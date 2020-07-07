Rogelio Chavez Moctezuma, 64, passed away June 25, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc, MS. He was a loving person and such a sweet person to everyone. He loved his wife, kids, and 15 grandkids. He was a strong person, hard working and big hearted man, that would do anything for his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Moctezuma, Maria Moctezuma, and Cecilia Perez; grandkids, Rogelio Moctezuma, Vanessa Coggins, Joselin Coggins, Lucy Coggins, Isabel Moctezuma, Elissa Moctezuma, Mia Jimenez, Annalease Perez, Juan Gould, Ligia Gould, Janette Resendiz, Justin Alvarado, Belinda Alvarado, Cristian Moctezuma, and Giovanni Moctezuma; his wife, Cheryl Moctezuma; sons-in-law, Flako Alvaado, Carlos, and Mario Resendiz.
He was preceded in death by Thomas White, Cynthia White, Beverly Zibell, George Gould, and Ciria Chavez.
Memorial services were Wednesday, July 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Flora Carroll
Pontotoc
Flora Lee Roye Carroll, 92, passed away July 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 5, 1927, in Ecru, MS to E. J. and Ina Roye. She grew up on a family farm in Troy, MS, where her father farmed and raised their farm animals. As a young teenager, during WWII, she worked at an Artillery Munitions plant in Prairie, MS. She married Sergeant Leon Carroll of the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army in 1945. Flora Lee and Leon owned and ran a family farm in Pontotoc, MS, as well as owning and operating The Carroll Implement Company in Pontotoc. Flora Lee known as"Mammaw" to her grandchildren, was so very much loved and she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great grandchildren without measure.
There will be a private family service. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-sons-Gary Carroll (Frances), Tony Carroll (Christy) and Matt Carroll (Diane); grandchildren-Christy Huggins, Shaun Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Davey Carroll and Hillary Carroll Black; fourteen great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sisters-Bertha Pannell and Irene Brand.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-Donald Roye; sisters-Betty Davidson, Ann Peden and Thelma Ruth Dearman.
Pallbearers were Davey Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Shaun Carroll, Heath Huggins, Weston Todd and Blane Huggins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Gideons Bibles.
Browning
Virginia Houpt
Pontotoc
Virginia Houpt, age 98, passed away peacefully and met her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2020. She was born April 15, 1923 in Falkner, MS to James Andrew "Jim" and Verlen Easley Ruth. Virginia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. Virginia enjoyed working in her flowers and yard. She was a very strong lady and loved her Lord, loved to sing songs about Jesus and loved to talk about old times. She is now singing with the Angels.
The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel for the family, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, we ask that you practice social distancing during the visitation and the service.
Survivors include her son, Jim Houpt and wife Sue; her grandson, Andy Houpt and wife Lee Ann, and granddaughter, Ginger Towery and husband Randy; five great-grandchildren, Averi, Ryleigh and Braiden Towery, and Brodey and Collins Houpt; one sister, Charla (Cha-Cha) Austin; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Alvis Wayne Houpt, and two sisters, Essie Poole and Agnes Gilispie and two brothers, James Robert Ruth and A.W. Ruth.
Pallbearers will be Andy Houpt, Randy Towery, Braiden Towery and Brodey Houpt.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Phyllis Tidwell
Pontotoc
Phyllis Lane Nichols Tidwell, 77, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.
Gary Leach
Thaxton
Gary Lane Leach, 80, passed away July 2, 2020, at his home in Thaxton, MS, surrounded by his loving family. He was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family. He was born April 23, 1940, to Ola and Walter Leach in Sherman, MS. He was a member of Sand Springs Community Church. He was a retired Memphis Fire Fighter of 26 and a half years. He enjoyed "picking and grinning" with several groups.
A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Warren Cemetery. Bro. Roger Hunter and Bro. Marcus Coward will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years-Mary Alice Sewell Leach; daughter-Angie (Evans) Gurner; 6 grandchildren-Lane (Hope) Herren, Nikki (David) Smith, Nathan Taylor, Teah (Sean) Herren, Joey (Brandon) Gurner and Jalyn Gurner; 7 great grandchildren; a brother-Wilburn (Jean) Leach and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter-Michelle Herren; parents; sisters-Frances Donaldson (Bert), Marjorie McElwain (Frank) and Dot Holloway (Tam).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS; or Gideons.
