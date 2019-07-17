Use Holland Okolona chapel logo
Maggie Lauren Tackett
Troy
Miss Maggie Lauren Tackett, age 12, died Friday, July 5, 2019, from injuries she sustained in a boating accident while at Smith Lake, Alabama with her family. She was born May 20, 2007 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Tim Tackett and Ashlee Sanders Tackett. A lifelong resident of the Troy Community, she attended South Pontotoc School where she had completed the 6th grade and was looking forward to beginning 7th grade in the fall of this year and playing on the 7th grade softball team. She was very athletic and enjoyed playing soccer and softball with Pontotoc Parks and Recreation.
Her hobbies included competitive sports, camping and going to the lake with family and friends. She loved make-up, drawing, and being outdoors. Maggie was full of life, laughter, and she loved her family most of all.
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, July 11, at Faith Outreach Church, Okolona, MS with Bro. Jimmy Bryan and Bro. Will Turner officiating. Private burial was in the Pontocola Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Tim and Ashlee Tackett of Troy Community; two brothers, Cooper Tackett and Micah Tackett, both of the home; grandparents, Larry and Margaret Tackett of Troy Community and Mike and Ginger Price of Shannon, and numerous friends.
Pallbearers were Rodney Long, Andy Long, Ryan Long, Cody Long, Dillon Tackett, and Stephen Newell. Honorary pallbearers were her extended family, camping group, and teammates from South Pontotoc Softball team.
Memorials in memory of Maggie Tackett may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Bessie Mae Miller Price
Baldwyn
Bessie Mae Miller Price passed away July 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born unto the late Byron Miller and Ethel McGee Miller on October 6, 1925.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Dale Price on September 20, 1947 to this union four children were born. At an early age, she joined Wolf Creek M.B. Church. Later, she joined Sandhill M.B. Church, where she was very active serving as "The Mother of the Church", kitchen ministry, choir, usher, and missionary society.
She was also a dedicated worker for the Houston's and Loftins and many years at Annie Spencer-Cox Library for the city of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Jessie Miller; daughter, Linda Miller; sister, Margie Orr; brother, Edward Miller.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Barbara (Duane) Warren and Brenda (Wayne) Grice; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law, Kathy Miller; and sister-in-law, Estella Miller.
Services were Friday, July 12, at Sandhill M.B. Church. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of services. Family and friends can sign the guestbook online at agnewandsons.com.
Ally Grace Johnson
Saltillo
A beautiful, witty, clever, adventurous free spirt, Ally Grace Johnson, age 19, met her Creator on July 8, 2019, a day after being involved in a one car automobile accident near the Auburn Community. She was the daughter of Mark and Allyson Johnson of Saltillo, whose lives she enriched and challenged over her all too brief earthly pilgrimage. Ally Grace attended the public schools of Saltillo and graduated from Saltillo High School in 2018. She was strongly involved in every facet of high school life as a cheerleader, running cross country, archery and other competitive activities. She cheered for Extreme Cheer as well. Ally Grace was a magnet for socializing. Everyone was drawn to her as she was always the life of the party, never meeting a stranger and never dodging a new adventure. She loved kids and worked for Kid's World in Saltillo for some time. Her independence allowed her to cut a wide swath in a short span. In her always contagious spirit of giving, Ally Grace was an organ/tissue donor in death. Her generosity and that of her family will bring life and health to others as a strong part of her legacy. She was a longtime member of the Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. This precious soul will be missed by all!
A service celebrating her life was held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland and Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. Private burial was in the Old Birmingham Ridge Cemetery.
Ally Grace is survived by her parents, Mark and Allyson Johnson; extended parents, Mama Mary and Papa Joe Huckaby; birth mother, Angie Nathan; her companion, Caleb Dye; siblings, John Mark Johnson, Morganne Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jasmine Wise, Tony Smith and Michael Davis; extended siblings, Ian Huckaby (Anna), Brian Huckaby, Brianna Huckaby and Jillian Huckaby. Grandparents, Billy and Margaret Johnson, James and Linda Dillard; extended grandparents, Billy "Poppy" Williams, Louise Williams, Nina Kitchens and Dennis Dillard. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends that loved her dearly.
Pallbearers were Hunter Garrett, Brian Huckaby, Ian Huckaby, Cade Knight, Dylan Dye, Shaun Kemp, Tony Smith and Michael Davis.
Memorials may be made to the family to help defray final expenses at GoFund Me The service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming through October 9, 2019.
Ethel Feather
Pontotoc
Ethel Appleton Feather, 77, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home. She was born in Stanton, TN. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working until she retired at the age of 72. She enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and her hummingbirds and cardinals. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Services will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Robert Garland will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their caring and helpful support through our sad time. They were our angels in our time of need.
