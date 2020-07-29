Border, has photo, use Peyton logo
Christopher Usher
Tupelo
Christopher O'Neal Usher was born in Tupelo, MS on April 10, 1982 to the late Chester Lee Braham and Gayle Perry. Christopher passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of thirty-eight on July 12th, 2020. He accepted Christ at the age of thirty-four. He attended Tupelo High School. He enjoyed being around his family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to music and supporting his favorite college football team - The Alabama Crimson Tide.
Christopher was preceded in death by his infant son Christopher O'Neal Usher, Jr, his father Chester Lee Braham, his great grandparents Willie Lee Braham and Edward Braham, and his sister Kametrice Usher.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of seven years Tiffany Usher, two step-daughters that he raised as his own: De'Asiya and Sahyya Ragin, his mother Gayle Usher, his sister Nideria Vaughn, his grandmothers Lois Beane and Johnnie Trimble, his mother in law Cassandra Johnson, and his brother in law Jerry Jones. He shared a special friendship and brotherly bond with ShaRon Ruff, Carmen Perry, and Joey Byars. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5 PM - 6 PM. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 AM at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Rebecca Bass
Pontotoc
Rebecca "Becky" Pounders Bass, 54, passed away July 20, 2020. She was born December 21, 1965. She was the loving mother of two children, Anna Lois and Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr. She was a loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Channing, Kolby Jaylen, Elizabeth Kathryn "Kate", and Kaden Joe Haze Bass.
She is survived by her two children; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Jerry Pounders, Jr., Nora Caldwell, Nathan Taylor, and Rusty Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her Dad, Jerry D. Pounders, Sr., mother, Barbara Taylor Hamblen; and a sister, Wilma Ann Nolan.
Services were Wednesday, July 22, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Denver Hallman, Dakota Hallman, Ronnie Caldwell, Aaron Olsen, Cody Cummings, and Chris Dowdy.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Pounders, Jr., Channing, Kolby, and Kaden Bass.
Nancy Mask
Pontotoc
Nancy Adeline Coggins Mask, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born January 13, 1923. Ms. Mask was from the Valley Grove Community and a charter member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She as a graduate of Pontotoc High School and an employee of Reed Manufacturing and Action Industries.
She loved people, carport sales, arts and crafts, gospel music, and taking care of her family. She was a hard worker and a giver. Rarely could one leave her home without something in hand whether it be food or something she had made. She had a sweet spirit and a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone she encountered. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Ms. Mask is survived by her daughter, Shirley Dillard (Billy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Tim Dillard (Tammy) of Pontotoc and Angela Harris (Tony) of Pontotoc; five great grandchildren, C.J. Dillard, Dillon Harris, Will Dillard, Tucker Harris, and Emma Harris all of Pontotoc; three great-great grandchildren, KyLinn Dillard, Colton Dillard, and Willow Grace Dillard, all of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones.
Ms. Mask was preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Bessie Coggins; her son, David Mask; and her siblings, Deck Coggins, Mauveleen Coggins Fleming, Robbie Coggins, and Lucille Coggins Mask.
Private family services were Thursday, July 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gary Pettit officiating. Burial was in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great grandsons served as pallbearers.
Kenneth Voyles
North Haven Community
Kenneth Ray Voyles, resident of the North Haven Community, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Tupelo, MS due to complications from the Coronavirus. He was 63.
A Graveside Service was held Friday, July 24 in Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. James Smith officiating.
Kenneth was born April 8, 1957 in Pontotoc, MS. Though he took great pride in the fact that he was a lifelong resident of Mississippi, Kenneth traveled extensively across the United States for nearly 40 years as a commercial truck driver. For Kenneth, trucking was far greater than a simple career. It was solemn endeavor that required perseverance, professionalism, and integrity. The millions of miles he safely put behind him stand as a testament of his dedication to providing for both the family and the country he loved.
In 1985, Kenneth met the literal answer to his fervent prayers, the woman that would forever change his life for the better, Janet Lynn Stevens. They were wed in April of 1986 and would go on to raise their four children together.
Kenneth was a devoted member of his church family at Victory Life Center in New Albany, MS where he spent many years utilizing his talents in the ministry as a singer.
Kenneth possessed an unwavering devotion to his faith, an unending love for his family, and an unapologetic patriotism for his country. He was a man of integrity. He was a genuine soul that never failed to ensure that those he loved knew just how much he loved them.
