years for Sunshine Mills, 4 years for Pontotoc Butane in maintenance, finally retiring after working 9 years for the Pontotoc County Solid Waste Department. He was an avid fisherman all of his life and was always ready and willing to help anyone. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved sitting under the carport and watching the traffic go by and having his friends stop and visit. Dalton is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Stegall; 3 daughters, Sonnia Lindsey (Mike) of Randolph, Trish Samples and Gina Samples of Pontotoc; 9 grandchildren, Tyler Cobb (Sasha), Cierra Aston (Earl), Alexis Samples, Dakota Lee Samples, John Dalton Samples, Lindsey Samples, Cody Samples(Jaden), Chelcy Samples, and Kayla Clark; 5 great-grandchildren, Bella Clark, Effie Robinson, Ava Crowell, Josie Samples, and his pride and joy, Leanna Aston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Leroy Stegall; 4 brothers, O’Neal, Johnny, Jimmy, and Danny, in-laws, Jack and Maxine Merritt; brothers-in-law, Johnny and Jimmy Merritt; sisters-in-law, Joyce Copeland, Sue Dillard, and Linda Merritt; niece, Sherry Stegall Neese; and nephew, Mike Merritt. Services were Tuesday, July 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Swords officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were: Allen Merritt, Justin Fleming, Brad Samples, Keith Holliday, J.R. Reed, and David Bradshaw.
Honorary pallbearers were: Billy Dillard, Tyler Cobb, Earl Aston, John Samples, Dakota Samples, John Dalton Samples, and Dakota Cox.
Has pic
Ruth Shumake
Chesterville
Ruth Lucille Simmons Shoemake, 92, passed away July 22, 2021 at her home in Chesterville. Lucille was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very beloved member of the Chesterville Community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her pastime activities were fishing, gardening, and gospel music. Lucille was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She was a God fearing woman who lived her faith daily and instilled it in her family. She was generous beyond measure and devoted her entire life to her faith and family and will truly be missed. Lucille is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Shoemake; her daughter, Linda Daugherty; her four sons, Allen Simmons, Dwight Simmons (Carolyn), Andy Simmons and Ronnie Shoemake (Dana); her sister, Annie Laura Sheffield; 17 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 28 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kate Duke; her father, James Duke; her late husband, Earnest M. Simmons; and her brother, Harold Duke. Services were Saturday, July 24, at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Bro. Wesley Stephens and Bro. David Westmoreland officiated. Burial followed in Chesterville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were: Chad Simmons, Adam Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Brad Simmons, Dylan Simmons, and Samuel Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers were: Jolan and John Mark Mills, Will and Austin Thompson, Gaige Todd, Joey King, Wade and Cade Simmons, and Jordan Bishop.
Norma Christley
San Antonio, Texas
Norma Helene Christley, age 81, passed away on July 20, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 30, 1940 in Richlands, North Carolina. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mollie (Jenkins) Rouse and her husband, Claude O. Christley; Siblings, William C. Rouse, Millard Douglas Rouse, Lillian “Sis” Atkinson, Sudie “Jo” Johnson, Edward Rouse, and William Elijah Rouse. She is survived by her children, Jamie (Deane) Rapp of Bruce, Mississippi, Teresa (James) Chester of Valparaiso, IN, and Ronald (Samantha) Gray of San Antonio, TX; her sister-in-law, Zette Rouse; her grandchildren, Kristi (Jay) Brant of Valparaiso, IN, Kelly (Isael Baez) Barnes of Astoria, NY, Megan Gray of Florida, Jordan (Chad Cini) Chester of Grand Rapids, MI, Ryne Gray of San Antonio, TX, and John Gray of San Antonio, TX; 5 great-grandchildren; Special Niece and Nephew, Cathy Roye and Roy Gray. Funeral services were Monday, July 26 at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel, with the burial in Sunset Memorial Park.
Edward Hamilton
Ecru
Edward Brewer Hamilton, 79, passed away July 21, 2021 at Sunshine Heath Care in Pontotoc, MS. He was a devoted family man and spent most of his life as a self employed business man who worked sun up to sun down to provide for his family. He enjoyed taking part and even sometimes coaching his children and grand children’s sporting events. He was a former deacon at Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge MS and loved to visit with all of his family and friends from the Delta. His devotion and love for his family, friends, and even his pets will live in the hearts of each and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hamilton (Tommy); 7 grandchildren, Brandon Thacker (Elise), Diane Seigler (Rocky), Cindy Linenthal (Aaron), Daniel Thacker (Haley), Angela McLaughlin (Greg), Kyle Parrish (Mia), and Caitlin Yates (Sam); and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cook Hamilton; parents, Earl and Mabel Hamilton; and daughter, Tina Parrish Hamilton. Service were Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jason Watts officiating, Burial followed in Turnpike Cemetery, Thaxton, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were: Greg McLaughlin, Brandon Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Kyle Parrish, and Sam Yates.
Honorary pallbearers were Caden Thacker and Walker McLaughlin.
Michael W. Golebiewski
Pontotoc
Michael W. “Mike” Golebiewski, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born March 12, 1955. Services were Friday, July 23, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Berlie Dunnam
Pontotoc
Berlie Dunnam, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was born May 9, 1936. She was a member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Berlie was retired from the Pontotoc City School cafeteria and Methodist Outreach. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Wise officiating; burial will follow in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Debbie Hutcheson (Bob) of Alpine and Diane Moody (Randy) of Blue Springs, MS; her son, Perry Clayton (Kay Best) of Pontotoc, MS; five grandchildren, Amanda Schaeffer (Brian), Kelli Greer (Shohn), Shaunda Caples (Kyle), Josh Moody (Cleo) and Chris Clayton (Connie); and nine great grandchildren, Felix Schaeffer, Ryhs Schaeffer, Clay Pitts, Makenzie Caples, Ava Moody, Lawrence Moody, Millie Moody, Cadyn Clayton and Mason Clayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Thomas Brandon and Maudie Wise Brandon; her husband, Vernon Dunnam; her five sisters, Geniva Williams, Essie Lewis, Berma Kelly, Loyce Kidd and Dovie Williams; and two brothers, John Brandon and Nolan Brandon. Pallbearers will be Bob Hutcheson, Randy Moody, Josh Moody, Kyle Caples, Shohn Greer, Clay Pitts, Brian Schaeffer and Chris Clayton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com