Survivors include her husband-Robert Feather, Jr; children-Sharon Hodge, Sheila Lunn King (Carlos), Ralph Harrison (Pam) Ronald Harrison and Kenneth Harrison; step children-Robby Feather and Connie Coker (Jimmy); grandchildren-Amanda Berryhill (Jamey), Jennifer Russell, Rivers Hodge (Haley), Dustin Lunn (Kristen) Ally Britt (Justin) and Jesse Harrison; great grandchildren-Kolten, Kristen, Kileigh, Chandler, Madison, Chase, Danna, Brayden, Megan, Mattie, Finley, Tucker, Nola Grace, Nessa Kate, Felicia, Dalton, Hatley, Tanner, Grayden, Tyler, Kyle, Colten, Chase and Jamie.
She was preceded in death by her parents-George and Ruby Mize; late husband-Joseph Appleton; brothers-Clarence and Cliff Mize; sister-Marian Mize Cox; first grandson-Christopher Lee Lunn; sons-in-law-Jerry Hodge and William "BIll" Burger.
Pallbearers were Robby Feather, Carlos King, Dustin Lunn, Justin Britt, Paul Pettigrew and Harold Adair.
Lela Dillard
New Albany
Lela Mae Dillard, 90, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at NA Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born August 19, 1928, to Milton and Inez Graham Hardin. She was a homemaker her entire life pouring every ounce of her energy into taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jeremy Huey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-two sons-Jimmy Dillard (Joyce) and Charles Dillard (Sue); 6 grandchildren-Wendy Brown, Lori Smith (Bill), Kevin "Bo" Dillard (Tammy), Pam Dillard, Stacy Dillard (Melissa) and Amber Huey (Jeremy); one sister-Dorothy Grisham; two daughters-in-law-Marilyn Dillard and Barbara Dillard; 8 great granchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Elake Dillard; son-Thomas Ray Dillard; 3 sisters-Cuple Oaks, Sarah Ruth Hyatt and Betty Ann Walker.
Pallbearers will be Bo Dillard, Cody Bo Dillard, Bill Smith, Stacy Dillard, Lynn Dillard and Brady Dillard.
Visitation will continue from 1p.m. until service time today, Wednesday, July 17.
Mildred ‘Snooks’ Harwell
Oxford
Mrs. Mildred "Snooks" Mabyline Bland Harwell, age 98, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery.
The visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time.
Born on April l3, 1921 in Lafayette County, MS to the late Lucius Curt and Florence Lillian Harrison Bland, Mrs. Harwell was a member of Springhill Methodist Church. Mildred was one of 11 children. Her family farmed land on Race Creek in Lafayette County. Her family lived through many hard times and had to rely on what was grown in the garden to survive.
ln 1944, she married Cleatus Harwell, and had one son Danny and one daughter Bylinda. During her earlier years, she and Cleatus farmed. Later Cleatus became a carpenter, and furniture maker, she worked for Kellwood Sewing factory, and later worked for Chambers which became Whirlpool Stove Factory. After retirement she enjoyed cooking, quilting, sewing and gardening. She loved watching the Hummingbirds from her front window. She took care of her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sleet Harwell and Cleatus until their deaths. She loved to cook and had a spread on the table for Sunday, always making sure family and friends had plenty to eat. She made sure the grandchildren were always taken care of. Her family and friends always felt welcome in her home.
Mrs. Harwell is survived by her daughter, Bylinda Pugh (Steve) of Oxford, MS; son, Danny Harwell (Jeanie) of Paris, MS; sister, Lamoin Cain of Meridian, MS; brothers, Byron Bland of Horn Lake, MS and Billy Ray Bland of Coker, AL; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Harwell, Julie King, Jeff Harwell, Marcie Humphries, Chasity Champion, Christina Pugh and April Rogge; sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family expresses, with gratefulness, a thank you to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Shaun Helmhount, Dr. Hobbs and Sue Stepp (caregiver).
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Bennie Wingo
Pontotoc
Bennie Wingo, 79, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. He was born May 26, 1940 to Mary Frances Anderson Wingo and Hugh Pershing Wingo. He was a graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family.
Services were Monday, July 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiated. Buria followed in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter-Melanie Sellers (Donnie); and son-Richie Wingo (Anita); 5 grandchildren-Mandi Stutsy Waldrep, Robin Milsap, Donna Gail Stutsy, Carol Anne Wingo and Jake Wingo (Hope); 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife-Linda Jones Wingo; parents; and a sister-Betty Kay Wiley.
Pallbearers were Jake Wingo, Bill Jones, Jarrod Duff, Chris Grubbs and Paul Gregory.
Memorials can be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 68 South Main St, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Fannie Marie Hollingsworth
Pontotoc
Fannie Marie Hollingsworth, 79, passed away July 9, 2019, at New Albany Health & Rehab. She was the mother of four who loved to paint and play the dulcimer. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a member of Toccopola Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons-Tommy Hollingsworth, Dennis Hollingsworth, both of Pontotoc and Timmy Hollingsworth of Louisville, KY; a daughter-Billie Caruthers of North Carolina; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law-Louise Garrett and Carolyn Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Pvt Freddie Hollingsworth; parents-Leroy and Mayona Walker Lindsey and two sisters-Jean Steel and Frances Holley.