The family thanks Hospice nurse, Beverly Irby; CNAs, Saralynn, Ellie and Hannah for their care over the past three months.
Dorman ‘Doc’ Turner
Ecru
Dorman "Doc" Lewis Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was well known for playing and singing music. He could quote lyrics to almost every song he had ever heard. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th. He was an active member of the Ecru Methodist Church. He was known as " Daddy D" to his grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Ecru Cemetery. Bro. William Montgomery officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Jean Turner; daughter-Brandi Glasson; son-Richie Turner; grandson-Tristan Glasson; Granddaughter-Amelie Turner; sisters-Cheryl Rogers (Mike) and Kay Brasher (Donny).
Preceded in death by-father-Richard D. Turner and mother Rebecca King.
Pallbearers-David Miller, Donald Miller, Tim Russell, Chris Rogers, Derek Bowman and Tristan Glasson; honorary-Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th.
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Wilder
Pontotoc
Dorothy "Dot" Wilder, age 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born January 6, 1935 to Harold Prentiss and Clara Brassfield McCarver. Dot was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked alongside her son Jimmy, at Wilder Fitness Equipment. Dot cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. David Hamilton officiating, burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Dixie Tutor (Mark); two sons, Jimmy Wilder and Johnny Wilder (Janet); a son-in-law, Richard Stephens; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Cox (Philip), Hannah Purdy (Johathan), Stephen Tutor (Kaela), Kasey Kidd (Caleb), Clara Wilder, John Richard Stephens and Collin Stephens; and eleven great-grandchildren, Luke, Laura and Bailey Cox; John Mark, Griffin, Molly and August Pudry; Greyson and Emily Tutor; John Mac Kidd and James Isaac Kidd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Everett Wilder and a daughter, Rosie Wilder Stephens.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Martha Herferd
Beloit, Wisconsin
Martha Jo Hereford, 80, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in Beloit.
Martha Jo Garrett was born on September 15, 1939 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Herman Alvis and Dallie Mae (Easley) Garrett. Martha Jo along with her parents and sisters moved to Beloit in the mid-1950's. She attended Beloit Memorial High School. On July 26, 1959, Martha Jo married Richard "Dick" Lee Hereford in Beloit. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2008. Martha Jo was employed for many years at Black & Decker. She was a long time and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit where she was a church deaconess, and sang both in the choir and as a soloist. Martha Jo was also a much sought after vocalist for various concerts, weddings, other performances, and gatherings around the state-line area. She will fondly be remembered for her dedication to her family, to her church, and to her Lord and Savior.
Martha Jo leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Mary Weaver of Beloit, and Stephanie (Olatunji) Akiwowo of Alexandria, Virginia; sisters, Ruby Belle of Beloit, Maxine Roberson of Pontotoc, and Linda Garrett of Beloit; sister-in-law, Betty Garrett of Flint, Michigan; grandsons, Jeremy Heard of South Beloit, Illinois, and Travis Akiwowo of Baltimore, Maryland; granddaughter, Ibiola Akiwowo of Alexandria, VA; great-grandsons, Jeremy Heard, Jr, and Demitrius Heard; aunt, Gladys (Rudy) Mahan of Beloit; brother-in-law, William Nelson; sister-in-law, Lura D. Hereford; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dallie (Easley) Garrett; husband, Richard Hereford; daughter, Rhonda Heard; brother, J.B. Garrett; sister, Clydie Harrell; son-in-law, Ernest Heard, Jr.; mother-in-law, Estelle Beckley; father-in-law, Robert Lee Hereford; brothers-in-law, Wade Harrell, Hayward Roberson, Hugh Belle, Becelon Foster, Charlie Doss, John Grady, and Walter Hereford; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Doss
A family celebration of life was held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.