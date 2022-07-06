Tony Brasher
Houlka
Tony Ray Brasher, 57, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at home in Houlka. He was born August 8, 1965. Services were Saturday, July 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in the Collums Cemetery.
Lucy Gullick
Lavonia, Georgia
Mildred Lucille (Lucy) Gullick was a New Year's baby, born on January 1, 1932. She was the seventh child born to Lillie and Bolivar Lindsey. She attended Potts Camp High School where she graduated in 1950. After graduating, she worked as a telephone operator and shortly thereafter met her sweetheart, the late Norman (Norm) Gullick.
Lucy and Norm married in 1954 and welcomed their first child Randy, and a few years later were blessed with Cindy and later followed Lisa. They cherished, encouraged and were so proud of their children and reminded them daily how much they loved them. Lucy and Norm were married for 63 years.
Lucy was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her late husband traveling to new places and visiting family and friends. Lucy also loved to cook, share recipes, shop with friends, loved flowers especially hibiscus and pansies, and cherished the fellowship she had with her friends in the "Red Hat Society." She was a member of the Lavonia Presbyterian Church for over 20 years, served as an elder during some of this time and was awarded an honorary life membership to the Presbyterian Women. Lucy loved her church family and was dedicated to helping to serve the community through the Mobile Food Pantry which she and her late husband helped to start.
Lucy was called to eternal rest on May 25, 2022. She will be missed by all who knew her, but memories of Lucy live forever. Lucy leaves to cherish her memory three loving children, Randy, son (Donna); Cindy, daughter; Lisa, daughter (Mike); grandchildren, Ryan, (Alexandra); Megan, great-grandchildren, Sienna and Cole (Megan); Jackson (Ryan and Alexandra); brother Jim (Jean), many nieces and nephews and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be held at Lavonia Presbyterian Church on July 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Lucy ask that you donate in her memory to the Mobile Food Pantry or your favorite charity. To make donations to the Mobile Food Pantry send to: Lavonia Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 82, Lavonia, GA 30553 and in the memo line note Mobile Food Pantry.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.
Shirley Faye Baldwin
Pontotoc
Shirley Faye Baldwin, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services were Friday, July 1, at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Ila Mae Robinson
Pontotoc
Ila Mae Robinson of Pontotoc, MS, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Ila Mae was born in Clay County, MS on March 7, 1932, to Luther Ell and Janie Mae Whitt and she grew up in a close, loving, Christian family with her 5 siblings. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her youth and her faith in Jesus guided her steps throughout her life.
She graduated from Montpelier High School with honors as Valedictorian of her class. While attending Montpelier High, she met and married James E. (Eudy) Martin of Clay County, MS, who had returned to high school after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After living in the Arbor Grove community in Chickasaw County, MS in her early married life, she and Eudy moved to Pontotoc, MS in 1952, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Dowdy Lumber, aka Gray Lumber Company until June 1963, when she joined the First National Bank (currently, First Choice) as a loan clerk.
Ila Mae was well known for her stellar customer service and banking skills as she enjoyed helping customers with their banking needs during her 37-year career at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc. During her long career in retail banking, she served most of her tenure as a teller earning the title of Vice-President - Head Cashier during her later years, prior to her retirement in September 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Janie Mae Harmon Whitt and Luther E. Whitt, and her five siblings: brothers, James W. Whitt (Ruth) of Greenville, MS, Lonnie Whitt, Luther E. (Bully) Whitt, Jr., and her sisters, Florence Whitt Rambo (Leo) and Alice Whitt Harmon (John H. (Hamp)), all of Houston, MS, her beloved first husband of 37 years, James E. (Eudy) Martin of Pontotoc, MS and her beloved, second husband of 20 years, Harry G. Robinson of Houston, MS. Ila Mae is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Martin Rodgers (Billy) of Pontotoc, MS and Merri Annelyn Martin Edwards of Stanwood, WA, two grandsons, Martin Clay Rodgers (Jennifer) of Pontotoc, MS, Ryan Scott Rodgers of Jackson, LA, one granddaughter, Brooke Nicole Edwards of Stanwood, WA, one great-grandson, Andrew Mitchell Rodgers (Hallie Ashley, fiancée) of Starkville, MS, one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Grace Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS. She is also survived by one stepson, Harry G. Robinson, Jr. (Nancy), four step-granddaughters, Renee Robinson Durham (Scott), Sarah Robinson, and Amanda Robinson Mendenhall (Kevin) all of Ft. Smith, AR, Kellye Smith Dumis (Russell) of Alvin, TX, fourteen step-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Joyce Whitt of Woodland, MS, and Bonnie Whitt of Houston, MS, special friend and neighbor, Gloria Lanoux of Pontotoc, MS, and many nieces and nephews.
Ila Mae was a dedicated Mississippi State Bulldog fan, who loved watching and attending many sporting events, especially SEC college basketball games, whom she enjoyed with her beloved spouse, Harry Robinson. She even cheered for 'State' rival, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) when they are not competing against her 'Dawgs'.
The family celebrated her life on Friday, July 1, at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS, where Ila Mae was a long-time member, serving several years as a Sunday School teacher in the young children's department. In addition, she was member of First Baptist Church, Houston, MS for 20 years during her marriage to Harry Robinson, where she served again, ministering to young children. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Pallbearers were her grandson, Martin Rodgers, her great grandson, Andrew Rodgers, her nephew, Tracy Whitt, and family friends, Patrick Maxey, Paul Rackley, and Joey Rodgers.
The family is thankful for all of caregivers at Sanctuary Hospice House and for family members and friends who prayed for her during her health issues during the past few years.
Memorial donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Hubert Turner
Pontotoc
Hubert Turner passed away on June 28, 2022, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Corinth, MS, at the age of 92. He was born at home on March 28, 1930 in the Robbs Community in West Pontotoc County. He graduated Pontotoc High School in 1949 and attended Itawamba Junior College and played on the first football team which was coached by the legendary Butch Lambert. He then spent two years in service during the Korean War. He attended MSU and graduated in agriculture in 1955. In 1956, he married Joyce Sparkman from Pine Bluff AK after she graduated from Blue Mountain College. Hubert worked for the US Dept of Agriculture and later Farmers Home Adm. for 30 years. During that time he served in the National Guard and Army Reserves for 27 years, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Services were Friday, July 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Military Honors. Dr. Lewis Harrell officiated. Burial was in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Turner is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Joyce E. Turner, a son, Ronald R. Turner, his parents, Hugh Turner and Willie Bond Turner; and an older brother, J T Turner and his wife, Wilma.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Adams (Nathan) and a brother, Hugh Gene Turner (Janice) and nephew and nieces.