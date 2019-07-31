A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday July 25 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Bobby was born July 22, 1962, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of the former Patricia A. Mullins of Oswego, Il and Bobby J. Robbins of Pontotoc.He received his education at West Aurora High School and was a valued employee of Riverside Traffic Company for 20 years.
Bobby will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and cooking. Reading, John Wayne westerns and heavy metal music were favorite past times.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is survived by his daughter, Natalie Robbins of Myrtle, three sisters, Lynn Carter (John) of New Albany, Pam Niswonger (George) of Pontotoc and Judi Franks of Van Buren, AR and one brother, Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Pannell Bramlitt; daughter, Kim Dowdy (Brad); sons, Shane Bramlitt (Connie) and Lane Bramlitt (Erica); grandsons, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt; sister, Marilyn Laird (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends and his beloved dog, Cujo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Inez Bramlitt; sisters, Peggy Randolph, and Nona Dillard; and brother, Ustes (Coon) Bramlitt.
Services were Saturday, July 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. JW Owen and Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Thomas Lane Warren, Hubbard Dillard, Michael Bramlitt, Chase Bramlitt, Shane Metcalfe, and Cody Laird.
Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Neal Forman, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt.
Veteran
Paul Stubblefield
Pontotoc
Paul Stubblefield was called to be with the Lord, July 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo. He graduated Thaxton High School and attended college at ICC for two years. He was a supervisor at Belden Wire and also worked at Sunshine Mills. His work ethic and faith gained the respect of many. He was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church. His children and grandchildren were taught to have their faith in Jesus Christ, to love their family, and to maintain integrity and honesty. He loved outdoor sports and vacationing with his family in the Smoky Mountains. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for six years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bramlitt Stubblefield; his daughter, Denise Tutor(Joey); his son, Brad Stubblefield(Tammie); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Stubblefield Shelton and one brother, Frank Stubblefield(Helen), all of Pontotoc.
Services will be held, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Craig, Lance, Ethan, and Seth Stubblefield, Kyle Ragon and Mason Luther.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 5-8PM and Tuesday, July 30, 1PM until service time.