He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife of 34 years, Janet Lynn Voyles; his mother Doris Voyles of Pontotoc; his daughter Jennifer Hamlin (John) of New Albany; his son Jason Lee Voyles (Lori) of Raymond; his son Tyler Ray Voyles (Shannon) of New Albany; his son Justin Charles Speck (Leann) of Myrtle, 13 grandchildren; his sister Lisa Lyons of Pontotoc; his brother Kevin Voyles (Kim) of Pontotoc; and a multitude of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Voyles, and his sister, Theresa Fooshee.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Church, 116 N. Denton Rd., New Albany, MS, 38652
The staff of New Albany Funeral Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Voyles family at nafuneralsandcremations.com .
Scarlett Jean Edwards
Maben, Mississippi
Scarlett Jean Edwards, daughter of Kelsey and Alan Edwards of Maben, MS was born on July 22, 2020 at 12:31 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus soon after.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herman and Jean Edwards of Wren, MS and Joyce Allen of Brownsville, TN, and maternal grandparents, Ronnie Huguley of Calhoun City, MS Roy Alton Shurden of Mathiston, MS and Mr. Gary Smith of Waynesboro, MS.
She is survived by her brother, Maverick Edwards of Irvington, KY; paternal grandparents, Rusty and Stephanie Edwards of Tupelo, MS; maternal grandparents, Amy and Jonathan Smith of Maben, MS and David Shurden also of Maben, MS; maternal great grandmother, Ethelene Shurden of Mathiston, MS, Barbara Golden of Walthall, MS and Pauline Smith of Waynesboro, MS; paternal great grandparents, James and Lola Allen of Pontotoc, MS; uncle, Wade Shurden of Maben, MS; and aunts, Morgan Roberts of Mathiston, MS, Tabitha Carter of Pontotoc, MS and Kimberly Wylie of Winona, MS.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, July 25, at Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery in Choctaw County.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Linda Weeks
Algoma
Linda Kay Weeks, 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was born September 12, 1950. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Algoma Homemakers Association, she enjoyed working on crafts and canning vegetables and homemade jellies and jams for the Pontotoc County Fair each year. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church.
Linda is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Galloway (Junior Monts), Beth Scott (Harmon Scott), and Patricia Weeks (Earney Sheffield); eight grandchildren, Emily Albritton, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Mycala Bell, Secora Weeks, Cadye Weeks, and Timothy Foster; two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Albritton and Ayden Lavender "Little Man"; her mother, Nina Morrison; her brother, Ed Cox; and several honorary grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Weeks; sister, Annie Mae Tignor; father, L.J. Cox; and her stepfather, Lewis Morrison.
Graveside Service were Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Harmon Scott, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Timothy Foster, and Nathan Foster.
Vivian Lawson
Pontotoc
Vivian Yvette Lawson, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. She was born August 21, 1962. She was a hardworking woman, who never met a stranger. She was a strong willed, dedicated, loving woman who would do anything for anyone and loved her family the most.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Neil Wright (Tabatha) and Samantha Rose Reynolds (Craig); her grandchildren, Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds; sisters, Virginia Carlock and Jodi Ransom; brothers, Danny and Allen Lawson; and special friends, Kathy and Doyle White.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Y. Wright; father, Thomas D. Lawson; mother, Willma J. Stark; and brother, Mitchell W. Lawson.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 26, at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens with Bro. Olin McBriee officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Terri Blissard
Pontotoc
Ms. Terri Lauren Blissard, 47, formerly of Houston, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi due to Covid- 19 Virus. She was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on April 1, 1973 to Harold Jahu Blissard and Jerrie Sue Wages Blissard. She was the grant administrator for the City of Tupelo.
Terri was an exceptionally talented musician who loved classical music. She played for many weddings, funerals, and choirs. At the sesquicentennial celebration at First Baptist Church in Houston, she composed a dedicatory anthem which was performed by the church choir. Presently she was an organist/ pianist for First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc.
In high school, she was selected as a Presidential Scholar by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and won second place in the statewide Eudora Welty fiction writing contest sponsored by the University of Mississippi. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, she began a short career in journalism including the Columbus Commercial Dispatch before moving into grant writing, first with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and then with the City of Tupelo.
Private Family Funeral Services were held at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Rev. Brad Hodges officiating.
Pallbearers were Gordon McNeely, Mike Day, David Collums, Ronnie Bell, Calvin Boyd, Brady Boyd.
Burial was at Old Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery in Algoma, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Ms. Blissard is survived by her parents, Jahu and Jerrie Blissard of Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church "Together We Grow Fund”, 201 West Madison Street, Houston, Mississippi 38851 or Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863.
Ms. Blissard was preceded in death by her grandparents, Will and Mandy Blissard and Sam and Vernon Wages.
One of Terri's last messages on social media was to rejoice that her coworkers had tested negative for the virus. Her and the family's wishes are that everyone would take this virus seriously and wear a mask to protect yourself and others around you.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
